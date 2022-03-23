The Conversation
Mar 23, 2022
Make This Easy Avocado Pasta Recipe For Healthy Weeknight Dinners
I'm not going to lie, I've eaten a lot of avocado pasta over the years. I discovered it during a time when I was trying out the Mediterranean Diet, and it quickly became a go-to weeknight dinner option for me. Because it's made with avocado, it's creamy, rich, and delicious — but also super nutritious. There's a reason it's become such a beloved recipe for anyone who wants to eat wholesome, delicious pasta recipes but also wants a good dose of nutrients. Try this easy avocado pasta recipe the next time you want a meal that's creamy, carby, nutritious, and comforting (so, pretty much any day).
Tangy Avocado Pasta
Ingredients:
- 2 avocados
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1/4 cup chicken stock
- 1/8 cup sunflower seeds
- 5 cloves garlic
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1/4 cup cream cheese
- 1/2 cup fresh cilantro
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 12 oz pappardelle pasta
- optional: chili flakes & lime garnish
Directions:
- Prepare your pasta of choice according to box directions. We used pappardelle pasta, but you can swap in gluten-free pasta for this recipe too!
- While the pasta is boiling, prepare the sauce. Add all of the ingredients (except pasta) to a blender or food processor. Blend for 1 minute.
- After the pasta is strained, return it to the pan or in a bowl and add the avocado sauce. Gently fold the pasta and sauce together until well combined.
- Serve with a generous sprinkle of chili flakes and a lime garnish.
If you love avocado pasta recipes like this one, be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more meal inspo!
From Your Site Articles
Food
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago (but usually traveling). She writes about wellness, food, astrology, beauty, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.