The drop features high-end dupes and cozy decor finds starting at just $3.99.

Aldi’s 2026 Valentine’s Decor Includes A $20 Le Creuset Dupe That’s Sure To Sell Out

Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 13, 2026
The hunt for the perfect Valentine’s Day decor often comes with a high-end price tag, but Aldi is totally flipping the script with their 2026 decor collection. It looks so luxe (with affordable dupes for Le Creuset and Anthropologie!) without being overly expensive.

Headlining this V-Day’s Aisle of Shame is Aldi’s viral Crofton Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven. It’s a $20 alternative to that fancy cookware brand that typically retails for nearly $200. Honorable mentions include some adorable $4 taper candles that are super similar to Anthro’s designs and an elegant themed wreath that’ll instantly impress your guests.

These limited-time Aldi Valentine’s Day finds offer a designer look on a grocery-store budget. All of our faves go for $20 or less! Check them out below before they disappear.

Crofton 2-Quart Heart Shaped Dutch Oven

Crofton 2-Quart Heart Shaped Dutch Oven

The star of the show (the show being Aldi's Valentine's Day decor) is this adorable heart-shaped cast iron dutch oven going for just $20. Shoppers are raving about its resemblance to Le Creuset's $75 version and absolutely loving its approachable price tag. Its interior is made from a "long-lasting" porcelain enamel material for even heat distribution, so you can chef up what you love with ease. It fits 2 quarts worth of contents and can go in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Crofton 4-Pack Heart Shaped Plates

Crofton 4-Pack Heart Shaped Plates

This pack of heart-shaped plates would be perfect if you're hosting a Galentine's party or making a decadent dish for your Valentine at home. Not only are they super cute, but they're also dishwasher and microwave safe for easy cleanup. Find them for $10 in the Aldi Finds aisle while supplies last.

Kirkton House XO Pillow

Kirkton House XO Pillow

What better way to amp up the cozy Valentine's vibes than with a cute pillow? This one makes incorporating romantic accents into your home super simple since it's just $10.

Kirkton House Pastel Tulip Wreath

Kirkton House Pastel Tulip Wreath

This Aldi wreath is handcrafted with "life-like, high quality faux florals" for a realistic look. As we move into February, the tulips are right on-point for the season. Adorn your front door with this $20 find, and you'll immediately feel the love.

Kirkton House 'I Love You Cherry Much' Scented Candle

Kirkton House 'I Love You Cherry Much' Scented Candle

V-Day gifting is made easy this year, thanks to Aldi's Aisle of Shame. This $5 candle is affordable and adorable. Anyone with an affinity for sweet scents will be grateful you got it for them.

Kirkton House Multicolor Heart Matches Holder

Kirkton House Multicolor Heart Matches Holder

To pair with their suite of Valentine's Day candles, Aldi released this cutie little glass bottle for holding matches. It's filled with a wide range of colored matches and a small notecard so you can personalize your own message. Find it for a limited time for just $6.

Kirkton House 2-Pack Valentine's Taper Candles

Kirkton House 2-Pack Valentine's Taper Candles

Did somebody say Anthropologie dupe? This $4 duo of bow-covered taper candles looks so similar to something they'd sell. If you're looking for an inexpensive treat that'll make your home feel more Valentine's-ified, this is the one new arrival you need to snag.

