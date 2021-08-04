The Best Products To Perfect Your Minimal Makeup Routine
Last year, we finally learned to perfect our five-minute Zoom face — and to be honest, that's the most amount of time we want to spend on our makeup routine now! With beauty trends embracing natural-looking makeup more than ever, it's even easier to feel confident in our skin with only the subtlest enhancements of our favorite features. Whether you also want to keep things simple, or are always pressed for time, use these products to build a minimal makeup routine focused on face framing, lightweight coverage, and a touch of color, and you'll be out the door in no time.
Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara ($26)
A new cult-favorite, this mascara only requires a swipe or two for lengthened and curled, yet totally natural, lashes.
Honest Beauty Honestly Healthy Serum-Infused Lash Tint ($20)
This serum comes in both clear and tinted formulas for subtle daily enhancement and major long term benefits.
Glossier Boy Brow ($16)
The original brow gel is all you need to give your brows a natural-looking boost in just a few swipes.
Benefit Cosmetics Brow Microfilling Pen ($25)
If you prefer a pen application, or you have sparse brows that need a little more help, Benefit's three-tipped microfilling pen makes it easy to fill your brows in, in an instant.
ILIA True Skin Radiant Priming Serum ($52)
Even if you'll only be applying lightweight formulas, ILIA's priming serum will tackle your skincare needs and makeup prep needs at once.
Supergoop! CC Screen 100% Mineral CC Cream SPF 50 ($39)
No matter how minimal, your morning routine needs to incorporate SPF. For a little color correction in addition to your daily sunscreen application, try this light CC cream.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Natural Skin Perfector SPF 20 ($47)
A cult-classic for a reason, this lightweight moisturizer is all you need to get out the door with a touch of coverage.
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Bright Fix Eye Brightener Concealer ($25)
Unlike full-coverage formulas, this sheer concealer will blend right into both bare skin and tinted moisturizers when you need a little under-eye brightening.
ILIA Multi-Stick Cheek & Lip ($34)
A multi-purpose stick is an easy way to add a natural flush to your minimal makeup routine.
e.l.f. Monochromatic Multi Stick ($4)
For a lighter consistency and a more affordable price range, try e.l.f.'s slightly shimmery multistick.
MILK MAKEUP Matte Cream Bronzer ($18)
In the summer especially, bronzer can be your single step to a glowy cheeks and enhanced eyes.
Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops ($42)
Dab a little highlighter on your cheeks and inner eye for an instantly-brightened face.
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In A Palette Stoned Rose ($75)
Minimal makeup is open to interpretation — if you can get the job done from one palette and a few brushes, it definitely still counts.
Versed Silk Slip Tinted Lip Oil ($10)
Whether it's the last step or the only step of your minimal makeup routine, a subtle swipe of (hydrating) color on your lips is sometimes all you need to feel pulled together.
Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm ($5)
A swipe of tinted chapstick: The definition of minimal.
