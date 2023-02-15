Meet Lip Gloss Nails – AKA Glazed Donut Nails' Shiny Little Sister
If 2022 was the year of Hailey Bieber's glazed donut manicure, 2023 is making way for the newest take on neutrals: lip gloss nails. Contrary to how it sounds, the lip gloss manicure trend unfortunately does not involve *actual* lip gloss. The shiny, overly glossy look for your nails simply emulates your favorite lip look (hence its name), and absolutely does not skimp on the shine. The trend directly reflects the effortless, glowy looks that the skincare and makeup world have been circulating for a while – all it takes is a couple coats of nail polish, and before you know it, you'll be rocking the coolest mani on the block.
Why We Love Lip Gloss Nails
This newest nail trend embraces nude, ultra-glossy neutral colors, which makes the style a great fit for people of all skin tones. The toned-down nature also eliminates any worry that you have to match your nails to your outfit, and the look can be worn anytime of year. The cherry on top is that lip gloss nails are crazy simple to achieve, and we’re here to prove it. Read on for your next mani project!
What You'll Need To Do Lip Gloss Nails At Home
- Nail file
- Nail buffer
- Cuticle oil
- Hand lotion
- Sheer base coat in a sheer, neutral skin tone or light pink
- Glossy top coat in a sheer, neutral skin tone or light pink
How to Achieve Lip Gloss Nails
- Begin by prepping your nails for polish. File them to your desired shape and length, then lightly buff out the tops of your nails.
- Apply cuticle oil to your cuticles, then a light layer of hand lotion. Maintaining moisturized nails and hands will ensure that your mani comes out seamless!
- Apply your sheer base coat and let dry. Depending on your desired opacity, apply a second layer and let it fully dry.
- Apply one layer of your glossy top coat and let dry.
In just a few steps you’ve got yourself some shiny lip gloss nails to show off!
Ways to Style the Lip Gloss Manicure
- Sport your new glossy manicure with a few dainty rings, which can enhance the light, feminine look on your nails!
- All color pairings work well with this neutral mani look. Rock some colorful spring fashion trends like a slime green, or bright floral pattern.
- Of course, you must pair your lip gloss nails with an actual lip gloss! Our faves include the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb, or the about-face Light Lock gloss.
The Best Nail Polishes for a Lip Gloss Manicure
Le Mini Macaron Les Sheers Bundle ($30)
You can definitely paint your nails with a regular polish for the lip gloss manicure trend, but gel polish can last longer and is more durable. This bundle is a one-and-done for at-home lip gloss nails.
essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in Fairy Tailor ($13)
A gel mani without having to use a UV lamp? We're all about that! This essie polish is the perfect base layer for your shiniest nail look.
Static Nails Liquid Glass Lacquer in You Make Me Blush ($16)
This non-toxic polish formula truly has our hearts. Layer it in between Static Nails' primer and top coat, and your lip gloss mani will last for 10+ days after application.
Beyond Polish Shellac Pacific Rose ($16)
This gel color is described as a rosy pink, so it's perfect for glossy nails.
Olive & June Nail Polish in HZ ($9)
One layer of this feminine pink coat make for the perfect lip gloss manicure base. We love the rounded brush feature that comes with this nail polish because it makes painting super easy!
Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Top Coat ($8)
Finishing off your lip gloss nails with a quality top coat like this one will really extend your manicure's life span.
