Amazon Prime Day is officially here! Running October 6-7, this year's event features four days of millions of exclusive deals, major brand discounts, and limited-time Lightning Deals with new offers dropping as often as every five minutes.

The savings are already in full swing, with huge discounts across fashion, beauty, tech, home, kitchen, and books. From viral skincare gadgets and bestselling water filters to smart home upgrades and travel essentials, we've rounded up the best Prime Day deals worth shopping today—plus standout finds you won't want to miss before the event ends.Here are trending early discounts to score before they sell out!

Scroll for the best Amazon Prime day deals this fall!

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Amazon Crock-Pot Design Series 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker (-21% off) Just in time for fall cooking, this $55 Crock-Pot slow cooker is an autumn essential for hearty soups and stews. It features an elevated modern-vintage design in earthy Desert Sage green, customizable countdown controls from 30 minutes to 20 hours, and a clear digital display to monitor your meal’s progress at a glance.

Amazon Loloi Layla Antique/Moss Area Rug (-23% off) Upgrade your fall decor with a plush new rug underfoot that effortlessly balances style and durability. The Loloi Layla Antique/Moss Area Rug blends traditional, Moroccan, and boho aesthetics with a fresh, distressed look. Its soft, low-pile, non-shedding design makes it perfect for high-traffic areas like living rooms, bedrooms, or hallways.

Amazon Womens Oversized Sweatshirt Hoodie (-29% off) This highly rated Womens Oversized Sweatshirt Hoodie is your ultimate fall weekend go-to for coffee runs, errands, and cozy movie nights. Crafted from a thick yet breathable polyester-cotton fleece, it features a relaxed oversized fit with drop shoulders, a spacious kangaroo pocket, and an effortless silhouette that layers easily over anything from leggings to jeans.

JBL Tune Buds Noise Cancelling Earbuds (-50% off) For high-quality sound and everyday listening without distractions, the JBL Tune Buds Noise Cancelling Earbuds are a versatile audio companion. Equipped with active noise cancellation and Smart Ambient technology, they let you tune out the world or let in surrounding sounds depending on your environment. Featuring up to 48 hours of total battery life with the charging case, water and dust resistance, and clear call performance with a 4-mic design, these buds are built to keep up with your commute, workouts, and daily routines seamlessly.

Amazon Apple iPhone 17 Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control (-39% off) Need a new iPhone case? Upgrade your phone aesthetic with the Apple iPhone 17 Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control. Made from a lightweight, smooth recycled silicone with a soft microfiber lining, it features a built-in conductive layer for seamless camera control while keeping your device protected in style.

Amazon Wide Leg Palazzo Pants with Pockets (-39% off) Transition effortlessly from warm summer days straight into cozy fall layering with the Wide Leg Palazzo Pants with Pockets. Featuring a breezy wide-leg cut, an ultra-comfortable smocked high waist, and convenient pockets, these lightweight pants pair just as easily with a chunky sweater as they do with a simple tank.

Amazon Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer With Styling Tools (-44% off) Get salon-quality blowouts at home with the Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer With Styling Tools. This powerful dryer delivers ultra-fast wet-to-dry results while preventing heat damage by regulating temperature 1,000 times per second. Complete with a glossy finisher to smooth flyaways, it gives you a shiny, frizz-free finish.

Amazon King Koil Air Mattress Queen with Built-in Pump (-36% off) Prepare for overnight guests with the King Koil Air Mattress Queen with Built-in Pump, 20” Raised Airbed. Backed by over a century of sleep expertise and crafted with at least 50 percent recycled materials, it features a patented high-speed built-in pump that fully inflates this comfortable, supportive queen bed in just two minutes.

Amazon Bissell CleanView Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum (-40% off) Tackle pet hair, dust, and debris effortlessly with the Bissell CleanView Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum (3534). Designed for multi-surface cleaning, this powerful upright vacuum uses OnePass Technology to lift dirt from carpets on the very first try while keeping hard floors scatter-free.

Amazon Village Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Apothecary Jar Fill your home with the cozy scents of autumn with the Village Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Apothecary Jar. Featuring a warm blend of rich pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla, and ginger, this fragrance brings an inviting seasonal vibe to any room. Crafted with a dual-wick technology for a cleaner, more even burn and enhanced fragrance release, this large jar offers up to 170 hours of burn time, making it an essential centerpiece for all your cozy fall gatherings and quiet evenings in.

Amazon Chefman Air Fryer (-50% Off) For anyone who wants crispy, satisfying meals without heating up the entire kitchen, the Chefman 4-Quart Air Fryer is a countertop hero. Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, apartments, or quick family meals, while Hi-Fry Technology helps deliver extra-crispy fries, chicken tenders, veggies, and more. Easy-to-use touchscreen controls and four convenient presets take the guesswork out of cooking, and the nonstick basket is dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. Consider it your shortcut to weeknight dinners, snacks, and side dishes in minutes.

