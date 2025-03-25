12 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Ideas That Won’t Trigger Tummy Problems

Starting your day with the right foods can make a huge difference in how you feel – that rings especially true if you’re fighting any kind of inflammation . Instead of sugary cereals or processed pastries (though they can be convenient), opt for these delicious anti-inflammatory breakfast ideas that’ll help keep your body balanced. These anti-inflammatory breakfast ideas are packed with nutrients that’ll undoubtedly leave you feeling your best – with no flare-ups in sight!

Scroll on to discover 12 amazing anti-inflammatory breakfast ideas that’ll make you excited to wake up and chow down!

Brit + Co Layered Berry Smoothie Packed with three kinds of berries high in antioxidants, this beautifully layered smoothie will totally soothe any inflamed feelings you have. (via Brit + Co)

Rebecca Firsker Citrusy Chickpea Shakshuka This protein-rich breakfast recipe is made with real, whole ingredients, making it a stunning savory option in the morning. (via Rebecca Firsker for Brit + Co)

Brit + Co 3-Ingredient Protein Pancakes When it comes to anti-inflammatory breakfast ideas, the simpler = the better. Luckily, these filling pancakes are made with just three ingredients and come together so quick. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Parfait Popsicles Meal preppers will adore this easy parfait popsicle recipe that you can easily customize with your fave anti-inflammatory fruits! You could even enjoy this as a nice, refreshing snack outside of breakfast time. (via Brit + Co)

The Real Food Dietitians Sweet Potato Hash This hash is balanced well with plenty of protein, veggies, and fiber from the sweet potato. It's a hearty helping that'll definitely leave you feeling satisfied and ready to tackle the day, sans inflammation. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Vanilla and Bean Overnight Turmeric Chia Oats Turmeric is famously known for its anti-inflammatory benefits – sneak some into these yummy chia and oat bowls, and thanks to the help of more spices and maple syrup, you won't even notice it's there! (via Vanilla and Bean)

Crowded Kitchen Savory Quinoa Breakfast Bowls A good balance of grains and veg can be found in these aesthetically-pleasing breakfast bowls, which gives you a great source of energy to go off of all morning long. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Clean Cuisine Blueberry Muffin Chia Pudding These chia puddings taste just like blueberry muffins, but are a bit healthier for you than your typical baked good. The chia seeds supply a beneficial amount of not only fiber, but protein, so you feel full after eating a serving. Yum! (via Clean Cuisine)

Feel Good Foodie Cottage Cheese Bowls Cottage cheese FTW! It's one of our favorite underrated protein sources, and can easily be customized to pair with either savory or sweet flavors. For a savory bowl, add some tomatoes, sweet potatoes, or avocado. For sweet, opt for berries, honey, peanut butter, and granola! (via Feel Good Foodie)

Averie Cooks Deep Dish Mixed Berry Skillet Pancake Forget flippin' pancakes and all the time it takes to make 'em – this baked skillet pancake is just as tasty and way more convenient, especially if you're big on meal prepping. The added berries qualify it for some great anti-inflammatory benefits, thanks to the abundance of antioxidants. (via Averie Cooks)

The Original Dish Herb Ricotta Omelets with Chickpeas & Mushrooms Veggies at the table are a must if you want to craft a savory anti-inflammatory breakfast. (via The Original Dish)

Kathryn's Kitchen Banana Spinach Muffins These sweet muffins hide quite a bit of spinach in each serving, a leafy green that helps fight inflammation with ease. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)

Subscribe to our newsletter for more delicious anti-inflammatory recipe ideas!