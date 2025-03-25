Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Rise and shine!

12 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Ideas That Won’t Trigger Tummy Problems

Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Ideas
Feel Good Foodie
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 25, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Starting your day with the right foods can make a huge difference in how you feel – that rings especially true if you’re fighting any kind of inflammation. Instead of sugary cereals or processed pastries (though they can be convenient), opt for these delicious anti-inflammatory breakfast ideas that’ll help keep your body balanced. These anti-inflammatory breakfast ideas are packed with nutrients that’ll undoubtedly leave you feeling your best – with no flare-ups in sight!

Scroll on to discover 12 amazing anti-inflammatory breakfast ideas that’ll make you excited to wake up and chow down!

Layered Berry Smoothie

Brit + Co

Layered Berry Smoothie

Packed with three kinds of berries high in antioxidants, this beautifully layered smoothie will totally soothe any inflamed feelings you have. (via Brit + Co)

Citrusy Chickpea Shakshuka

Rebecca Firsker

Citrusy Chickpea Shakshuka

This protein-rich breakfast recipe is made with real, whole ingredients, making it a stunning savory option in the morning. (via Rebecca Firsker for Brit + Co)

3-Ingredient Protein Pancakes

Brit + Co

3-Ingredient Protein Pancakes

When it comes to anti-inflammatory breakfast ideas, the simpler = the better. Luckily, these filling pancakes are made with just three ingredients and come together so quick. (via Brit + Co)

Parfait Popsicles

Brit + Co

Parfait Popsicles

Meal preppers will adore this easy parfait popsicle recipe that you can easily customize with your fave anti-inflammatory fruits! You could even enjoy this as a nice, refreshing snack outside of breakfast time. (via Brit + Co)

Sweet Potato Hash

The Real Food Dietitians

Sweet Potato Hash

This hash is balanced well with plenty of protein, veggies, and fiber from the sweet potato. It's a hearty helping that'll definitely leave you feeling satisfied and ready to tackle the day, sans inflammation. (via The Real Food Dietitians)

Overnight Turmeric Chia Oats

Vanilla and Bean

Overnight Turmeric Chia Oats

Turmeric is famously known for its anti-inflammatory benefits – sneak some into these yummy chia and oat bowls, and thanks to the help of more spices and maple syrup, you won't even notice it's there! (via Vanilla and Bean)

Savory Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

Crowded Kitchen

Savory Quinoa Breakfast Bowls

A good balance of grains and veg can be found in these aesthetically-pleasing breakfast bowls, which gives you a great source of energy to go off of all morning long. (via Crowded Kitchen)

Blueberry Muffin Chia Pudding

Clean Cuisine

Blueberry Muffin Chia Pudding

These chia puddings taste just like blueberry muffins, but are a bit healthier for you than your typical baked good. The chia seeds supply a beneficial amount of not only fiber, but protein, so you feel full after eating a serving. Yum! (via Clean Cuisine)

Cottage Cheese Bowls

Feel Good Foodie

Cottage Cheese Bowls

Cottage cheese FTW! It's one of our favorite underrated protein sources, and can easily be customized to pair with either savory or sweet flavors. For a savory bowl, add some tomatoes, sweet potatoes, or avocado. For sweet, opt for berries, honey, peanut butter, and granola! (via Feel Good Foodie)

Deep Dish Mixed Berry Skillet Pancake

Averie Cooks

Deep Dish Mixed Berry Skillet Pancake

Forget flippin' pancakes and all the time it takes to make 'em – this baked skillet pancake is just as tasty and way more convenient, especially if you're big on meal prepping. The added berries qualify it for some great anti-inflammatory benefits, thanks to the abundance of antioxidants. (via Averie Cooks)

Herb Ricotta Omelets with Chickpeas & Mushrooms

The Original Dish

Herb Ricotta Omelets with Chickpeas & Mushrooms

Veggies at the table are a must if you want to craft a savory anti-inflammatory breakfast. (via The Original Dish)

Banana Spinach Muffins

Kathryn's Kitchen

Banana Spinach Muffins

These sweet muffins hide quite a bit of spinach in each serving, a leafy green that helps fight inflammation with ease. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)

Subscribe to our newsletter for more delicious anti-inflammatory recipe ideas!

breakfastbreakfast recipeseasy recipesanti-inflammatory dietfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

when calls the heart season 13
Entertainment

Hallmark's Hit Historical Romance Show Is For '1923' Lovers for shorter fields

shailene woodley lucas bravo
Celebrity News

Um, Shailene Woodley & Lucas Bravo Just Hard Launched Their Relationship With A PDA-Filled Stroll

Twisters 2
Movies

OMG, We're Reportedly Getting 'Twisters 2' — & More Glen Powell!

Amazon​ Big Spring Sale 2025 Fashion
Style Trends & Inspo

10 Stunning Amazon Fashion Finds – All Under $20 For A Limited Time!

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit