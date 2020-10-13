New podcast alert!
Listen
menu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.Subscribe

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨
The Conversation
More From Fashion
More Videos

7 Diverse Interior Designers You Should Be  Following, According to Justina Blakeney

We are huge fans of the bold, pattern-rich Bohemian style of designer and bestselling author Justina Blakeney, founder and director of the Jungalow. So much so that we invited her to be an instructor on Brit + Co's online startup school Selfmade and she totally rocked it with one of the best courses in the program. This week Brit and Anjelika invited her to reveal all her design secrets in the latest Teach Me Something New! podcast.


If you follow Blakeney, you know that she has been pretty outspoken about the lack of diversity in the interior design industry, especially when it comes to media exposure. So we wanted to know who she admires most in the space. "I have a long list of super talented friends and people I've been following for years who always inspire and delight," she says. Here are her top seven -- follow them for some major decor inspo!
Keep Reading Show less
Creativity
Home

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Trending Topics