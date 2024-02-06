Everything You Need To Know About Abbott Elementary Season 3 Before It Premieres February 7
School is finally back in session! Our favorite mockumentary returns February 7 and I, for one, could not be more excited. Judging from the trailer, Abbott Elementary season 3 is going to be full of laughs, especially since Ava spent the summer at Harvard and it turned her into a menace. First up on the agenda: I need the Abbott Elementary season 3 premiere to address just how "fine" Gregory and Janine are after their kiss, because I do not believe them. If you're excited for the new season of the hit TV show, then here's everything you need to know before the premiere.
What is Abbott Elementary season 3 about?
Abbott Elementary season 3 will pick up with our favorite Philadelphia teachers. Janine and Gregory have to navigate their newfound friendship after sharing a kiss...then deciding to stay friends (I'm still crying about it). Ava's returned from Harvard with a newfound fervor for order and productivity, and Janine starts out the year by executing a district-wide career day. I'm very excited to see what it looks like for all these characters' relationships, their jobs, and their lives to evolve!
"It's always just about more growth," Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson tells Cosmopolitan UK. "So [for season 3] I think it'd be fun to ask what happens when people have the opportunity to go on to bigger and better things and make massive change, so that's what I'm interested in playing with."
What is the Abbott Elementary season 3 release date?
Season 3 of Abbot Elementary will premiere on February 7, 2024 at 9 pm EST. The series was renewed for a junior season on January 11, 2023, so I'm very excited that the season is finally here!
Who's in the season 3 Abbott Elementary cast?
Abbott Elementary season 3 features all your favorite characters from the first two seasons, including Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis. Josh Segarra, Kimia Behpoornia, and Benjamin Norris will also be joining the cast.
Where can I watch Abbott Elementary season 3?
Abbot Elementary season 3 premieres its first two episodes on ABC February 7 (you can also watch the premiere on the Hulu + Live TV bundle), and you'll also be able to stream the episodes on Hulu the next day. New episodes will air weekly until the finale on May 1.
How many episodes will be in season 3 of Abbott Elementary?
Because of the writers and actors strikes over the summer of 2023, Abbott Elementary season 3 will have 14 episodes instead of 22 like season 2. However, Quinta is viewing this shorter season as an opportunity to rest. "[22 episodes] is a lot of TV, in particular for me because I’m writing and producing and starring in it,” she tells Deadline. “So for me, I welcomed a shorter season because it was tiring, exhausting work. Love it, but exhausting for me.”
Is there going to be an Abbott Elementary season 4?
Quinta Brunson "definitely" wants to do a season 4 of Abbott Elementary! "And more should we be fortunate to do more," Quinta tells Cosmopolitan UK. "But, I'm not going to tell you what I see for the end, because then you won’t watch!" We'll have to see how this school year plays out to determine what season 4 could hold (and if Janine and Gregory will finally get together!)
Are you excited for Abbott Elementary season 3?
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!