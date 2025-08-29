9 New Aldi Finds You Don’t Want To Miss In September

Aside from tons of pumpkin spice goodies, cozy fall decor , and fun Halloween finds , Aldi’s got some really good products hitting shelves in September. In the snack realm, I’m eyeing some gourmet Italian cookies ($6, mind you) and Buffalo mac and cheese bites. Yeah, my stomach’s growling already. Plus, the grocer’s got several iconic home- and kitchen-related items lined up for super affordable prices.

If you’re looking for some inspo to spice up your next Aldi trip, look no further than these 9 new Aldi finds worth shopping in September!

Aldi Breakfast Best Pumpkin Spice Waffles Pumpkin spice season is indeed upon us, and what better way to embrace the seasonal flavor than to start your day with it? These heat-and-eat waffles make a cozy treat that's right on par for fall time.

Aldi Chef's Cupboard Hot Honey Mac & Cheese I'm a sucker for anything hot honey-flavored. That's why this frozen mac and cheese is at the top of my list! Made with real cheese and just enough spice, it'd make a great easy (yet satisfying) meal to stock up on for lazy days.

Aldi Appetitos Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Bites And speaking of mac and cheese, for a smaller bite worthy of all the tailgates and watch parties this fall, you absolutely need to try these new fried bites flavored with tangy Buffalo sauce. To die for.

Aldi LiveGFree Gluten Free Pizza Dough Aldi has so many gluten-free items dropping in September (like snackable chips and filling breakfast finds), but I was immediately interested to see this readymade pizza dough on the lineup. I am a frequent customer of Trader Joe's pizza dough, but knowing this one goes for just $3 at Aldi is convincing me to stop by ASAP.

Aldi MJAY's Fall Gourmet Italian Assorted Cookies What is fall without sweet themed treats, really? This assortment of Italian shortbread cookies looks like the perfect festive way to kick off the season.

Aldi Park Street Deli Pimento Smoked Gouda Dip I'm a pimento dip lover to my core, but I've never seen any sort of flavored variety in my day! This tub is rounded out with smoked gouda for some fun flair. Pair it with crackers, spread in on a sandwich, or just eat it by the spoonful – it's bound to be amazing.

Aldi Elevation Cafe Latte Protein Shakes Protein fiends, this one's for you! Even better, these shakes with 30 grams of protein also taste like your favorite latte and have the same amount of caffeine as one cup of coffee.

Aldi Kirkton House Decorative Pumpkin Candle Now, onto the fun stuff. Beyond food finds, Aldi has a stunning lineup of affordable fall decor pieces coming to shelves in September, starting with this pumpkin-shaped candle for only $9. It's giving Anthro vibes, for sure.

Aldi Crofton To-Go Charcuterie Board I simply need this pick for my next party. As someone who can't resist a little charcuterie action, this design is just phenomenal because its securable lid allows me to take my bites on the go. A must, IMO!

