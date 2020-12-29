Plan a Productive + Organized Year With These 2021 Planners
There's no better time than the present to start planning your 2021 goals. Whether you're a spontaneous creative or an analytical thinker, planners have evolved to make getting organized fit easily into your lifestyle. But how do find the best one for you? Productivity and organizing pro Melissa Groff of Namastay Organized suggests you start by asking what you want to accomplish with your calendar. "Some goals might be scheduling, goal-achievement, bullet journaling, contact management, or a notebook with free space," Groff explained. "By identifying what you want your calendar to do for you, you can begin looking for a planner geared toward those objectives."
If you want to get fit, increase your wellness, or start your own business, there's a planner for you. Pick a design and customize a planner that emphasizes your specific areas of focus. There are also dateless options and ones for those who just need to know what day it is without the extra frills. Daily, weekly, monthly and more, this list covers it all.
Assistant By Ashley G ($60): This Blue Sky exclusive created by Portland artist Ashley G is meant to provide you with everything you could need to get the most out of your days. The padfolio comes with a bullet grid notebook that you can swap out, a weekly/monthly planner in the center to cover your 2020 year and a bullet grid notepad that's great for brain dumps. (Swipe for a peek inside)
Minted Planner ($23-$26): Choose from a host of covers in these clean and simply designed planners from Minted. Before you checkout, choose whether you'd like your planner to be weekly or monthly and each planner comes with a few stickers to get you started. (Swipe for a peek inside)
Stil 2021 Planner ($50): This dated planner has a minimal design that starts with its partially hidden coils. Each week gets a four-page spread: the first two pages for lists and to-dos, and the next two pages for M-A-E info, great for someone who would like one planner to do the job for work and home.
2021 Papier Planner ($29): If you're looking for a straightforward planner to jot down key appointments and weekly gatherings, the Papier planner is for you. Although it doesn't come with a lot of extras, it's small size will fit nicely among your everyday essentials without weighing down your already bustling workbag. (Swipe for a peek inside)
The Happy Planner 2021 Homebody Seasons ($33): This 12-month planner is geared toward self-care. In addition to dated pages, this vertical layout planner leaves room for self-reflections and intentions to help you stay mindful of your needs throughout the year. (Swipe for a peek inside)
Undated Mini Fitness Happy Planner ($22): This fitness planner will help you stick to your health goals for the new year. The undated layout that allows you to start whenever you're ready too so no rush post-NYE. This planner is all about helping you get stronger with positive mantras, fun stickers, and plenty of room to plan and track your fitness classes and fitness milestones. (Swipe for a peek inside)
Plum Paper Planner ($29 and Up): Not everyone is satisfied with a planner right off the shelf. Some of us need a little more than the standard planner layouts can offer. Enter Plum Paper. With more than 20 layouts in three different sizes, Plum Paper allows you countless options for customization, including the headers on the pages. Lifestyle add-ons ensure that every area of your world is covered. You can even opt to have it sent unbound so you can use your favorite binder or disc system. Your life is unique, and thanks to Plum Paper, your planner can be too. (Swipe for a peek inside)
2021 One-Year PowerSheets Intentional Goal Planner ($45): This 12-month planner by Cultivate What Matters is known for their PowerSheets designed to help you dig deep to figure out what you really want out of your upcoming year. This planner also includes goal-coaching on each page and worksheets that help you refocus after each season. (Swipe for a peek inside)
Plum Paper Distance Learning Planners ($24+): Plum Paper extends their customizable options to a variety of teacher and student planners, too. Whether you're teaching preschool, middle school or homeschooling, Plum Paper still gives you control of your layout so you can customize your planner to focus on exactly what you need to stay organized, from lesson plans to supply inventory. (Swipe for a peek inside)
Erin Condren Kids Planner ($28): Have planner sessions with you and your little with the Erin Condren planner for kids. This activity-driven planner helps your kiddo learn about organization while having fun. They can keep track of their soccer games and slumber parties, log their savings, habits and more. Each month has its own activity sheets and inspirational quotes, too. (Swipe for a peek inside)
2021 Marble Dream Planner ($45): A traditional planner with a modern design, the faith-based Dream Planner is a work of art. Lots of white space and thick paper leave room for you to be creative as monthly and weekly scriptures keep you uplifted. The weekly pages include subtle dots, allowing for bullet-like entries in your choice of a horizontal or vertical format. End of month "praise report" pages for reflection and thankfulness keep you encouraged and motivated to continue toward your personal dream. (Swipe for a peek inside)
My Infinite Agenda ($58): Vision boards are a great way to showcase your goals and plans in an unstructured and fully creative way. The Infinite Agenda starts with space for your vision and follows up with questions and prompts for you to further examine what it is you want for yourself. Start your day by writing down what you're looking forward to and end it with gratitude. Continuous affirmations keep you focused as you move closer to achieving your vision. Start and stop anytime with the undated version. (Swipe for a peek inside)
Erin Condren Daily Reminder Life Planner ($55): Build a planner that fits your lifestyle with the Erin Condren Life Planner. From cover to interior layout and color scheme, craft the planner that has everything you need and nothing you don't to aid you in your daily living, hence the name. (Swipe for a peek inside)
The Simplified Planner ($48): The clean design and modern fonts make this one a top choice year after year. The smaller weekly planner is a great take-along item to keep you organized throughout the day. The daily planner offers a more detailed way to break down your day-to-day. With space for checklists and daily to-dos, it's no wonder the Simplified Planner is a popular choice. (Swipe for a peek inside)
The Passion Planner ($30): Another great choice for one looking to do more than just keep a record of their day is the Passion Planner. Available in two sizes, the Passion Planner is a great choice for staying on task is multiple areas of your life. The weekly pages include to-do lists for your personal and work life, and a schedule to break down large goals into a detailed timeline. Areas designated for gratitude and reflection help you celebrate what you've accomplished and make adjustments for future goals. And, if you purchase a Passion Planner, the company will donate one to someone else. (Swipe for a peek inside)
Simple Elephant Planner ($18): Don't let the name deter you: simple does not equal boring in this goal-oriented planner. The Simple Elephant Planner features a clean, high contrast design to help you focus on what's most important — achieving your goals. Focus pages in the beginning of the planner help you clarify your personal targets. The undated weekly and monthly pages mean you can start whenever you want and pick up where you left off in case you get off track. Note your successes, identify your opportunities, and log your progress to keep yourself on task. Extra note pages in the back make it easy to jot down ideas or make checklists to further keep you organized and focused. (Swipe for a peek inside)
The Clever Fox Weekly Planner ($39): There are many options for goal setting planners. Not all include the level of accountability as the Clever Fox. You can break down your main goals into smaller monthly and weekly objectives and include not just your goals, but your rewards for following through. Consecutive months and weeks keep you from flipping back and forth to see your progress. Clever Fox makes it easy to plan on-the-go with the portable A5 size. If you're looking for something larger – go Pro with the desktop version. Choose from many great colors too! (Swipe for a peek inside)
Self Planner ($20): The Self Planner offers an introspective look at your current self while planning for your best self. Similar to other goal-setting planners, this planner begins with encouraging you to write down your major goals and aspirations. It then helps you strategically prioritize the necessary steps in order to accomplish your goals. Because of the level of detail it demands, it only covers six months at a time but you'll be amazed by what it helps you accomplish in that time. (Swipe for a peek inside)
This article has been updated from a previous post.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.