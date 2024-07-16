8 Best Shampoo Bars That Experts Love For Hydration And Hair Growth
Are you dealing with fried or frizzy hair with breakage that just won't go away? Well, I might have the solution for you: shampoo bars! Did you know that most shampoos have detergents, harsh chemicals, and sulphates that can cause the hair to create all that breakage we're talking about. This can make thin hair even thinner, and thick hair fried or frizzy. Which is why we're going to be talking about shampoo bars. They don't contain all of those harsh chemicals or parabens that most of your typical drugstore shampoos do. Instead, they're made of natural oils and butter that help to strengthen your hair and make it grow. And another bonus: they're great for sensitive skin girlies like me, so they won't cause you to react harshly because they're all natural!
I asked Dr. Kopelman, one of fave hair experts, for his thoughts on the topic, and he said that shampoo bars are especially great for those struggling with hair loss. He says this is because they don't have harsh ingredients that can irritate the scalp and cause shedding or thinning. Plus, most of the time they have hair growth oils like rosemary!
Now that we know a bit more about these all-natural bars, let's get into the picks!
Ethique Solid Shampoo Bar
Our first rec from Dr. Kopelman is this #1 best seller from Amazon! Dr. Kopelman says that this one's amazing for everyday use because of its light ingredients like coconut oil and cocoa butter. These will make sure you get an effective cleanse but it won't strip your hair of its natural oils!
J.R. Liggett's All Natural Bar
This all-natural shampoo is great because it works for all hair types! So whether your hair is dry, oily, curly, or thin; it will work for you! This one contains olive, coconut, and castor oils, which help nourish and cleanse the hair without being too harsh. Dr. Kopelman says that it's a solid choice for those concerned about maintaining hair and scalp health.
HiBar Maintain Shampoo and Conditioner Bar
This recommendation was formulated for normal to oily hair. This was another rec from Dr. Kopelman, who says that it's a good choice for those looking for a more natural hair care option, because the bar is free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. So it's going to be really good at making sure your hair is cleansed in a simple, and natural way.
The Yellow Bird Peppermint Shampoo Bar
This bar is infused with peppermint and tea tree oils, which makes for a refreshing cleanse. Bonus points: it also soothes a dry, itchy scalp very well. According to Dr. Kopelman it's particularly useful for those experiencing scalp irritation or dandruff, which can be associated with hair loss!
Kitsch Rice Water Shampoo
This happens to be a fave of mine that I've purchased for years! It's helped really detox my hair from the harsh chemicals I historically had in my shampoos, and now I feel like it's the longest and healthiest it's ever been. Which is why I was so happy when Dr. Kopelman said that many of his patients have been raving about how effective it's been at revitalizing and strengthening their hair as well. Definitely a top choice!
Nole Care Shampoo Bar
With a 4.5 star rating, there's a reason this shampoo bar is so loved! This one is great if you're in need of a serious deep clean to your hair. If you've been using a lot of harsh chemicals and ingredients, then I would highly recommend this product to detox your hair, and get it back to looking — and feeling — healthy!
Kitsch Rosemary Shampoo Bar
I had to add another Kitsch product because they're just that good! This one will be really effective in treating hair growth and scalp stimulation. This is because it has rosemary oil which will really create stronger hair follicles and a healthier scalp! Sign me up for that!
Liyalan Shampoo Bar
Another popular amongst Amazon shoppers, this one is sulfate- and paraben-free, which we LOVE to see — especially in our shampoo bars. This product is great if you have fine or oily hair!
