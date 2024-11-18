17 Amazon Black Friday Deals You'll Be So Glad You Discovered
Amazon is back at it again with another massive deals event just in time for the holidays: their Black Friday and Cyber Monday events will run from November 21 to December 2! You’ll be able to save on products across virtually all categories, from beauty and fashion to toys and home appliances. Amazon said they’ll be dropping new deals every day throughout the events, but we’ve uncovered the best early Amazon Black Friday deals you can shop right this second.
Peek at some of our fave deals in this post:
- Carote Non Stick Pots & Pans Set54% off
- Levi's Women's 94 Baggy Jeans53% off
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer26% off
- Oura Ring Gen 3 Heritage Fitness Tracker22% off
- Squishmallows 5-Inch 10-Pack Plushies38% off
- Cuisinart Indoor 12-Inch Pizza Oven68% off
We’re so pumped for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and gifting season in general. Here are the best deals from Amazon to help you prep for the holidays! We’ve gathered gifts for everyone on your list.
Amazon
Carote Non Stick Pots & Pans Set
Entirely outfit (or just upgrade) their cookware setup with this convenient set of non-stick pots and pans! The 11-piece is currently down to $55 from $120.
Amazon
Levi's Women's 94 Baggy Jeans
Baggy jeans are where it's at. Your fashion-loving family member will adore these Levi's as a gift!
Amazon
Sony WH-CH520 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
These sleek headphones (now 37% off) are perfect for music lovers on the go.
Amazon
Echo Dot with GE Smart Lightbulb
Play music, command Alexa, write lists, and control your space's mood lighting all with this Echo Dot. It's $12 off right now!
Amazon
Dream Pairs Platform Mini Boots
We love these UGG boot dupes. They make the ideal gift for the teenage girl(s) in your life!
Amazon
KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Anyone who considers themselves a home baker will appreciate the art that is this KitchenAid stand mixer. It's normally $380, but right now, it's going for $280.
Amazon
Levi's Men's Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket
Keep him lookin' fresh with this structured jacket that wears well with any (and all) winter layers!
Amazon
Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage Fitness Tracker
This sleek fitness- and sleep-tracking ring stylishly blends in with any lifestyle. It's 22% off right now, saving you $100!
Amazon
Amazon Basics Expandable Hardside Suitcase
Luggage always seems to be one of those things that needs an upgrade. This Amazon Basics one protects its contents with a durable hard shell. Plus, it's easy to take anywhere, thanks to the spinning wheels.
Amazon
Bissell Little Green Cordless Multi-Purpose Portable Deep Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner
Step up your cleaning game with this easy-to-use machine from Bissell. It can work out dirt and grime from the toughest carpets and upholstery – even your car!
Amazon
Squishmallows 5-Inch 10-Pack Plushies
Looking for cute stocking stuffers? Amazon's your one-stop shop!
Amazon
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer
If you have an air fryer, you already get the hype. If you don't, this model is great for beginners!
Amazon
Hasbro Gaming Taboo Board Game
We adore having this classic game on-hand for every family gathering. The holidays are about to get lit!
Amazon
Braun IPL Long-Lasting Hair Removal Tool
This 15% off tool would be perfect for anyone who is curious about beauty tools and at-home hair removal.
Amazon
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Coffee is a must. Save 42% on a brand-new coffee maker with this deal!
Amazon
InfinitiPro by Conair FloMotion Pro Hair Dryer
This pro-level hair dryer is sleek, easy, and gets the job done flawlessly.
Amazon
Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven
This pizza oven was $400, but it's only $130 right now ahead of Amazon Black Friday! Pies all around!
