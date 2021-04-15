50 Sewing Projects to Tackle This Spring
There's just something so fresh about the spring season that makes you want to *sew* something. Maybe it's the colorful gardens, the nice weather or all those fab spring brunches. Or maybe it's the refreshing feeling of a full-on spring cleaning sesh. Whatever it is, your home interiors are just begging for a fresh sewing project. Don't be intimidated by the end results of some of these DIYs — most don't even require any major stitching skillz. So dust off that sewing machine and get some of these springtime projects rolling!
1. Junk Food Cat Toys DIY: Finally, junk food for your furry friends to enjoy. With some simple stitching and a pinch of catnip you'll produce the cutest little cat toys in no time. (via A Beautiful Mess)
2. Polka Dot Pom Pom Dress DIY: Summer will be here before you know it, so prep your wardrobe for some fun in the sun. This fun frock is perfect for all of those outdoor adventures. (via Brit + Co)
3. Rope Coaster DIY: Get your space ready for springtime company with this quick project. Customize these coasters with your favorite accent color, and keep all of those surfaces stylishly ring-free. (via A Beautiful Mess)
4. Statement Ottoman DIY: New furniture can be pretty pricey, but a trip to the thrift store can result in some serious treasures. Give an old ottoman a new life with this fun weekend project. (via Brit + Co)
5. Coiled Raffia Basket DIY: These baskets are great for adding a little texture and color to interiors. Make a few of these and gift them to everyone in your girl gang to bring spring color to their spaces. (via We Are Scout)
6. Passport Cover DIY: Prep for that future vacay with a little passport personalization. Metallic goes with just about any pattern, so don't be afraid to get a little crazy at the fabric store! (via Brit + Co)
7. Upcycled Pouf DIY: Poufs are perfect for propping your feet up after a long day, providing extra seating, or tucking away in a corner when you need extra space. Upcycle a piece like this to complement your existing look and add a tray for a makeshift table. The options are endless with this DIY. (via OHOH Blog)
8. Slouchy Clutch DIY: Show your purse collection a little floral love with this oversized slouchy clutch. Just a word of warning: You'll probably be commissioned by your gal pals to make one for each of them too! (via A Beautiful Mess)
9. Maxi Bag DIY: This project is perfect for those impromptu trips to the market or just heading off to the pool. Pick out a solid color or fabric that'll go with any outfit, or have fun with a statement pattern that catches your eye. (via Chez Piu)
10. DIY Pouf Ottoman: This versatile piece is pretty much unstoppable when you add a bit of pattern and color. Personalize your paints to suit your space and you'll have some seating that you'll be using year-round. (via The Happy Housie)
11. Boho Lumbar Pillow DIY: You've probably seen a million of these boho lumbar beauties on Pinterest already. Save yourself a pretty penny and sew one yourself! Having complete control over your decorative accents can feel pretty empowering — just in time for turning over a new spring leaf. (via Francois et Moi)
12. Kate Spade-Inspired Heart Tote DIY: We know you died a little when Kate Spade's heart tote came out. And since it's vanished into thin air, it's time to dust off the sewing machine and recreate the love for yourself. (via Riva La Diva)
13. Gold Foil Brushstroke Clutch DIY: Gold foil is just a given, when it comes to DIY. And you'll want to carry this baby around until it's time to make another one. (via Delineate Your Dwelling)
14. Watermelon Baby Blanket DIY: Nail that baby shower gift with this fruity swaddle blanket. You can also change up the colors to make other citrusy spreads. (via Me Sew Crazy)
15. Zipped Lips Pouch DIY: It's okay if you maybe can't leave a beauty aisle without a new shade of lipstick or gloss, but all of those gorgeous lip colors have to go somewhere. Customize this bag to match your favorite shade. (via A Beautiful Mess)
16. Cat Bed DIY: Finding cute pet beds to match the decor can be tricky. Pick out a patterned fabric (or paint your own) and your critter will be snoozing on one flashy bed. (via DesignLoveFest)
17. Two Piece Outfit DIY: A trip to your local thrift store can result in some seriously cute threads for spring/summer. Empty that online cart and save a few bucks with this handy DIY. (via Brit + Co)
