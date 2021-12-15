14 Chic Gift Ideas For The Hostess With The Mostest
It's time for holiday parties galore, and when you're out getting presents for your parents and siblings, you can't forget to pick up some hostess gifts! They let us into their homes, they feed us, and they deserve something that will let you know how much you appreciate them. From ideas that will take their parties to the next level to gifts that will let them unwind after their guests leave, any hostess in your life will love these picks.
Agate Cheese Board ($55, was $78)
Charcuterie and cheese boards have taken over the party scene in recent years, and your hostess deserves the prettiest boards around. These picks are made from hand-hewn agate, and with their modern elegance, they're the perfect way to display all that Brie.
Salt & Straw Pints of the Moment: The Holiday Series ($65)
We know that the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, and we're pretty sure it's because of all the sweets and goodies. If you're looking to shake up your desserts, look no further than these upscale ice creams. From Gingerbread Cookie Dough to Almond Brittle w/ Salted Ganache, your parties will never be the same.
Herbiflora Cheese Knife Set ($36)
Make sure your friends have some utensils to go with the food that they're serving. Cheese knives are functional and important, but that doesn't mean they have to be boring. The leafy, golden handles add just the right amount of pizzazz for display.
Image via Yes Way Rosé
Yes Way Rosé Wine ($13, was $19)
Any kind of party deserves a fragrant and tasty bottle of wine. This Provençal-style rosé is from the south of France and has flavors of strawberries, citrus, and stone fruits. Buy two bottles — one to give your hostess, and one to keep on your own bar cart!
étu Home Dolce Jar ($90)
Perfect for displaying candy, treats, or decor, these jars are simple enough to go in any space. Plus, since they're clear, they can be used all year long. Display pinecones in the fall, red and green Hershey kisses in December, and green and pink decor in the spring.
ILIA Multi-Stick ($34)
We have to admit that when we're planning a get together, we don't always have as much time as we'd like to get ready. That's where this multi-stick will come in handy for your hostess. It can be applied to the lids, cheeks, and lips for a cohesive (and quick) makeup look.
Patet Goddess' Slumber Box ($80)
The only thing that's as enjoyable as a party is the time to unwind once the guests leave. When your hostess finally has time to herself, she's going to need all the relaxing products she can get her hands on. With a satin sleep set, a mug, and some aromatherapy, the items in this box will set her at ease.
Grove Co Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser ($40)
Whether they're not a fan of candles or they're looking for something new, an essential oil diffuser is a great way to keep your friend's home smelling good without the chemicals that are used in a lot of today's candles. This diffuser has built-in ambient lighting in a variety of colors and can be set to mist in intervals before automatically turning off.
West Elm Marble Dip Bowl Set ($80)
When serving snacks, you can't forget the serveware! A bowl is a great gift because it's perfect for all kinds of foods for all kinds of occasions (spinach artichoke dip, nuts, candy). The marble and stainless steel brass make it an elevated option.
Susannah Garrod 'Tis The Season Creamer & Sugar Pot Set ($38)
Not every hostess is in need of a cheese board. If your friend is the queen of tea parties or hosting brunch, consider getting her this creamer and sugar pot set. The nostalgic, pastel art is festive and beautiful to look at, and it'll add a vintage touch to any kitchen.
Alma Pink Double Old-Fashioned Glass ($8 each)
Delicious cocktails deserve beautiful glassware, and these babies come in colors that work for any season. Inspired by items found in Parisian flea markets, the beaded design will give any bar cart a vintage edge.
My Trove Box Holiday Box ($200)
This box has eight full sized items that will help make any hostess' gathering easy, elegant, and festive. With artisan-crafted and natural products (like a bowl, serving utensils, and soap and lotion), your friends will get years of use out of this set.
Small Plates ($25)
Whether your friend wants to change their usual appetizer set up or they've never hosted before and are not sure where to start, consider grabbing them an appetizer book. This pick has tons of ideas that will give your hostess (and you!) some great ideas.
West Elm Sway Mug Set ($31, was $34)
For brunches, hosting family for the holidays, and coffee dates, make sure your friends have a set of mugs that they can have on hand. Not only are they great for coffee and tea, but they're also the perfect thing to use for a microwavable cake.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
