If your home feels a bit 'bleh' after taking down your holiday decor, you aren't alone. As we lean into the 'soft reset' trend of 2026, the goal is to make subtle home decor swaps in favor of items that add warmth, character, and actually feel human. Anthropologie’s latest January drop just arrived, and it’s perfect for practicing this shift—think curved wooden silhouettes, fun pops of color, and those vintage-inspired accents that instantly make a room feel balanced.

We sifted through all of Anthro’s new home decor arrivals and found 8 standout pieces that will easily transform your space into a sanctuary without a full renovation. Shop them below!

Anthropologie Ana Cotton Gingham Printed Ruffle Pillow Even the subtlest change can make a huge difference when it comes to home decor. Such is the case with this adorable pillowcase. Just one for your sofa or bed will transform the vibe without looking too over-the-top. This cutie currently comes in five vibrant colors so you can really give your space some life for the new year.

Anthropologie Benni Hand-Woven Floral Wavy Border Bathmat PSA: Your drab bathroom is craving more color. One easy (and inexpensive) way to start adding more hues is this adorable textured bathmat. Just the reset you need!

Anthropologie Damson Madder Geometric Printed Empire Lamp Shade This geometric lamp shade is sure to liven up any space you place it in. You'll definitely fall in love with the glow and be able to look back in appreciation that you invested in such a fun piece for your home once the year's passed.

Anthropologie Betti Burl Wood Scalloped Shelf Smooth scallop details like the edges on this wall shelf can make your space feel more lived-in, thanks to the organic shape. This would totally make the perfect trinket shelf for that extra pinch of whimsy when you come home.

Anthropologie Fleur Ceramic Frame This hand-painted ceramic picture frame (shoppable in two sizes) will definitely make your mantle or dresser pop with bright color. Whether you house a sentimental photo or your own art in it, you'll have so much fun playing with where to put it this January.

Anthropologie Ruggable Washable Doormat This charming doormat really sets the tone for you and your guests as you approach your front door. The best part is it's super durable and easily washable every time you need a refresh.

Anthropologie Emilia Tulip Candle Holder This gold candle stick holder is going to be a huge hit once spring rolls around.

Anthropologie Bobbin Side Table For a bit of a bigger upgrade, Anthropologie just dropped so many great furniture finds including this vintage-inspired side table. The multiple shelves mean more storage, but you get just as much stylish flair with the fun table legs.

