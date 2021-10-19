Allergy-Friendly Holiday Foods To Make From Now Until New Year's
While most recipes have swaps and substitutions, sometimes making allergy-friendly foods is harder than just leaving out an ingredient or two. (Ever tried to make a cake without eggs, without knowing the proper substitution? We don't recommend.) From pumpkin spice to peppermint, we rounded up 18 holiday food ideas that you and all your friends can enjoy throughout the rest of the year. With these allergy-friendly recipes in your arsenal, everyone should be able to enjoy their favorite holiday treats!
Pumpkin Spice Donut Holes Baking Kit ($35)
Pumpkin spice and donuts? Name a more iconic duo.
Free of: Gluten, dairy, eggs, peanuts, soy, tree nuts, sesame, fish, shellfish
Vegan Apple Nice-Cream
Ice cream might seem like more of summer snack, but nothing quite warms the heart like apple-infused holiday desserts.
Free of: Dairy, eggs, peanuts, gluten
Pumpkin PastaWe've never met a pasta we didn't like, and with breadcrumbs, garlic, and white wine, this pumpkin pasta is sure to be no exception.
Free of: Eggs, peanuts
Pumpkin Hummus With Crudités
With pumpkin, lemon juice, and tahini, this hummus is sure to satisfy long after pumpkin season ends.
Free of: Dairy, eggs, gluten, peanuts
Pumpkin Spiced Almonds
This easy snack is great to keep by your desk for an afternoon pick-me-up or on your nightstand to satisfy all your midnight cravings.
Free of: Dairy, gluten
Fall Quinoa Salad
With all the delicious produce that becomes seasonal during fall, fresh salads don't have to be reserved for warm weather.
Free of: Peanuts, dairy, eggs, gluten
Peanut Butter Cookies
These bad boys are made with only three ingredients: maple syrup, peanut butter, and almond meal. Easy *and* delicious!
Free of: Dairy, eggs, gluten
One Bowl Banana Bread
If some moist, sweet banana bread is wrong, then we don't wanna be right. Don't forget your colorful dinnerware!
Free of: Gluten
Crescent-Roll Cornucopia
No one at your Friendsgiving gathering is going to expect an appetizer this fancy. Good news! It's easier to make than it looks.
Free of: Peanuts
Hot Chocolate Donuts
Forget a bowl of cereal, we want hot chocolate donuts for breakfast! Don't worry about making too many, they'll be gone before you know it.
Free of: Dairy, peanuts
Gingerbread House Cupcakes
Whoever came up with the "don't play with your food" rule obviously never built a gingerbread house cupcake. Playing is encouraged!
Free of: Peanuts
Homemade Oat Milk
Oat milk is the perfect alternative for cow's milk or nut milk if you're not able to have either. Try it in Mac and Cheese, cookies, hot cocoa.
Free of: Dairy, gluten, eggs, peanuts
World-Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies
Santa needs some good cookies during his rounds and this recipe from chocolatier Jacques Torres is sure to live up to his expectations.
Free of: Peanuts
Pumpkin Spice Toffee
Toffee just happens to be one of our favorite snacks and this holiday spin (complete with ginger, allspice, and cloves) makes us love it even more.
Free of: Gluten
Peppermint Bark
Save yourself some money and make this holiday staple yourself. All you need is dark chocolate, peppermint extract, white chocolate, and candy canes. Ho ho ho!
Free of: Peanuts, gluten, eggs
Orange-Spiced Llama Cookies
Orange spice and llamas with Santa hats? It doesn't get much better than this.
Free of: Peanuts
Peppermint Chocolate Butter
Spread this chocolate butter on biscuits, crackers, or fruit. Nutella who?
Free of: Gluten, eggs, peanuts
Champagne Ice Cream
You've heard of Champagne cake, Champagne cocktails, and of course Champagne on its own, but get ready because it's about to take your ice cream to the next level.
Free of: Gluten, peanuts, eggs
Check out our baking and cooking online classes for more allergy-friendly holiday food inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- Make This Chocolate Hummus Recipe the Star of Your Fall Snacks ... ›
- 17 Gluten-Free Dessert Recipes for Your Friendsgiving Table - Brit + ... ›
- 14 Gluten-Free Vegan Breakfast Recipes - Brit + Co ›
- The Only Grain-Free French Toast You'll Ever Want to Eat - Brit + Co ›
- How Two College Roommates Turned a Food Allergy Into a ... ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!