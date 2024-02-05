These Vegan, Paleo, & Gluten-Free Game Day Snacks Will Feed The Entire Tailgate
Hosting and entertaining for the Super Bowl can be tricky – especially when special diets come into play. We're here to tell you it doesn’t have to be that way! These Super Bowl-worthy snack recipes work for all kinds of food allergies, special diets, and preferences.
From gluten-free to paleo, and vegan to vegetarian, we've got fun football snacks for everything in between. The best part, though? Even those folks who can eat everything under the sun are sure to enjoy nibbling on these incredible special diet bites during the big game!
Gluten-Free Game Day Snacks
Cheesy Steak Keto Tacos
Going keto is one way to really cut your carbs quick, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up all your guilty pleasures – especially in lieu of Super Bowl celebrations! This gluten-free recipe lets you keep Taco Tuesday alive, all without the gluten. (via Brit + Co)
Cauliflower Cheese Tots
These keto-friendly tots go light on the tummy, but heavy on the flavor. The filling used to make them is perfectly cheesy and omits all gluten for a yummy mid-Super Bowl bite. (via Brit + Co)
Pimento White Cheddar Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed mushrooms are our go-to for hosting. They're super easy to customize, and based on what you put in them, they can feed special diets of all kinds! We adore this cheesy option, but feel free to go off the beaten path a bit with your fillings. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Gluten-Free Buffalo Mac n' Cheese Balls
What’s not to love about the combo of mac n' cheese, saucy Buffalo goodness, and homemade vegan ranch? Get a bite of the tasty trio with these delicious gluten-free game day snacks! (via Keepin’ It Kind)
Picadillo with Olives + Raisins
Serve this hearty one-pot picadillo (it's similar to chili) for your Super Bowl snack spread, plain or wrapped in tortillas or cabbage leaves. The mix of sweet, briny, and spicy elements is out of this world! (via Healthy Seasonal Recipes)
Cheesy Buffalo-Style Pork Chops
A Super Bowl food spread wouldn’t be complete without a little grill action! This meaty recipe is grain-free, too. (via The Iron You)
30-Minute Gluten-Free Black Bean Taquitos
These bad boys are made in the air fryer in just about 30 minutes. These bites are excellent gluten-free game day snacks if you're in a pinch to cook! (via Earthly Provisions)
Paleo Game Day Snacks
Lemongrass & Sriracha Chicken Skewers
These lemon-y, bright skewers will be gone in the blink of an eye on the game day. They're juicy and packed with a unique flavor that we bet none of your party-goers have ever taste before. (via Brit + Co)
Paleo Air Fryer BBQ Wings
Make sure to majorly sauce up these Paleo wings before tossing them in the air fryer. That way, you'll get the maximum flavor payoff from your marinade. (via Olive You Whole)
Paleo Tzatziki Sauce
Tzatziki sauce would make a marvelous pairing alongside the aforementioned Paleo wings. Lucky for you, we've got a tasty recipe on deck to elevate your Super Bowl snackin'. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Spicy Chili Pepper Edamame
These little green soy beans are a wonderful vegan protein source, and you can doctor 'em up pretty easily with chili oil or any other seasonings of your choice. Your Super Bowl guests can get their spice fix from a single scoop! (via Hello Little Home)
Paleo Coconut Shrimp
Coconut + shrimp is a match made in snacking heaven. Follow this easy game day recipe if you're looking to nourish Paleo eaters. Serve this dish with a dip to make each bite extra yum. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken
Leftoverpickle juice makes for one divine brine. Each piece of this crusted chicken recipe will be seasoned through and through, and succulent as can be. Use as many natural, organic ingredients as you can to make this snack Paleo-approved. (via The Primitive Palate)
Vegan Game Day Snacks
Super Bowl Vegan Nachos
Your vegan pals will adore that these non-dairy nachos taste just like their dairy counterpart. This is one of our fave vegan Super Bowl recipes to please the masses! You could even get crazy with it and set out an entire nacho table. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Baked Brie
Vegan Super Bowl recipes don't have to be reduced to cold, raw finger foods. Please your plant-based pals with this easy, cheesy, and warm baked brie, served beautifully alongside some crackers + fruit! (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Savory Hand Pies
These hand pies make use of Plant Provisions' Italian sausage links to bring forth the meaty flavors + textures we often crave at tailgates. They're equally cheesy, too, so your vegan friends can feel like they've had a substantial, balanced Super Bowl snack in just a few bites! (via Brit + Co)
5-Minute Black Bean Dip
Forget to pick up some dip at the store? Not to worry. This vegan variety is made with pantry staples, is gluten-free, and comes together in just five minutes. It has a nice kick too it, too, so spice-lovers will definitely be hooked on this game day offering. (via Cookin’ Canuck)
Vegan Bacon-Wrapped Tater Tots
Again – don't let your plant-based pals go without some meaty goodness on game day! The star of this Super Bowl snack is unarguably the vegan bacon, which covers every inch of some superbly crisp tots. (via The Edgy Veg)
Socca Chips + Guacamole
Made with chickpea flour, these gluten-free socca chips are a sneaky way to go low-carb for your Super Bowl snacks. (via Natural Comfort Kitchen)
Vegan Mac n' Cheese Bites
These mac n' cheese bites must have been sent from heaven. They are the perfect size for Super Bowl snacking and don't sacrifice the cheese one bit. (via A Virtual Vegan)
Vegan Nachos with Nut-Free Nacho Cheese
You could have fooled us into believing that this nut- and dairy-free order of supreme nachos is drizzled with our fave, dairy-full queso. But nope! Just pure, vegan goodness in this Super Bowl dip recipe. (via Vegan Richa)
Vegetarian Game Day Snacks
Elote
Elote is a vegetarian-friendly offering that doesn't take a ton of cooking time. Just prep the corn cobs and garnish with all of the good stuff! You could even make hosting easier on yourself with an elote "bar" by setting out the dressings and letting guests garnish the cobs themselves. (via Brit + Co)
Easy Garlic Knots
Everyone loves bread, but how about when it gets smothered in a garlicky oil and baked to perfection? Your Super Bowl menu kneads (get it? 😋) these knots. (via Brit + Co)
Spinach Dip
Spinach dip is a historical crowd-pleaser. With a melty blend of cheeses and a healthy amount of greens, you'll wanna make sure you set out enough chips for this very addictive dip. (via Brit + Co)
Crispy Boursin Arancini
Any way you make ’em, fried balls stuffed with cheese are hard to resist. They’re an equally crowd-friendly alternative to traditional mozzarella sticks! (via The Endless Meal)
