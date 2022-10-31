Download Our Free November 2022 Calendar To Get In The Festive Spirit
Happy November! It’s officially time to transition into the holiday season. The days are getting shorter, but that means the evenings are getting cozier, and there’s a happy buzz of excitement in the air.
We know we’re entering the time of year where the holiday busyness is about to take over, but we can’t contain our excitement for that Thanksgiving recipe we’ve been eager to show off, our comfy outfits, and to start decorating for the holidays!There’s no better way to celebrate the start of the new month than with a November version of our printable calendars. We designed these calendars to be something you could easily print, fill out, and hang on the fridge to reference all month long.
Free November 2022 Calendar Download
Here are some November To-Dos to inspire you as you fill out your own version of the calendar.
- Paint a pumpkin with your leftover gourds.
- Plan your Thanksgiving tablescape.
- Friendsgiving etiquette
- Plan your Thanksgiving outfit.
- Easy fall appetizers to make for Thanksgiving.
- Serve this cranberry rose spritzer at Thanksgiving.
- Make a meal with your Thanksgiving leftovers.
- Book your holiday travel.
- Countdown to December To-Dos.
- Make a holiday cocktail.
- Decorate for the holidays.
- Cozy up with a Hallmark movie.
What activities are you most excited about this November?
You can download a version of the calendar here. Tag us on Instagram if you fill one out at home and subscribe to our newsletter for more fun holiday activities! Happy November!
Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels.