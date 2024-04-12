The Best Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Won’t Irritate Your Skin
In order to avoid eczema flare ups and take on my ever-rising body temperature — getting older is wild, folks — my skincare routine now includes using aluminum-free deodorants. Instead of complaining that things differ as my body ebbs and flows, I’m learning it’s okay to embrace this new change...and sleeping sleeping with the ceiling fan on from time to time so I don't sweat all night. Luckily, I’ve discovered amazing beauty products as a result of all this, and my skin happily welcomes it.
In the market for something that won’t irritate your own skin but will fight odor? I’ve got your back with 6 aluminum-free deodorants that will be gentle on your skin, and tough on any stink.
Native Whole Body Deodorant — Coconut & Vanilla
One of the first aluminum-free deodorants I used was Native’s coconut & vanilla version. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I found that I didn’t have stinky armpits when the day ended. It doesn’t sound pleasant because it never is, but it’s the truth. The thing I love about Native’s Whole Body formula is that it can be applied to places like my under-boob area — something that never mattered before I went up a cup size.
Dove Beauty VitaminCare+ Aluminium-Free Deodorant Stick — Raspberry & Rose
I've also had the chance to try Dove Beauty's aluminum-free deodorant and I have to say I love the texture of it. It literally glides onto the skin and offers the same 72 hours of protection as my favorite Native deodorant. It's also formulated with anti-microbial peptides and niacindamide to help keep your skin free from breakouts. Niacinamide has been such a huge asset for my skin so I get excited whenever I see it in products!
Hey Humans Naturally Derived Aluminum-Free Deodorant — Banana & Aloe
Would you use a dermatologist-tested and aluminum-free deodorant that has essential oils in it? Well, I recommend you try Hey Humans naturally derived formula! Ingredients such as arrowroot powder and coconut oil are what makes this deodorant natural while the recycled packaging keeps it on the sustainable side. Did I mention there's a bit of vitamin E and shea butter in it as well?
It's like you can't go wrong with the super cute packaging and great formula!
Cleo+coco Charcoal (Aluminum-Free) Deodorant — Cocoa Beach
I'm super biased so I love scents that remind me of a relaxing spring break or summer vacation. I'm also a gourmand scent woman so there's there! What intrigues me about this company is that they understand that people have sensitive skin that doesn't always react well to chemicals. It's something I actually love about most of the aluminum-free deodorants I've discovered!
This formula actually derives from Cleo+coco's extra strength deodorant, but uses charcoal and magnesium to fight odor instead of baking soda. I know some people worry about that so wanted to make sure you feel comfortable trying this brand!
P.S. It doesn't leave behind any residue either if you're not a fan of lifting your arms to see white stains streaked across your armpits.
Lumē Whole Body Aluminum-Free Deodorant — Unscented
As much as I love aluminum-free deodorants that have yummy warm scents, I know everyone doesn't like their skincare products to smell like anything. Besides helping to eliminate body odor, this deodorant slowly evens your skin tone over time — bye, bye under arm hyperpigmentation — and reduces skin redness.
Dr. Teal’s Aluminum-Free Deodorant — Eucalyptus
Everyone please remain calm because Dr. Teal's has entered the picture with an aluminum-free deodorant that can best be described as zen in a tube. I'm exaggerating, but the formula helps you absorb any wetness you may feel from sweating thanks to ingredients like arrowroot powder.
