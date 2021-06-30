What’s the only thing better than homemade donuts? Nothing. Except when they’re red, white, and blue all over. (via Brit + Co)
Have pie, will travel (to the BBQ). (via Brit + Co)
Meet the most extraordinary cake EVER. It’s worth the time and energy to build nine
cake layers to create the most patriotic cake ever made. (via Brit + Co)
Our own recipe, this festive cake may look
intimidating to make, but we have super easy to follow steps that will make it a cinch! (via Brit + Co)
Using Poprocks for sprinkles will really help these firecrackers light up the party! (via Brit + Co)
Ombre is still definitely right on trend this summer, which is why you should wow your guests with this impressive cake. The secret? Store-bought frosting and cake mixes! That way you only have to focus on actually putting the cake together. (via Brit + Co)
You can never have too many flags! These healthy kabobs can be done in just minutes, and you can substitute bananas for the marshmallows if you want to keep them all-fruit. (via Simple Girl)
If you want to set off some serious fireworks with your 4th of July dessert, be sure to whip up a creamy, berry-filled treat like this one! (via Brit + Co)
With a little bit of fruit, a little bit of cheesecake and a little bit of booze, these sweet treats bring together rich flavors for a dessert the adults at your party will all love. (via Host the Toast)
This recipe is great for large parties, and the marbled effect makes this fudge squares look as good as they taste. (via Taste and Tell)
Certain holidays call for meticulously layering blueberry, strawberry and vanilla mousse. Whether your celebration is small or large, these mini mousse cakes will be appreciated and gawked over all day. (via Eye Doc Bakes)
The blueberries hiding within the vanilla ice cream and fruit puree add a fun burst of flavor to these popsicles. If you don’t have time to make the ice cream by hand, you can always use a carton of your fave. (via Itsy Bitsy Foodies)
Let’s face it, food on a stick is always more fun to eat. Sugar, double dark chocolate, macadamia nuts — the cookie possibilities are endless. (via A Step in the Journey)
If you’ve already got a couple of boxes of white cake mix, you’re well on your way to making this simple poke cake. Once you’ve poked your holes in the cake, black cherry gelatin is poured in and left to form those signature red stripes. (via Brit + Co)
This yummy dessert features frozen yogurt, fresh berries, gluten-free clusters and coconut whipped topping, so feel free to dig in without worrying about how you’ll fit into your bathing suit the next day. (via She Knows)
These are a great last-minute treat if you don’t have the time for more elaborate desserts. Plus, they’re a fun culinary project to do with kids. (via The Girl Who Ate Everything)
Can’t decide between sweet or salty, chocolate or cookies? With these delicious bites, you won’t have to. (via Crazy for Crust)
Prepared sugar cookie dough forms the crust of this cookie cake creation, and you can use whatever combination of fruits strikes your fancy. (via Jimmy's)
Indulge your inner child with this rainbow cake. If the colorful ombre layers don’t get you, the sprinkle coating will! (via Brit + Co)
What's a 4th of July without jello shots? No one we want to see! These colored treats will be a hit, we promise. (via Brit + Co)
These cookies require a little planning since the dough needs to be colored, rolled out and refrigerated, but the pretty swirls in the resulting cookies are well worth the effort. (via Just a Taste)
There’s no law that says you can’t have breakfast for dessert. Which is good, because that means you can have as many stacks of these deep red pancakes as you want! (via Eclectic Recipes)
It’s hard to beat the simple combo of sweet tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fresh basil — unless you add a handful of blueberries, too! (via Brit + Co)
Jello shots are a MUST for the Fourth. Instead of choosing between red, white or blue, why not layer all three? Top with a squirt of whipped cream and edible blue glitter to make them really
special. (via Brit + Co)
The fam will love that they get their own personal brownie pizza bite, and you'll love how easy they are to make. To prepare the pizza base, you'll bake your brownie batter in a sheet pan and use a biscuit cutter to cut out each individual round. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
This refreshing cocktail will steal the show. Hibiscus tea, fresh berries, and lemon sparkling water combine with vodka to make the most incredible summer drink that's perfect for Independence Day. (via My Modern Cookery)
This delish DIY pudding will satisfy your craving for something sweet *and* it’s totally vegan so it won’t fill you with empty calories. What’s more, it’s super-simple to prepare for your holiday picnic. (via Brit + Co)
This crazy creation consists of a blueberry pie, an apple pie, and a cherry pie baked into a monstrous three-layer cake covered with flags, sparklers and a healthy dusting of Pop Rocks. ‘Nuff said. (via Brit + Co)
If you’re scrambling for a last minute treat to bring to the BBQ, scramble no more! This festive, patriotic treat is perfectly summery and super easy to make. (via Brit + Co)
On the outside, this cake projects a beautiful ombre paint job with white chocolate drizzle and picture-perfect macarons. On the inside is a triple chocolate masterpiece that is so unexpectedly delicious, you won't mind cutting into the gorgeous exterior. (via B. Sweet)
For your Independence Day meal this year, there are so many sweets and treats to pick from that no matter what you choose, your meal will be a hit. Consider one of these 30 4th of July dessert recipes to add some patriotic flavor to your evening.
