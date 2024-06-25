Hurry, Baggu Girls: The Colorful New Collina Strada Collab Is Selling Out Quick
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Baggu cooked up a brand new collab! After the famed bag brand teased several new designs on Instagram, I truly could not wait for them to drop. Now, the collaborative collection with New York-based fashion brand, Collina Strada, is here!
Read on to shop the collab!
Shop The Baggu x Collina Strada Collection
Baggu
Standard Baggu Set of 3
Snag all of the the Collina Strada-made patterns with this trio of reusable bags for groceries, clothes, and more!
Baggu
Cargo Shoulder Bag in Boxer Plaid
The Boxer Plaid pattern lives in my head rent-free.
Baggu
Cargo Shoulder Bag in Berry Chrysanthemum
Dotted in floral motifs, this shoulder bag features tons of pockets and storage for when you're traveling from place to place.
Baggu
Cargo Shoulder Bag in Blue Thorns
This bold pattern is the ultimate complement to all your summer 'fits.
Baggu
Horse Bag in Black
This horse-shaped bag is sure to turn heads.
Baggu
Horse Bag in Boxer Plaid
Further embrace horse girl summer with this plaid pick.
Baggu
Medium Nylon Crescent Bag in Blue Thorns
A Baggu classic is now available in a unique color crafted by Collina Strada. I'm obsessed with the silver hardware.
Baggu
Medium Nylon Crescent Bag in Cream Chrysanthemum
This crescent-shaped bag is perfectly femme with the light pink colorway.
Baggu
Puffy Picnic Blanket in Sistine Tomato
It's picnic season after all! This roll-up blanket makes on-the-go really easy (and cute)!
Baggu
Small Cloud Carry-On in Boxer Plaid
Take this chic carry-on with you for all your summer adventures, and look good doing it.
The First Baggu x Collina Strada Sneak Peeks
Baggu posted a sneak peek of the new collab with Collina Strada on Instagram on June 14 without any details about the drop date. The caption only read: "Subscribe via link in bio." Collina Strada (@collinastrada) was tagged in the first image.
Based on these initial teasers, the use of color was very apparent in the upcoming Baggu x Collina Strada collection.
We saw sneak peeks of three shoulder bags – the first with a reddish psychedelic pattern, the second one is swirly and blue, and the third is covered in a lime green plaid – plus, some horse-shaped Baggu bags. Yep, you read that right! It's horse girl summer, baby!
Baggu
The first 3 shoulder bags' silhouettes are identical to the Cargo Shoulder Bag (pictured above), which Baggu already sells in 8 different colorways. But there are a few details that differ from the OG design.
First off, the zipper hardware is silver, as opposed to the plastic zip the Cargo Shoulder Bag currently boasts. The silver theme carries on to the adjustable quilted strap, where the funky, chunky buckle definitely gives Collina Strada vibes.
Collina Strada, headed up by designer Hillary Taymour, is known to push boundaries not only in color and form, but in the realm of sustainability, too. Taymour prioritizes recycled, upcycled, and deadstock materials in her vibrant designs, whether it be clothing or accessories.