Amazon iRestore LED Face Mask (-50% off) Bring spa-level skincare home with the iRestore LED Face Mask, a high-tech beauty tool designed to support a brighter, more radiant complexion. Featuring 360 LEDs and a combination of red, blue, and infrared light therapy, this hands-free mask targets concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven-looking skin. Comfortable enough to wear while relaxing, reading, or catching up on your favorite show, it makes it easy to add a little self-care to your routine. Consider it a glow-boosting upgrade for anyone looking to elevate their skincare game.

Amazon BAGSMART Tote Bag (-22% off) This BAGSMART tote proves that practical bags can still be seriously cute. With a roomy 20-liter capacity, zip-top closure, and chic quilted design, it's spacious enough to carry everything from a laptop and work essentials to gym gear and travel must-haves. The included matching pouch helps keep smaller items organized, making this the kind of versatile everyday bag you'll reach for whether you're heading to the office, campus, or a weekend getaway.

Amazon CAROTE 21-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set (-37% off) A fresh cookware set can instantly upgrade your cooking experience. The CAROTE 21-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set includes everything you need for everyday cooking, from weeknight pasta dishes to weekend brunches. The nonstick ceramic coating helps food release easily while making cleanup a breeze, and the PFAS-free design offers added peace of mind. Compatible with induction cooktops and designed with a sleek, modern look, this versatile set is a smart upgrade for new homeowners, apartment dwellers, or anyone ready to retire mismatched pots and pans.

Amazon BISSELL Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner (-20% off) I love my BISSELL! For pet owners, parents, and anyone prone to the occasional coffee spill, the BISSELL Little Green Mini is a cleaning MVP. This compact deep cleaner tackles stains and messes on carpets, upholstery, area rugs, and even car interiors with impressive power for its size. The included Tough Stain Tool helps lift stubborn spots, while the HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool makes cleanup after use quick and easy. Lightweight and easy to store, it's one of those practical home gadgets you'll be glad to have on hand when life's little accidents happen.

Amazon Valerion StreamMaster Plus2 4K Laser Projector (-13% off) Turn any room into a blockbuster-worthy home theater. With a stunning 4K laser picture that scales up to 300 inches, plus IMAX Enhanced visuals, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 support, movie nights instantly feel more cinematic. It's also a dream for gamers thanks to its ultra-fast 4ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate, making it just as impressive for marathon gaming sessions as it is for binge-watching your favorite shows.

Amazon Nuwave Diamond Induction Cooktop (-20% off) This is the countertop appliance that makes cooking in small spaces feel effortless. With 91 temp settings ranging from 50°F to 500°F, it gives you incredible control whether you're searing, simmering, or keeping food warm. The ceramic glass surface is easy to clean, making it a smart pick for dorms, apartments, RVs, or as an extra burner for busy holiday meals.

Amazon WONDERBOOM 4 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (-40% off) Small enough to toss in your beach bag but powerful enough to keep the party going, this speaker delivers surprisingly big sound in a compact package. With balanced 360-degree audio, punchy bass, and a wireless range of up to 131 feet, it's made for everything from backyard barbecues to pool days and camping trips. The waterproof, dustproof design even floats, so you don't have to panic if it takes an unexpected dip. Durable, portable, and endlessly fun, it's the kind of speaker that turns any gathering into an instant summer soundtrack.

Amazon Wavytalk Updated Version Thermal Brush (-28%) Want more volume? Skip the salon appointment and recreate that coveted bouncy blowout at home with the Wavytalk Thermal Brush. Designed to smooth, shape, and add volume in one easy step, this 1.5-inch ionic thermal brush helps create soft curls, polished ends, and that just-left-the-salon finish. The heated barrel glides through hair to reduce frizz and boost shine, while the lightweight design makes styling feel less like a workout. With dual voltage for travel and a user-friendly design, it's a beauty tool you'll reach for whenever your hair needs a little extra oomph.

Amazon roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo (-44% off) Take one chore off your to-do list with this smart cleaning companion combines that powerful suction with mopping capabilities to help keep floors looking spotless with minimal effort. Features like LiDAR navigation and multi-level mapping allow it to efficiently navigate your home, while the dual anti-tangle system is especially helpful for households with pets or long hair. Self-charging and designed to clean on a schedule, it's the kind of time-saving gadget that makes coming home to clean floors feel effortlessly luxurious.

Amazon KnifeSaga Kitchen Knife Set (-20% off) Whether you're meal-prepping for the week or hosting a dinner party, a quality knife set can make all the difference. The KnifeSaga 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set combines sleek style with everyday functionality, featuring premium Japanese high-carbon stainless steel blades designed for precision slicing, dicing, and chopping. The beautiful acacia wood block keeps everything organized on your countertop, while the built-in sharpener helps maintain a razor-sharp edge with minimal effort. It's a practical upgrade that makes cooking feel a little more enjoyable—and your kitchen look a lot more polished.

Amazon Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse & Resurfacing Enzyme Mask (-14% off) Give your skin a quick glow-up with this pumpkin-powered treatment. Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing & Enzyme Mask combines pumpkin enzymes, AHAs, and exfoliating ingredients to help sweep away dull, dead skin cells and reveal a smoother, brighter complexion underneath. The result? Skin that looks more radiant, feels baby-soft, and has that post-facial glow—without the spa appointment.

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