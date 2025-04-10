Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

10 Tasty Trader Joe’s Snacks That Are Entirely Allergy-Friendly

Allergen Free ​Trader Joe's Snacks
Trader Joe's
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 10, 2025
Finding delicious snacks that cater to various dietary restrictions can be a challenge, but Trader Joe's makes it so easy! TJ’s offers a surprisingly vast range of snack options that are free from common allergens like milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy, and wheat.

From sweet treats to savory bites, these are the top 10 allergen-free snacks from Trader Joe's that everyone can enjoy.

Organic Apple Banana Fruit Sauce Crushers

Trader Joe's

Organic Apple Banana Fruit Sauce Crushers

This banana-flavored applesauce blends organic banana puree with organic apple puree and juice for an uber-refreshing break during the day. They're great to bring along camping, hiking, and road tripping!

Pink Lady Apple Chips

Trader Joe's

Pink Lady Apple Chips

These apple chips from TJ's are simply immaculate, no matter your diet. They have a slight dusting of cinnamon sugar to make 'em feel extra special!

Chile Seasoned Dried Mango

Trader Joe's

Chile Seasoned Dried Mango

This allergen-free snack is both sweet and spicy – just the way we like it!

Avocado Mash

Trader Joe's

Avocado Mash

Made with just avocado, lemon juice, and salt, this pre-made mash spreads supremely well on gluten-free breads and so much more for a savory snack!

Crunchy Pops

Trader Joe's

Crunchy Pops

This "lightweight blend" of potato starch, pea flour, and corn flour shaped into tiny bites is an excellent way to add some crunch to your meals, whether it's alongside a sammie or on top of soup.

Freeze Dried Tart Cherries

Trader Joe's

Freeze Dried Tart Cherries

These freeze-dried tart cherries definitely bring on all things sour, and make a great all-natural alternative to sour candies that may contain allergens. They're also wildly versatile for yogurt bowls, cereals, and baked goodies!

Piquant Popcorn

Trader Joe's

Piquant Popcorn

Formulated with a "pleasant pop of umami," this puffed popcorn goes down the hatch super easily for movie nights at home.

Oat Chocolate Bars with Crispy Rice & Cocoa Nibs

Trader Joe's

Oat Chocolate Bars with Crispy Rice & Cocoa Nibs

These lil' bars of chocolate are certifiably dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, and kosher – so you can still get your dessert fix!

Plantain Chips

Trader Joe's

Plantain Chips

These crunchy chips boast just three ingredients to keep your snackin' simple!

Vegetable Root Chips

Trader Joe's

Vegetable Root Chips

Made with a mix of sweet potato, cassava, and taro chips, each bite of this delicious savory snack keeps you on your toes.

