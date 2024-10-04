7 Beauty Trends I Can't Stop Thinking About For Fall
There are so many different makeup looks trending for fall, from espresso eyes to a classic French red lip. And while everyone's mostly moved on to their autumnal palettes, some trends — like dewy skin and rosy cheeks— carried over from the summer. So while you're working on your new seasonal everyday makeup, sultry date night looks, and everything in-between, how can you stay on trend?
I talked to makeup content creator Victoria Lyn, makeup artist Randall Intrabartola, Beauty and Content Specialist Sophie Vongkhamsaoto get their opinion on what looks are going to be the most popular this fall, so keep reading to hear their thoughts!
Burgundy Lips
Sophie Vongkhamsao, Beauty and Content Specialist, let us know that burgundy is already becoming a fall fashion staple, but she also predicts the color will quickly become part of the everyday makeup look! Gone are the neutral shades of summer — this look exudes mystery and moodiness, which is just what we're going for! Vongkhamsao says, "Whether it’s a deep merlot or a plummy wine shade, this lipstick will offer some warmth to your skin — but make sure to pick a shade according to your skin tone. Concentrate on having a steady hand when applying your lipstick as darker shades can get messy."
To top it all off, Vongkhamsao says to add a deep lip liner to solidify the look and a little bit of lip oil to moisturize the lips. While I love a burgundy lip for day-to-day makeup, this color gets bonus points for fitting a vampy Halloween or cozy Christmas party look, so we expect it to only grow in popularity over the next few months!
Subdued Smokey Eye
A smokey eye is a classic and timeless staple — and the dramatic look was especially on-trend for Bratsummer. However, Vongkhamsao says a more subdued version of the look will continue to be trendy throughout the colder months!
This fall, more demure smokey eyes will replace the darker, full glam. In order to achieve this, you'll wanna opt for lighter palettes, leaving the cut crease behind and using lighter grey eyeliner and eyeshadow to highlight your eyes. Vongkhamsao recommends avoiding bright eyeshadows and dark eyeliner, and instead using clear mascara to effortlessly flatter your natural look and lashes!
Grungey Girl Fall Eyes
If you're wanting to take more of a risk and opt for a grungey look, then try the espresso eyeshadow trend. Think tumblr-era-goth vibes, but in a more modern way — the la indie sleeze aesthetic really is back with a veangance. Beauty guru, Victoria Lyn, says that you can achieve this look using an eyeliner or liquid shadow to create an effortless smokey eye in black, brown, or even midnight blues.
This is the perfect makeup trend to end your Brat summer and transition into grungy girl fall. Victoria says that warm spices and jewel tones are the most flattering color palettes for the autumn season. Pumpkin tones, black cherry, and espresso shades are gorgeous not only on the lips but also eyes!
I will definitely be testing this look out myself!
Charcoal-Rimmed Eyes
We're seeing charcoal-rimmed eyes more and more of this fall! This look is such an easy way to flatter any eye color, but especially those with blue and brown eyes.
Wanna try the trend yourself? Simply, use a charcoal eye pencil to line the eyes on the top and bottom lid from your inner corner, and flick it out to elongate the shape. This will leave you looking wide-eyed and stunning all fall and winter long!
Dewy Skin
The dewey skin trend was extremely popular in the summer — we're looking at you, Nicola Coughlan — but guess what? It's not going anywhere according to makeup artist Randall Intrabartola. Fashion week after fashion week this year, it's clear this dewy look is sticking around and turning into a trend for fall and winter as well.
I could totally see this trend transforming into somewhat of a "winter-ice-princess" type of look for the colder months ahead! So hold onto your dewy foundations and liquid highlighters, because this is the look for 2024!
Rosy Cheeks
This is yet another summer trend that has definitely trickled its way into fall thanks to Hailey Bieber! She's brought back the rosy cheeks aesthetic in a way we can't escape. And honestly, I'm not mad about it — when cold weather starts to hit, my cheeks get rosy anyway, so why not make it a look?
I think we'll especially start seeing this light pink, iridescent shade like shown above. It's the ideal shade to take you from summer into fall and winter, eventually pairing with darker lipsticks to give a sugar plum kind of look.
French Red Lip
Lastly, my favorite trend has to be the classic, and oh-so-timeless French red lip. This is bright red lip is perfect, because bright red happens to be a fall color that's trending this season in fashion! So, it's the perfect way to top off a cute, red look by wearing a matching lipstick as well.