18. Cactus Pincushion DIY: This adorable project will help keep all of your other sewing projects organized. And bonus: You don't have to worry about watering it! (via A Beautiful Mess)
19. Turban Headband DIY: Get ahead of the game and prep some of these adorable headbands for summer. Your locks'll be festival-ready in no time. (via Brit + Co)
20. Bathroom Storage Bags DIY: No one likes a lost beauty product meltdown in the AM. These cute and easy organizers will help keep all of your fave products right where you can find 'em. (via The Lovely Drawer)
21. Pink Travel Bag DIY: Small bags are such a genius way to keep your life in order while traveling. These go-bags will keep your stuff looking good and organized while you're out galavanting. (via Brit + Co)
22. Fabric Pots DIY: Add a little texture to those spring blooms with this quick project. No worries if you weren't blessed with a green thumb — the fabric slides off easily in case it needs a replacement. (via Pretty Quirky Pants)
23. Pom Pom Sweatshirt DIY: It may not be sweater weather anymore, but you can still add a little party to a short-sleeved number. This project has fiesta written all over it. (via Homemade Banana)
24. Modern Skort DIY: Skorts are back, y'all. And once the sun is out to stay, your wardrobe will be thanking you for tackling this project early. (via Brit + Co)
25. Fried Egg Zipper Pouch DIY: That mimosa money needs an appropriate place to call home before the weekend arrives. Stash your cash in this adorable eggy pouch and you'll be counting compliments before you even get to your table. (via Damask Love)
26. Kimono DIY: This money-saving project costs less than $10 and won't even take you 30 minutes to make. Sewing novices, rejoice! Your Coachella-inspired boho look is just minutes away. (via Brit + Co)
27. Circus Animal Cookie Pillow DIY: Pay tribute to your favorite childhood snack with this adorable how-to. If you're uncomfortable with the sewing machine, no-sew glue will also work. (via Studio DIY)
28. Lavender Sachets DIY: Take the spring cleaning to your dresser with these handy little sachets. They also make great gifts! (via Brit + Co)
29. Felt Palm Leaf Pillow DIY: Tropical prints are always hot during the spring/summer months, but this project saves you some cash and looks just as good. Pair it with bright solid pillows to add contrast, or animal prints to really ramp up that jungle fever. (via A Beautiful Mess)
30. XOXO Pillow DIY: Show your living room a little love with your sewing machine. Grab a few different patterns for some fun texture play and get to sewin'! (via Brit + Co)
31. Emoji Dog Bed DIY: Who wouldn't want to take a nap on top of their favorite Emoji? Your pooch will appreciate the extra fluff, and hey, there's totally nothing wrong with making a human-sized version for Netflix nights in front of the AC. (via Studio DIY)
32. Crop Top DIY: Everyone's favorite summer staple will be everywhere soon. Head to the fabric store for some new patterns and get going on this adorable top before the weather really heats up. (via Brit + Co)
33. DIY Cosmetic Zipper Pouch: Keep those brushes from getting your clothes dirty in your suitcase with this handy project. You'll love picking out fabrics to suit your taste just as much as unrolling them to get ready while you're away on vacation. (via WeAllSew)
34. Zipper Pouch DIY: Pouches are the name of the organization game. Pick out your favorite shades for some color-blocking action, and everything will have its own stylish place. (via Brit + Co)
35. Funfetti Pretzel Pillow DIY: Add some instant posi vibes with this happy funfetti pillow. Who knew that knee-high socks could make your apartment happy too? (via A Kailo Chic Life)
36. Leather Tablet Case DIY: Leather accessories *typically* aren't too kind to the wallet. This project will save you a ton of cash and requires minimal time and effort. Score. (via Brit + Co)
37. Embroidered Handkerchief DIY: Give the sewing machine a little break and bust out those embroidery needles. This is one stylin' hanky. (via Honestly WTF)
38. Back to School Bags DIY: A bit of sewing and Velcro is all you need to make these super adorable school bags. No superior sewing skillz required. (via Brit + Co)
39. Hammock Chair DIY: You're going to need a chair to lounge in the sunshine pretty soon. This vintage-inspired project gives you a great place to soak up some rays and add some '70s vibes to your crib. (via A Beautiful Mess)
