Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Grab them before they're gone.

9 New Aldi Finds You Don’t Want To Miss In September

New Aldi Finds September 2025
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserAug 29, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Aside from tons of pumpkin spice goodies, cozy fall decor, and fun Halloween finds, Aldi’s got some really good products hitting shelves in September. In the snack realm, I’m eyeing some gourmet Italian cookies ($6, mind you) and Buffalo mac and cheese bites. Yeah, my stomach’s growling already. Plus, the grocer’s got several iconic home- and kitchen-related items lined up for super affordable prices.

If you’re looking for some inspo to spice up your next Aldi trip, look no further than these 9 new Aldi finds worth shopping in September!

Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles

Aldi

Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles

Pumpkin spice season is indeed upon us, and what better way to embrace the seasonal flavor than to start your day with it? These heat-and-eat waffles make a cozy treat that's right on par for fall time.

Chef's Cupboard Hot Honey Mac & Cheese

Aldi

Chef's Cupboard Hot Honey Mac & Cheese

I'm a sucker for anything hot honey-flavored. That's why this frozen mac and cheese is at the top of my list! Made with real cheese and just enough spice, it'd make a great easy (yet satisfying) meal to stock up on for lazy days.

Appetitos Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bites

Aldi

Appetitos Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bites

And speaking of mac and cheese, for a smaller bite worthy of all the tailgates and watch parties this fall, you absolutely need to try these new fried bites flavored with tangy Buffalo sauce. To die for.

LiveGFree Gluten Free Pizza Dough

Aldi

LiveGFree Gluten Free Pizza Dough

Aldi has so many gluten-free items dropping in September (like snackable chips and filling breakfast finds), but I was immediately interested to see this readymade pizza dough on the lineup. I am a frequent customer of Trader Joe's pizza dough, but knowing this one goes for just $3 at Aldi is convincing me to stop by ASAP.

MJAY's Fall Gourmet Italian Assorted Cookies

Aldi

MJAY's Fall Gourmet Italian Assorted Cookies

What is fall without sweet themed treats, really? This assortment of Italian shortbread cookies looks like the perfect festive way to kick off the season.

Park Street Deli Pimento Smoked Gouda Dip

Aldi

Park Street Deli Pimento Smoked Gouda Dip

I'm a pimento dip lover to my core, but I've never seen any sort of flavored variety in my day! This tub is rounded out with smoked gouda for some fun flair. Pair it with crackers, spread in on a sandwich, or just eat it by the spoonful – it's bound to be amazing.

Elevation Cafe Latte Protein Shakes

Aldi

Elevation Cafe Latte Protein Shakes

Protein fiends, this one's for you! Even better, these shakes with 30 grams of protein also taste like your favorite latte and have the same amount of caffeine as one cup of coffee.

Kirkton House Decorative Pumpkin Candle

Aldi

Kirkton House Decorative Pumpkin Candle

Now, onto the fun stuff. Beyond food finds, Aldi has a stunning lineup of affordable fall decor pieces coming to shelves in September, starting with this pumpkin-shaped candle for only $9. It's giving Anthro vibes, for sure.

Crofton To-Go Charcuterie Board

Aldi

Crofton To-Go Charcuterie Board

I simply need this pick for my next party. As someone who can't resist a little charcuterie action, this design is just phenomenal because its securable lid allows me to take my bites on the go. A must, IMO!

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more fun Aldi finds each month!

food newsaldialdi new itemsgrocery shoppingbudget-friendlyaffordablehome decorfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Just One Look cast
Entertainment

'Just One Look': Everything You Need To Know About The Harlan Coben Netflix Thriller

the waterfront netflix
Entertainment

Netflix Just Gave The Worst Update On Their New Family Crime Drama

the family next door abc show
Entertainment

ABC's New Thriller Will Hold You Over Until 'Big Little Lies' Season 3

New Aldi Finds September 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

9 New Aldi Finds You Don’t Want To Miss In September

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit