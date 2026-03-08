Run To Aldi: These 9 St. Patty's Food Finds Are Disappearing Fast

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, Aldi officially dropped its most festive lineup of the year so far, and it is giving massive 'pot of gold' energy for hosts on a budget. We’re talking more than just corny green snacks—this year’s haul features imported Irish cheeses, bite-size Reuben appetizers, and decadent sweets that the whole party will adore.

Whether you’re planning a full St. Patty's Day feast or just want a festive snack to share with your coworkers, you’ll want to head to Aldi ASAP for these must-have finds. Shoppers are already snatching them off the shelves.

Scroll on for the top 9 St. Patrick's Day grocery finds at Aldi for a limited time!

Aldi Lofthouse St. Patrick's Day Soft Frosted Sugar Cookies Lofthouse cookies are an undeniable classic, especially when it comes to fun holiday-themed sweets. Aldi's currently carrying this 10-pack of shamrock-covered cookies for $3.95, perfect for an at-home pick-me-up or office treat worthy of sharing.

Aldi Specially Selected Irish Cream Cheesecake This duo of prepackaged Irish cream cheesecakes are such a delicious way to celebrate St. Patty's season without having to go all-out with a green dessert creation. Bonus points if you have someone to share them with! Snag the pair for $3.99 while supplies last.

Aldi Keogh's Irish Sour Cream & Shamrock Crinkle Cut Potato Chips Filled with the "distinct" flavor of Irish sour cream, these crunchy crinkle cut chips will pair oh-so well with a sour cream dip for any St. Patty's function. The bag is available at Aldi now—but not for long— for $3.99.

Aldi Two-Bite St. Patrick's Day Chocolate & Vanilla Flavored Mini Cupcakes Packed with both vanilla and chocolate cupcakes, each piece takes just two simple bites to indulge in. The $3.89 pack is perfect if you don't have the time to bake something up, but still want to share a festive treat with your people.

Aldi Southern Grove St. Patrick's Day Trail Mix This dessert-forward trail mix comes with a medley of yogurt-flavored coated raisins, honey-roasted cashews, vanilla-glazed almonds, mini shortbread cookies, and dehydrated marshmallow shapes that make each and every bite a nice balance between salty and sweet. The packaging is absolutely on-point for St. Patty's, too. Snag the bag for $4.89 now.

Aldi Emporium Selection Rich & Creamy Aged Irish Cheddar Cheese Aldi's cheese game is always so good, but they've really turned it up a notch for St. Patrick's Day. This aged cheddar hails directly from Ireland and features a tangy and sharp flavor alongside a creamy texture for easily spreading onto crackers and toast. It'll only be available for a limited time for $3.99.

Aldi Emporium Selection English Sage Derby Mild Cheese This is another must-have Aldi cheese for St. Patty's Day—don't let the green color fool you! It's actually loaded with fresh sage, hence the bright hue. It's imported from England and is downright delicious, thanks to the heavily herbaceous notes. Pair it with some smoked meat, crackers, and dried fruit for a super lucky charcuterie spread this St. Patrick's.

Aldi Classic Cream Girl's Scout Thin Mints Whipped Light Cream Oh, wow. Just wow. Girl Scout cookie fans are going to want to grab this $3.49 whipped cream ASAP. It's packed with Thin Mints flavoring and will be especially great on top of a homemade Irish coffee this St. Patty's Day! Beyond the holiday, it's delectable for everyday drinks.

Aldi Cattlemen's Ranch Corned Beef Reuben Bites These tiny pockets of corned beed, sauerkraut, and provolone cheese are encased in a thick layer of breading that crisps up delightfully when prepared in the air fryer or oven. The $7.99 box even comes with a tangy dipping sauce to complete your snack spread.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more of the best new items hitting Aldi every month!