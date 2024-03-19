Amazon's We Were Liars TV Show Is Basically A Vampire Diaries Reunion
BookTok is constantly offering up new titles to read, but whether or not you've hopped on the It Ends With Us and Fourth Wing bandwagon, one thing's for sure: it feels incredible to read a single book along with other readers you've never met IRL. It's like a book club with thousands of your online friends! Slowly but surely, our favorite titles are being turned into movies and TV shows, and following in the footsteps of Emily Henry's Beach Read and Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, we're *finally* getting a We Were Liars TV show. Here's everything you need to know about the new series.
Is We Were Liars becoming a TV show?
Yes, We Were Liars by E. Lockhart is being turned into a TV show thanks to Julie Plec, Carina Adly MacKenzie, Amazon Studios, and Universal Television. The novel follows a family who spends every summer on their private island doing the same traditions. That is, until a mysterious and tragic accident disrupts the family forever. Now granddaughter Cadence has to work through her amnesia, and all the unfamiliar changes in the people she knows best, to get to the bottom of what happened.
Who's in the We Were Liars cast?
We Were Liars has found its first three leads in Mamie Gummer, Caitlin FitzGerald, and Candice King. The three actresses will play sisters Carrie, Penny, and Bess Sinclair, respectively. No matter how independent or perfect these sisters seem, they can't deny how dependent they are on the rest of the family — a fact that's more obvious than ever following the family's mysterious accident.
This is a super exciting cast because, since the show features Vampire Diariesstar Candice King and is led by Vampire Diaries co-creator and executive producer Julie Plec, We Were Liars serves as a mini TVD reunion!
Where can I watch We Were Liars?
Since the series is in the early stages of pre-production, it's safe to assume we won't see the first episode until at least 2025. But we do know that since Amazon Studios is producing, it'll be on Prime Video, just like The Summer I Turned Pretty!
Who are the characters in We Were Liars?
In addition to the Liars (and sisters Carrie, Penny, and Bess), the rest of the family includes grandparents Harris and Tipper, Bess' kids Taft, Bonnie, and Liberty, and Carrie's other son Will.
Is there a sequel to We Were Liars?
Yes, after We Were Liars, E. Lockhart published the 2022 prequel Family of Liars. This new story takes place on the family's private island in the '80s, when Penny, Bess, Carrie, and their youngest sister Rosemary were teens. Just like the original book, this prequel has plenty of family secrets, mistakes, and (of course) lies.
