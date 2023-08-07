Move Over Zodiac Signs — The Best Birthstone Jewelry Is Taking Over Again
Unless you’ve been living sans-social media for the past decade, chances are you’ve heard of zodiac signs (and you probably know your sign, too). Zodiac signs have been all the rage as of late, but we’re really channeling our inner Y2K girlie with this trend – birthstones. You probably had a Justice or Limited Too necklace (or ten) with your birthstone on it way back when, but just like we’ve grown up, so have our birthstones.
In fact, birthstone history stems back to the early 15th century and has changed throughout time, adopting new meanings through each decade. While birthstones are commonly worn in jewelry pieces, you can find them all over, with each carrying a special significance.
Want to find out your birthstone? We’ve rounded up all the juicy deets (and where to find fabulous pieces to show it off).
What is my birthstone?
Image via Birthdate Co.
January – Garnet
If you’re a January baby, then garnet is the stone for you. Garnet symbolizes trust, strength and courage – three great qualities to carry into a new year. This red stone is a symbol of loyalty, energy and passion, supposedly giving those wearing it true and deep feelings. Connected to the heart, garnet brings peace, prosperity and good health.
Image via Gorjana
February – Amethyst
You’ll feel like royalty with an amethyst nearby. This gemstone symbolizes royalty, hope and passion, and enhances peace, confidence and memory. During ancient Roman times, it was believed that the amethyst would keep those wearing it clear-minded, hence its connection to stress relief and wisdom.
Image via Gorjana
March – Aquamarine
The stunning blues of aquamarine gemstones is said to resemble the beauty of the oceans, bringing feelings of calm and serene. The blue hues of aquamarine help reduce stress within all the senses and inspire wisdom, courage, and generate calm energy for the person wearing it.
Image via Gorjana
April – Diamond
In case you need an excuse to add some more diamonds to the collection, take this as one. After all, diamonds are a girl’s best friend. A symbol of everlasting love, diamonds are just as strong as they are beautiful. So beautiful, in fact, that Grecians thought diamonds were tears of the gods, while Romans believed that they were splinters of falling stars.
Image via Mejuri
May – Emerald
Repeat after us: “I am healthy, I am wealthy, I am rich, I am…” adorned in emeralds. Emeralds are typically associated with Venus, the goddess of love, and are full of green hues that are a symbol of abundance, joy and rebirth. It is also believed that the Emerald can help sharpen the mind of the wearer and bring good fortune to the person wearing it.
Image via Birthdate Co.
June – Pearl, Alexandrite, and MoonstoneJune babes have it good with three(!!!) unique stones. Each gem promotes different qualities, like intellect, prosperity, luck, hope, imagination, calmness and abundance. Cumulatively, the stones represent the balance between physical and spiritual health, emotional stability and personal growth – which is fitting considering Alexandrite’s ability to change colors.
Image via Gorjana
July – Ruby
Known to be one of the most valuable and desirable stones, especially because of its rich red color, the ruby is one of the oldest stones as it was discovered over 2,000 years ago. Rubies are known to bring harmony and protection against misfortune whilst promoting feelings of self-confidence. This gemstone is also known to elevate one’s imagination and arouse the senses.
Image via Local Eclectic
August – Peridot
No, we did not mean "periodt." Peridot is a green and yellow gemstone is associated with peace, good fortune, love, and happiness. Known as the stone of compassion, peridot can even help relieve stress and calm one when angry. Oh, and apparently peridot can help boost immunity and improve skin quality, so you can count us in.
Image via Birthdate Co.
September – Sapphire
Since ancient times, the sapphires have been known as a symbol of royalty, wisdom and favor. Coming in a variety of colors, the sapphire is a symbol of truth and protection. They are known to eliminate nerves and provide clarity when making important decisions, and has a reputation for bringing success to those wearing it.
Image via Gorjana
October – Tourmaline and Opal
The tourmaline gemstone is known to be directly related to one’s emotions and is a representation of love and healing emotions. This stone symbolizes creativity, hope and innocence, and serves as a stress reliever. Opals encourage freedom and independence, as well as stimulating creativity. Opal can also be worn as a good luck charm to attract good things into the life of the wearer.
Fun fact: Tourmaline gemstones are pyroelectric which means that they become electrically charged when heated and can attract small objects like dust or lint.
Image via Mejuri
November – Citrine
This autumnal-colored gem is perfect for November babies. Citrine is believed to possess the ability to promote prosperity and abundance, and is said to help minimize anger and create calmness through the power of the sun.
Image via Birthdate Co.
December – Blue Topaz
The alluring blue and purple hues of the blue topaz is a great representation of the winter sky. Linked to positive and mystical attributes, blue topaz provides the wearer self-awareness, creativity and helps emotional expression. It is known to promote harmony and relaxation, and can help heal frustrating feelings and nerves.
Shop More Birthstone Collections Here
Looking for new birthstone jewelry to add to your collection? Shop these brands!
Gorjana
Image via Gorjana
Gorjana has a robust birthstone jewelry lineup, with studs, bracelets, and more!
Local Eclectic
Local Eclectic releases birthstone capsules each month, so be sure to snag yours when it's time!
Birthdate Co.
Image via Birthdate Co.
Birthdate Co. specializes in personalized necklaces based on your literal birthday! If you want something a little more singular, you can opt for their birthstone rings, too!
The Birthstone Ring - Ruby
The Birthstone Ring - Aquamarine
The Birthdate Pendant Necklace
The Birthstone Ring - Pink Tourmaline
Mejuri
Mejuri recently released their birthstone bracelets line, with your stone surrounded by diamonds throughout the rest of the bracelet. Love!
We love connecting with nature, and birthstones are the perfect way to add a hint of beauty into your life.
Do you love your birthstone? Let us know @BritandCo!
Photos courtesy of Birthdate Co..
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.