40. Confetti Clutch DIY: Some days require a little extra sparkle. This clutch just radiates good vibes, and it's actually pretty easy to create. (via Brit + Co)
41. Seat Cushion DIY: Update your textiles with bright colors and patterns this season. This project is super basic but will completely transform your seating action, indoors and out. (via Brit + Co)
42. Modular Blocks Quilt DIY: This ain’t your grandma’s quilting, but this bright, punchy number is too gorgeous not to share with the other quilters in the family. The tough part will be deciding on your color scheme first — you just might have to make a few and hand them out as gifts. (via Purl Soho)
43. Serape Summer Essentials DIY: These bright blankets are amazingly versatile. Spend a couple bucks on your favorite color combination and you'll have the fabric for most of your summer essentials. (via Brit + Co)
44. DIY Knot Pillow: These metallic knot pillows look just as great alone as when they're adding a little texture play to a collection on the couch. As if you needed another excuse to add more metallic love to your apartments… (via Sugar & Cloth)
45. Embellished Skirt DIY: Sometimes hitting the refresh button on a seasonal wardrobe just means updating something you already own! You don't have to be a pro to nail this embellished skirt DIY — just grab an old favorite piece and get to decorating. (via Brit + Co)
46. Cactus + Succulent Pillow DIY: This warm weather plant deserves a spot on your windowsill or your bed. Don't worry — these comfy cactus buddies are totally safe for snuggling. (via Brit + Co)
47. Pom Pom Pillow DIY: Sometimes all a pillow needs is a well-placed pom pom. These patterned pillows will look right at home in your spring-cleaned space. (via The House That Lars Built)
48. Squash Blossom Block DIY: Wall hangings are all the rage right now. If you're not quite ready to quilt just yet, try your hand at this traditional square and show your wall some love instead. (via Holly Gets Quilty)
49. Fabric Bin DIY: These patterned bins are functional and totally easy on the eyes. Your only problem will be picking out your favorite design! (via Haberdashery Fun)
50. Linen Potholder DIY: Your kitchen could use a little sewing DIY love too! These little potholders are minimal enough for just about any cooking space, and if you find out the host's color scheme in advance, they'd make great *housewarming* gifts. (via The Merrythought)
Looking for more projects to tackle this weekend? Check out our Sewing Online class and follow us on Pinterest for more inspo!
This post has been updated.
Back in January, we introduced you to a feel-good cause to inspire your New Year's resolution: a walking challenge to help raise funds for the amazing cancer fighters at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. I took part in the challenge with the Brit + Co team and ended up walking 105+ miles in January — it was awesome.
This spring, there's a new challenge on the horizon, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Big Climb. The ask: On May 15, 2021, you can step up to take cancer down by committing to climb 1,311 steps, walking 3.2 miles, or doing 440 chair step-ups at home as part of the Big Climb. If you need some motivation to bring movement back into your daily routine — look no further!
As always, it's free to sign up, but climbers are encouraged to set a fundraising goal to help beat cancer. We'll be organizing another Brit + Co team to step up, and I hope you'll join us too! Keep scrolling for a peek at where I'll be completing the challenge in my Los Angeles neighborhood around the hidden Silver Lake Stairs. Happy climbing!
Never underestimate the power of an accountability buddy! I asked my in-laws, my partner, and a few friends to join me so we can keep each other motivated and accountable in completing the challenge — virtual high-fives all around! Also, my dog Fox is a great climber, too.
An aesthetically pleasing backdrop is a huge motivator for me! I'm fortunate to have all sorts of painted steps around my neighborhood to keep the challenge interesting, but you can also keep cool inside with at-home chair step-ups.
Don't forget to share your progress on social — #BigClimb!
Feel free to break the challenge up if you need to by tackling half the distance in the AM and half at sunset. Here's me 1,311 steps later and ready for a break — but, think I earned this one!
