Here Are The Zara Home Finds We're Swooning Over This Season
Spring is a time to fall in love with your home again. We're opening up the windows, lightening up the linens, and making any outdoor space we can find an extension of our indoor space. Entertaining is big again, and we want to make our home a reflection of our fresh new year self. Enter: Zara Home. This season's collection is natural and colorful, laid back and just a little bit precious, and hints to a romantic European getaway that all our summer dreams are made of. Here are the Zara Home finds, from houseware basics to accents that bring us joy, that we're coveting for the season.
TEXTURED CERAMIC VASE ($50-$109)
This simple ceramic vase, available in a variety of sizes, gives gorgeous spring blooms the spotlight.
FRUIT DESSERT PLATE ($23)
Brighten up your spring table with cheeky dessert plates in orange, pineapple, pear, and watermelon.
DYED THREAD NAPKINS ($36/pack of 4)
Zara Home has become our new favorite for table linens. We love the hint of color finishing these cotton napkin edges, just the right amount of sweet!
CERAMIC CUTLERY SET X CABANA ($50)
Spring is a time for stripes, which makes this cutlery set so fresh and fun.
WOODEN CUTTING BOARD ($36-$50)
TEAK ARMCHAIR WITH LINEN CUSHION ($90-$479)
Lean back with a great summer read on this classic teak chair with cane back; linen cushion optional.
MAKE-UP CASE WITH BRUSHES ($26-$30)
Ready for your next getaway? Pack this natural and lovely makeup case with a fresh set of brushes for your trip!
WOODEN DESK ($799)
This small-space friendly desk comes with a shelf and cork board inside.
SMALL ST. LAZARE GRAPHIC NOTEBOOK ($10)
We want all the colors of this paper notebook set with retro Wes Anderson vibe.
WOVEN COTTON TRAY ($70)
Serve all your summery cocktails on this multicolored woven cotton tray.
RAISED FACETED WINE GLASS ($7)
For when you're feeling fancy (on a budget), these darling wine glasses are perfect for everything from water to wine.
LAMP WITH REDDISH BASE ($50)
The light selection at Zara Home is another bright spot. Add a touch of color to your neutral decor with these earthy lamps.
WOODEN SALT SHAKER WITH SCOOP ($36)
This salt shaker makes us want to be all precious with our salt sprinkling.
SPIRAL CANDLESTICK-SHAPED CANDLE ($30)
We love that this candle comes with its own base, perfect for al fresco dinners.
XL STRIPED BAG ($50)
Here's your summer beach bag for all your sunny essentials.
EMBROIDERED COTTON NIGHTGOWN ($70)
This dreamy sleep dress with delicate floral embroidery makes us feel romantic and summery at the same time. European vacation dreams await!
Are you home-sprucing these days? Check us out on Pinterest for more Zara Home favorites, plus ways to upgrade your home!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.