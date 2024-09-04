16 Easy & Iconic Solo Halloween Costume Ideas For 2024
With so many parties, get togethers, and events already on the calendar, everyone needs some solid solo Halloween costume ideas for when October 31 rolls around. (Or, if we're honest, even earlier. Spooky season is already in full swing!) 2024 has been full of iconic pop culture moments and hilarious throwbacks, and these outfit ideas can be worn on their own, or can fit in with our iconic group and couple Halloween costumes. Bookmark these ideas for later or start working on them now. After all, it's never too early to start planning your Halloween costume — or to start watching a Halloween movie.
Movie & TV Show Halloween Costumes
Universal Pictures
Wicked's Glinda and Elphaba
My Halloween costume goal this year is Ariana Grande's Glinda from Wicked — her outfits are so pink and feminine and gorgeous! Opt for a full costume or put your own together by layering a dress, corset, and crown. Elphaba fans can wear a black dress and witch hat! And green face paint, of course.
Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures
Twisters
It doesn't matter whether you've hopped on the western trend or your closet is full of graphic tees and jeans — a Twisters Halloween costume will be one of the easiest options this year! Bonus points if you have a cowboy hat and boots.
FX
The Bear
A white tee and a blue apron are all you need to become one of these iconic TV show characters. Fake tattoos optional ;). Yes, chef!
Craig Blakenhorn/Hulu
Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders makes for a great Halloween costume because the outfits in the show are super cute, cozy, and perfect for your fall wardrobe. Style it one way on October 31 and a completely different way all of November! A sweater, coat, and trousers are Mabel's staple combo.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Barbie
It's always an iconic time to revisit Barbieland. There are endless moments from the iconic Margot Robbie Barbie movie to pick from. Our favorites? The pink gingham dress and the cowgirl outfit! You can't go wrong with a pink jumpsuit either.
Universal Pictures
Oppenheimer
Thanks to the cultural phenomenon that was Barbenheimer, we can't think of Barbie without Oppenheimer! Wear a suit and fedora, or add in a little pink to celebrate both movies
Netflix
Wednesday Addams
Take a page from It Girl Jenna Ortega and pair braids with all-black for this solo Halloween costume. This is an easy costume to recreate with pieces you already own (like an LBD or a black sweater and skirt) or snag one from Amazon, like this party gown. The Nevermore uniform and classic black dress are also top tier options.
Netflix
Bridgerton
Sony Pictures Animation
Spider-Man Variants
While we wait for news on Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4, and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, pick your favorite iteration of the hero for your solo costume. (Don't worry, there are plenty). Spider-Gwen, Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Spider-Girl, and even Eddie Brock.
Pop Culture Costumes
Kate Green/Getty Images
Taylor Swift
There are so many Eras Tour costumes to pick from that you can wear your favorite, or recreate multiple! My favorite is the pink and blue Lover bodysuit, but the Tortured Poets Department dress and two-piece set is iconic too. And the "Anti-Hero" tee shirt dress is perfect if it's still warm where you live.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA
Olivia Rodrigo
Our favorite rock pop princess has also had a major tour this year following the release of Guts — and her glittery two piece top & skirt sets, fishnets, and combat boots are THE cool girl outfit for Halloween 2024.
American Girl
American Girl Dolls
Another easy Halloween costume idea is your favorite American Girl doll! A plaid dress for Samantha, a floral skirt and purple cardigan for Kit, a blue dress for Kirsten — you really can't mess up here.
Island Records/UMG Recordings, Inc.
Sabrina Carpenter
That's that me espresso! Sabrina has always been that girl, but 2024 has solidified her status as a pop culture icon — and the perfect solo Halloween costume idea. Grab a black gown for the "Taste" music video or recreate her adorable Polly Pocket-esque tour 'fits with a corset and mini skirt.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Chappell Roan
Speaking of pop It Girls, I simply can't leave out Chappell Roan. If you've had "Good Luck, Babe!" stuck in your head for the last year, this Halloween costume is for you. If you're not sure you want to go all out as the Statue of Liberty, some red box dye and a sequin slip dress + sheer robeare a great alternative.
Amazon
AI
Few things have dominated the cultural conversation over the last year like AI has. And it would make a hilarious Halloween costume! Hype up the futuristic aesthetic with a robot bodysuit, simple metallic bodysuit, or metallic dress. You can get creative with robotic face paint or even take part in conversations like AI would. This one is a bit less recognizable, but it's sure to be a hit.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Zendaya's Red Carpet Look
That robotic bodysuit totally got me thinking about Zendaya's iconic Mugler look from the Dune 2 premiere, which you can easily recreate with a simpler version of a robotic bodysuit. Don't forget the slicked back hair!
