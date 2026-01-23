Period Cramps? These 7 Anti-Inflammatory Recipes Are A Total Game-Changer

We’ve all been there: the sudden drop in energy, the dull ache of cramps, and the inexplicable urge to eat absolutely everything in sight. While it can be quite tempting to lean into processed comfort foods on your period, the right nutrients can actually act as a natural toolkit for symptom management. These nourishing recipes aren't just about eating healthy. They’re about giving your body exactly what it needs to navigate your flow with a little more ease and a lot more flavor.

Scroll for 7 stunning recipes to eat on your period to soothe discomfort and keep you feeling your best!

Feel Good Foodie Pistachio Crusted Salmon Salmon is rich in omega-3's, AKA fatty acids with anti-inflammatory superpowers. Less inflammation equals less pain and bloating, which is something we all want during that time of the month. This pistachio-crusted recipe also gives you added protein, fiber, and vitamins. Serve it alongside some greens to round out your plate. (via Feel Good Foodie)

The First Mess 5-Minute Spinach Banana & Ginger Smoothie There's not a single bad ingredient in this quick smoothie – just solid nutrients and antioxidants that can help combat cramps. You can easily omit or include the protein powder based on your hunger level. (via The First Mess)

Rachel Mansfield 2-Ingredient Dark Chocolate Chickpea Bark Thank heavens dark chocolate has quite a few health benefits, because we'd totally go crazy without a sweet treat on our periods, right?! Most notably, it's rich in antioxidants called flavonoids for lowering cholesterol (amid other perks) and magnesium for relaxing the muscles in your uterus. Simply aim for 70% to 85% cocoa. The chickpeas in this two-ingredient recipe will also supply your system with protein to keep you full – and keep excess period snacking at bay. (via Rachel Mansfield)

Chef Bai Watermelon Natural Sports Drink (Nature’s Gatorade) Making sure you're properly hydrated during your period is the number one box you can check for seamless symptom management. Being hydrated can help your body alleviate cramps, bloating, and fatigue on its own without totally knocking your hormones out of wack. Thus, foods with a high water content, like watermelon, can be good fuel. This natural "Gatorade" leverages the fruit for a juicy sip that's also enhanced with chia seeds that provide healthy fats for brain health and serotonin production. It looks so freakin' refreshing, we can't wait to make it soon. (via Chef Bai)

The Original Dish Frozen Greek Yogurt with Honey & Olive Oil Greek yogurt continues to be that girl. Not only is it high-protein, it's also rich in calcium and vitamin D, which have been shown to reduce the severity of PMS mood swings. Instead of your boring old breakfast bowl, try turning it into a delicious frozen dessert next time you're menstruating. The honey and olive oil make excellent toppings, but we think it'd be delightful with some berries, dark chocolate, and sprinkles for added whimsy. (via The Original Dish)

Vikalinka Sweet Potato and Lentil Curry Getting your iron in on your period is crucial if you're looking to mellow out more severe symptoms. Plus, you simply lose a lot of blood during your cycle, so foods with iron can be super replenishing so your body doesn't grow tired playing catch-up. One of the best sources of iron are lentils since they can be cooked in so many different ways. This particular curry dish is nice and hearty to warm you up with each comforting bite. (via Vikalinka)

Rachel Mansfield Lentil and Kale Salad Nutritious lentils strike again in this gorgeous salad! Kale is another iron-rich food worthy of adding to your diet when you're on your period. When these two foods combine with raisins, olives, pecans, feta cheese, and a maple-y dressing, something truly magic happens. This recipe is an awesome one to have on rotation for volume eating when all you want to do is go crazy with a single Trader Joe's sheet cake and a fork. (via Rachel Mansfield)

Foods to Avoid on Your Period Peri / PEXELS Now that we've covered the best foods to eat for mid-menstruation nourishment, here are a few worth skipping (or eating less of) so you can feel your best: Salt: Increases water retention (which means more bloating).

Increases water retention (which means more bloating). Caffeine: Can constrict blood vessels, making your cramps more intense.

Can constrict blood vessels, making your cramps more intense. Sugar: Leads to a crash that intensifies mood swings and fatigue.

