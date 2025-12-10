Cult-favorite rug brand, Ruggable, just dropped a first-of-its-kind collection at none other than Anthropologie, and we’re definitely swooning over all of the new designs. Simultaneously rooted in both nostalgic and modern home decor trends, there’s truly something for every kind of aesthetic.

Shop the chicest rug designs from Ruggable’s new collection at Anthropologie below!

Anthropologie Ruggable Washable Color Block Stripe Winona Rug The block stripes on this rug (available in nine different sizes) make a bold statement in any room. Its color palette will definitely add some warmth, too!

Anthropologie Ruggable Washable Anthea Doormat We're in love with the ornamental design on this washable doormat. It also comes in two other patterns to suit your personal style.

Anthropologie Ruggable Washable Scenic Floral Julietta Rug This rug almost feels like a full-blown tapestry, adding a pinch of luxury to any space you place it in.

Anthropologie Ruggable Washable Trellis Floral Olivia Rug This exclusive design leans more vintage-inspired, and we're so here for it. The neutral base makes it a good match for any existing decor setup.

Anthropologie Ruggable Washable Scandi-Floral Clove Rug The Scandi home decor wave is here to stay with this adorable rug. You can find it in nine different sizes and two colorways at Anthro right now.

Anthropologie Ruggable Washable Wildcat Persian Border Tigris Rug Get lost in tons of different colors with this washable Ruggable rug. It's perfectly ornate, so it'd pair well with more minimal spaces so it really pops.

Anthropologie Ruggable Washable Folk Floral Ella Rug This rug has huge folksy energy if you're looking to curate a cozy atmosphere. Beyond the blue, you'll still get some pops of color via the little blooms!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.