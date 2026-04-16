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These concessions are downright diabolical.

Baseball Menus Are Built Different in 2026—From ‘Wearable’ Nachos To A 2-Foot Glizzy

Baseball Food Is Simply Built Different In 2026
@levy.restaurants, @chasefield
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserApr 16, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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MLB stadiums across the country are serving up some absolutely diabolical concessions this year. And I’m not just talking about your run-of-the-mill hot dog. Oh, no—this season’s lineup features everything from a 23-inch long “Glizzilla” hot dog to a 7-inch tall burger that will most definitely make your digestive system feel like it hit a home run… perhaps not in a good way.

Whether you already have some games tacked to your calendar or haven’t once considered a baseball outing for your summer itinerary, you’re going to want to check out the wildly indulgent and utterly egregious concessions being handed out at stadiums in 2026.

Speaking for myself, seeing boozy ice cream on the Colorado Rockies’ menu is making me hum the tune of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

Scroll on to see the wildest baseball food options of 2026.

The highlight of the concessions stands for the Texas Rangers is this insane wearable nacho platter, fittingly shaped like a sombrero. It comes with all the fixins like guacamole, cheese, jalapeños, olives, and hot sauce.

Padres fans will have the chance to indulge in a new s’mores pretzel creation at Petco Park. Per MLB, the treat comes with a “freshly baked braided pretzel made s’mores style, with chocolate, graham cracker crumbles and marshmallow whipped cream on top.”

Coors Field Glizzilla

MLB

Coors Field of the Colorado Rockies in Denver is highlighting a 23-inch long “Glizzilla” hot dog (pictured) alongside pizza donuts, biscuit tacos, boozy ice cream (served in a helmet, duh!), and even a Dubai chocolate cinnamon roll. I fear I want to try everything.

The Bat Flip burger belonging to the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park might just be the most ambitious concession item of 2026. It’s a 7-inch tall (!) burger loaded with two pounds’ worth of beef patties, braised short rib, pork belly, cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, and a fried egg on toasted brioche. My arteries feel clogged just reading that.

Wrigley Field Chicken & Churros

MLB

Cubs fans, listen up! Wrigley Field in Chicago introduced several new (and truly insane) food items to their concession stands for 2026. First up, the Double Diamond Waffle Fries—a pile of waffle fries loaded with red wine-braised beef short rib, melted cheese, bacon, mushrooms, fried onions, and scallions. A Chicken & Churros combo (pictured) is also on the menu, which gets topped with ancho syrup and strawberries. A tostada stack and even a build-your-own mac and cheese bar are also up for grabs this season.

The Take Me Out To The Ballgame milkshake is the highlight of what’s newly-available at Chase Field in Phoenix for Diamondbacks fans. It comes with a salted caramel shake base that’s topped quite generously with whipped cream, peanut butter sandwich cookies, Kit Kats, and Cracker Jacks. The stadium is also featuring the new Footlong Elote Corn Dog and Golden Hour Vibe, a Celsius energy drink-powered mocktail.

Nationals Park Capitol Slugger

MLB

In Washington D.C., Nationals Park is serving up a ‘Capitol Slugger’ hot dog (pictured) made with sausage, chili, fried jalapeños and onions, and warm cheese alongside a wild Chicken Tower sammie and a Crab Mac & Cheese hot dog.

Tropicana Field Oreo Brownie Milkshake

MLB

The last notable concessions lineup belongs to Tropicana Field for the Tampa Bay Rays. Their menu includes some sweet, cinnamon sugar-dusted pretzel bites drenched in glaze and an Oreo Brownie Milkshake (pictured) that looks worthy of ordering just because of how it looks.

BRB while I buy baseball tickets and battle my indisputable cravings for ballpark food.

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This post has been updated.

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