We all know one of the most exciting parts of wedding season is showering our brides and making them feel on top of the world. While all the beauty and excitement can be peak bridal bliss, getting the event to that pretty, curated point is the hard part. Planning the perfect day for your bride might sound like a big task, but it doesn’t have to be. Once you’ve chosen a theme and direction for the day, the rest of the path will be clear. So fear not, because we’ve got the inspiration you need to send you into hyper design mode!
Garden Gala
Image via Kristin Guynn
Word on the street is that 2023 is all about COLOR, and what better way to shower your bride than in an abundance of pastels and spring stems? For your flower loving, loveshackfancy bride, a garden gala is the perfect day for her. Your floral options are endless, and adding a statement piece to the event will really wow your bride.
Having such a range of colors and textures to work with really opens up your options for the tablescape, and really every aspect of the event. With that in mind, don’t be afraid to mix things up! Add floral ice cubes to a clear bucket for your cooler. Skip the favors and add a DIY flower bar instead. Ditch the TP bouquet for a real one. The opportunities abound!
Spritzing Down The Aisle
Image via Alexandra Golovac / Unsplash
If your bride’s go-to drink is any kind of spritz or bubbly, this shower is the way to go. A spritz bar to welcome your guests will set the tone of the day. Oranges, grapefruit, and cucumbers come highly recommended to garnish your drinks. An arrangement of fresh herbs to top off each spritz will really raise the bar. Aperol, Lillet Blanc, and champagnes like Veuve Clicquot are perfect additions to stock your bar cart. And if it’s hot out? Toss some pretty popsicles in a cooler and even encourage guests to dip them in their drinks!
Decor for this day can be bright and dainty! Shades of oranges, reds, yellows, and pinks are the preferred color palette here. By incorporating these colorful details, you’ll ensure everything is picture perfect, matching your drinks and decor throughout the entire day.
Follow The Call Of The Disco Ball (And Your Heart)
It may be a big theme for bachelorette parties, but disco is branching out to bridal showers, too! You can really go all out with your design dreams with this theme. Play with neon and bright shades of pink and purple. Large and intricate balloon backdrops alongside floral arrangements inside disco ball bouquets are unique yet elegant touches to add. You can even build a champagne tower, adding the smallest disco balls you can find throughout. On top of that, there’s nothing wrong with adding fringe wherever you please! The world is your western oyster!
You’ll wanna pack your playlist with Abba and 70s hits to keep up the energy. Keep some kitschy boas on-hand for fabulous photo-ops, too! You’ll want everyone to dance the day away in style.
She Found Her Lover
Image via Alejandra Montenegro / PEXELS
Is your bride a Swiftie? Do a practice round for the Eras Tour with a Lover themed shower! One of the most fun parts here is leaning into the dreaminess of it all. On top of those bright shades of pink, blue, and purple, focus on adding all things iridescent to your design. Invite your guests to wear their most whimsical outfits and garnish your drinks with toppers like cotton candy and edible flowers. If it feels romantic, it’s likely right for this theme.
When your bride arrives, greet her with her favorite Taylor Swift-themed drink in pastel stemmed glassware and a pair of heart shaped pink sunglasses. There’s no question here on the playlist — and I’m sure there’s a few tracks that guests would love to hear on repeat. “Love Story” anyone?
Glitz And Glam
Image via Inga Seliverstova / PEXELS
Think all things sparkle with this theme — feathers, metallics, glitter, flash photography, you name it. This party is best held at night so everything can truly shine. You’ll want to use all whites and silvers for this soiree and capture candids of your crew on Polaroids for that vintage look.For food and refreshments, you’ll want everything served on a silver platter here — or at least feel like it’s from a silver platter. Coup glasses and edible glitter can combine to create something so stunningly photogenic, your guests might not even want to take a sip. (But trust us, they will) Bonus: Find a venue with a clawfoot bathtub and fill it with balloons for the perfect photo op for your bride.
I Brew And I Do
For your craft beer queen, turn the party into a floral-bursting “beer garden.” Treat your guests to personal beer flights ,or bring a draft truck to the party and let the beer flow throughout the event. You could even consider hosting the shower at a local brewery, and feed your guests with pairings that go along with each beer that you’re sampling.
Lean into greenery and natural stems for any floral decor. A greenery wall with bloom accents would place well at this shower and your bride will love taking photos with all her friends and family in front of it. For a personalized touch, throw a neon “I Brew” sign on the wall, letting everyone know what your bride is all about.
Be Mine Forever
Image via Nataliya Vaitkevich / PEXELS
You don’t have to wait until Valentine’s Day to lean into the candy and hearts of it all! This shower lets you have the freedom to go all out with the pinks and reds. Call on classic romance with bouquets of roses, heart-shaped dishes, elegant candlesticks, and sweet champagne glasses.
Confetti and edible glitter will be your best friend on this day (the confetti might not be your best friend during cleanup but it’s worth it). Rim your glassware with icing and sprinkles and have fun celebrating how much you love your bride. For some other fun menu options, think about a candy bar, or offer your guests custom cookies or conversation hearts — they may not last forever, but the memories of how cute they are will. You can also personalize small boxes for everyone to collect their goodies in and take home with them.
