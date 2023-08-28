Kristin Chenoweth's Movies And TV Shows Celebrate Life. Here Are Her Creative Outlets.
Kristin Chenoweth loves to have fun. For more than 20 years, her projects — from Wicked to Ugly Betty to Schmigadoon! — have been full of engaging and powerful characters who embrace all aspects of life. In honor of Welch's® Fruit Snacks new storybook Sometimes It's Not Stealing (which Chenoweth narrates!), the actress and singer is bringing her fun nature to the snack space.
"I think the story is told in a fun, relatable way of parents 'stealing' fruit snacks from their children but gives the important lesson of sharing as a takeaway," Chenoweth tells me via email. "While comical in nature, the book is truly all about bringing parents and families together to find just a few minutes during the day to foster a sense of shared enjoyment over reading and sharing snacks."
Fruit snacks aren't the only food Chenoweth enjoys. And as someone who live an extra busy life, she loves snacks that she can have on the go. "You can find me grabbing anything I can get in an airport — chips, muffins and I like, ya know Starbucks...coffee, soft drinks, water! Ya know, anything easy."
While Chenoweth admits she doesn't get the opportunity to host often, she does offer up her current go-to dish: "I just recently made my fiancé a chicken dish with cauliflower rice & salad. That's kinda my go-to." Check out our recipe for cauliflower rice to try it for yourself!
For parents, especially when your family is always on the run, it's important to prioritize spending time together when you can. No matter how that looks for you and yours — going on walks, baking treats, or listening to the Wicked soundtrack for the hundredth time — activities that emphasize creativity and fun can make your family dynamic even stronger. Parenting NI emphasizes that spending positive time together as a family increases a child's self-esteem, encourages positive behavior and communication, and lets you "share a stronger emotional bond as well as an ability to adapt well to situations as a family."
But beyond the scientific benefits, spending time together is just fun.
"First, I think parents enjoy their kids," Chenoweth says. "And I think it's fun to watch them reading, learning, and laughing together. Any activity that you can do together as a child/parent must be so gratifying and fun."
One activity that boosts creativity (and is also educational) is reading together. According to The Children's Bureau, reading with your kids doesn't only strengthen your bond, but it also helps your kids have a sense of emotional intimacy: "This feeling of intimacy helps your child feel close to you, and the feelings of love and attention encourage positive growth and development."
"I think a book really opens your mind to creativity," Chenoweth says. "When I'm reading a book, I can picture the places, the characters, and it's done by the author. The author gives us those templates that they want us to see, but you know, you might read a book and have a different set of eyes for let’s say, Scotland, than I would (if it's set there), and that's the imagination. And that's why I love reading — and also I love to write."
Chenoweth's most recent book, I'm No Philosopher But I Got Thoughts, features a foreword by Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda the Good Witch in the Wicked movie (a role Chenoweth originated on Broadway in 2003), and is a series of "musings on connection, creativity, loss, love, faith, and closure," according to the official synopsis. We're definitely adding this to our TBR!
Rapid Fire With Kristin Chenoweth
Image via Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
KC: Work hard. Play hard.
B+C: We’ll be entering cold/flu season soon. What’s a foolproof way you take care of your throat, especially as a singer?
KC: I was wearing the mask long before COVID. I was doing hand sanitizer long before COVID.
B+C: If your life was a musical, what would the theme song be?
KC: "Fun In The City!"
We are huge Real Housewives fans. Who's your favorite right now?
This is hard for me because I love them for different reasons. Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She's been my steady for two years.
Our Favorite Of Kristin Chenoweth's Movies And TV Shows
The Music Man
This is my all-time favorite Kristin Chenoweth movie. Her portrayal of Marion is so nuanced and perfectly balances sophistication with romance. Her version of "My White Knight" also cannot be beat!
Schmigadoon!
This TV show perfectly captures the artistry (and silliness) that theatre allows us to experience. It's pure magic!
Descendants
If you want to share Kristin Chenoweth's movies and TV shows with your kids, this is a great place to start! The twist on your favorite fairytales will thrill, and the songs will definitely get stuck in your head. My sister and I still quote this movie all the time.
Younger
Not only do we get to see Chenoweth share the screen with Broadway icon Sutton Foster when she guest stars in season 4, but the series also features Hilary Duff. It's a win-win-win.
This interview has been edited for clarity.
Lead image via Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
