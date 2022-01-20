11 Fun Snow Day DIYs To Weather Any Winter Storm
Brrr. Baby, it’s cold outside! When cold winter storms hit and Jack Frost is at his fiercest, it only makes sense to beat him at his own game with some delicious hot cocoa and a few DIY or sewing projects. So get cozy by the fireplace and beat the winter blues with a bit of crafting bliss. Start with one of the 11 adorable winter DIYs below.
DIY Egg-Patterned Scarf
Doll, how do you like your eggs? During winter it’s safe to say sunny-side up, due to the lack of sunshine outdoors. Whether you’re an eggs ‘n’ bacon or eggs ‘n’ pancakes kind of girl, a cheery egg pattern DIY scarf will keep the snow flurries off your mind… at least for a few days. (via Studio DIY)
Mini Knit Hat DIY
We love taking cute things and making them even more adorable by crafting them in tiny form. What’s cuter than a DIY snowman? How about a DIY snowman wearing a teeny knitted hat? (via Brit +Co)
DIY Snowflake Garland
While winter can be a bit of a bear, the snowflakes fluttering down from the sky really are beautiful. To bring that pretty winter snowscape indoors, where you can enjoy it by the fire, create a paper snowflake garland to hang inside. It’ll look festive hung almost anywhere: the mantle, a staircase, above your bed or from a windowsill. (via This Heart of Mine)
Giant Paper Snowflakes DIY
A little snow flurry can send travels (AKA driving to the grocery store) into a scurry. But just imagine how you’d react to giant snowflakes like the one above? Good thing they’re constructed from paper. Might we add that they’d make a cool addition to your winter wonderland snow decor or a winter-themed party? (via Oh Happy Day)
Homemade Whipped Cream Recipe
Wouldn’t winter be so much more tolerable if the snow was actually whipped cream? We’d definitely make it outside then! In the meantime, you’ll need to warm up the house by baking (duh), so winter is an ideal time to whip up your own whipped cream. This easy recipe will taste SO good on your hot chocolate too. (via Give Me Some Oven)
DIY Skate Pillow
An indoor roller rink is just what the doctor ordered! While you’ll want to get your winter workout in at an actual roller skating rink, you might want to bring a bit of the roller derby vibes back home. After you’ve crafted your pillow, cozy up with it on the couch and watch a good ’80s movie — or two. (via Aww Sam)
Melted Snowman Cookies
These babies are almost too cute to eat. Almost. (via Betty Crocker)
Sprinkled Chocolate Party Spoons
Nothing beats sipping hot chocolate while there’s a winter storm going on outside. When you add the cocoa powder to the steaming milk, you’ll want something pretty (and tasty) to stir your beverage with. Introducing the sweetest spoon DIY ever. We love the colorful spoons and sprinkles so much, we’ve already put the kettle on. (via Sweetapolita)
DIY Hand Warmers
You’ll need to venture outdoors eventually. When you do, keep your fingers cozy with a personalized hand warmer. Just think how warm your texting digits will be. (via Brit + Co)
Snow Globe Cake
How amazing is this yummy masterpiece? You’ll create a blizzard of multi-colored sprinkles when you whip up a giant snow globe cake. Just imagine how good this cake will taste paired up with a cup of unicorn hot chocolate. (via Aww Sam)
Boozy Snow Cones Recipe
Snow cones are a childhood favorite. But boozy snow cones are an adult’s winter BFF. Create a batch of berry- and alcohol-infused snow cones to make winter more tolerable. In fact, if you can’t find fresh fruit, canned fruit is totally fine. Happy sipping! (via Brit + Co)
