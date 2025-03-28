True crime fans have been all over Ryan Murphy and FX's American Crime Story, an anthology series chronicling everything from O.J. Simpson's trial to the Monica Lewinsky & Bill Clinton sex scandal. And it won't be long before we're able to tune into American Love Story, an anthology series that follows different public romances that gripped the world. Up first: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. And we just got our first casting announcement. Sarah Pidgeon will play Carolyn!

Here's everything we know about Ryan Murphy's American Love Story, starring Sarah Pidgeon and coming to FX soon.

What is American Love Story? American Love Story is FX's next anthology series based on true love stories the world can't get enough of (hopefully we'll see a Princess Diana season soon!). The first season will follow John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, who worked as Calvin Klein's director of publicity and began dating JFK Jr. in 1994. They got married on September 21, 1996. After some super intense and extensive media & paparazzi attention, their relationship began to feel some tension that ultimately ended in tragedy when John's private plane crashed into the ocean off Martha's Vineyard in 1999. Both John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette died in the crash, along with Carolyn's sister Lauren.

Who's in the American Love Story cast? Sarah Pidgeon just joined the American Love Story cast as Carolyn Bessette. And this is literally the perfect casting — I know Sarah has the acting chops to pull off the role, but she also looks just like Carolyn! Stay tuned for the full cast list, including who will play John F. Kennedy Jr.

Where can I watch American Love Story? American Love Story is coming to FX soon. Check back here for the official release date!

Is Carolyn Bessette Kennedy alive? No, sadly Carolyn Bessette Kennedy passed away in a plane crash on July 16, 1999 off the coast of Massachusetts. At John F. Kennedy Jr.'s memorial his uncle Ted Kennedy said, "We dared to think, in that other Irish phrase, that this John Kennedy would live to comb gray hair, with his beloved Carolyn by his side. But like his father, he had every gift but length of years." "For a thousand days, he was a husband who adored the wife who became his perfect soul mate," Ted continued. "John's father taught us all to reach for the moon and the stars. John did that in all he did -- and he found his shining star when he married Carolyn Bessette."

We'll also be able to see Sarah Pidgeon in the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, coming this summer.