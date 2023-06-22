These Summer Items From Trader Joe's Stopped Me Right In My Tracks
In true unhinged fashion, every trip I make down the aisles of Trader Joe's is a solid scattering of "Oh, this looks good!" and "Hmm, what's that?" Mr. Joe's got this grocery thing down to a science, and I am a victim of his snacky delights — just ask my wallet. Here are my latest faves, thoroughly taste-tested to tell you what's hot – or not. 🔥
Thai Wheat Noodles: 10/10
I’ve had my fair share of Asian noodle dishes, but with little convincing that I could *actually* recreate them at home. That was until the Thai Wheat Noodles caught my eye among the chaotic aisles of Trader Joe’s.
These shelf-stable noodles retain a tender texture, even though they come pre-cooked and ready-to-eat in plastic wrap – all life-saving qualities when it comes to me whipping up a last-minute lunch. All they need is a quick toss with some prepped protein and veg in a skillet, and you’ve got a filling meal ready in mere minutes! Convenience is key in this busy life of ours, but these strands don’t dare to spare good quality. It’s a 10/10 for me!
Soyaki Sauce: 10/10
The thick Thai Wheat Noodles paired *so* swimmingly with my next pick: the Trader Joe’s Soyaki Sauce. Based on dated online reviews, this salty sauce has been around for a hot minute, which made me feel truly foolish that I hadn’t given it a try since. If you’re somewhat of a Soyaki connoisseur, just know I’m ashamed of me, too. 😔
I’m really not joking when I say I put the Soyaki Sauce on every subsequent dish for the entire week after I bought it. Whether it was a curious medley of sautéed vegetables, pan-seared chicken breast, or marinated tofu, I just couldn’t resist the overwhelming impression of ~sodium.~ I am a super salty gal, after all. 10/10 goes to the Soyaki!
Organic Jalapeño Limeade: 9/10
Who needs a detailed cocktail recipe when you’ve got this spicy juice and some Tito’s on-hand? At least, that’s how taste testing the Organic Jalapeño Limeade made me feel. A typical Friday night turned obnoxiously fun-filled, just by mixing the two!
The limeade (admittedly enjoyed at room temperature) supplied a refreshing sip, and it was honestly yummy enough to indulge in on its own. My palette barely ever caught a hint of the added vodka, too – likely due to the hefty jalapeño kick. That may be perceived as dangerous, *but* I was feeling daring! This bev earns a 9/10 from moi.
Gluten-Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins: 8/10
I prefer to bake my muffins fresh, just like The Muffin Man would. And though they were delish, the Gluten-Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake Muffins I got from Trader Joe’s earned the bulk of their points for sheer convenience.
Despite being gluten-free, each fist-sized muffin was insanely moist. I’m even not sure how the cliche that GF treats are desert-dry got in my brain in the first place – the amount of good AF gluten-free desserts (including these baked goods in question) I’ve had recently have certainly changed my mind.
Anywho, the Coffee Cake Muffins bring breakfast convenience to the next level – just grab and go, and you’re golden. Beyond the A.M., these big boys make for a mouthwatering midnight snack when warmed up and served alongside a single scoop of ice cream. 8/10! 👩🍳
Perfectly Pickled Pups: 9/10
I had been waiting to get my grubby little hands on the Perfectly Pickled Pups for months – and it finally happened one day in early June. As a certified Brine Lover, the tiny dogs just seemed like the *perfect* pickle-y snack (the product name truly sold me), soaked in a mischievous mix of dill, garlic, and sea salt, then tossed in a crunchy layer of batter and breadcrumbs.
The bite-sized franks did not disappoint once on flavor. If I already drool for pickle-flavored snacks like popcorn and potato chips, I knew that the Perfectly Pickled Pups were made for me. What added some real magic to my culinary experience was an effortless 8-10 minute air-fry, and a dipping ramekin full of dill pickle ranch – yes, it’s a thing.My only gripe with The Pups was that they were way too small and went way too quickly (only 9 dogs per box). My longing for the pickled dogs will be everlasting… at least until I buy another batch. I declare these puppies a 9/10.
Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps: 9/10
Life is *anything* but dull when you’ve got a spicy-sweet snack to munch on. The Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps from TJ’s delivered this complementary flavor pairing, all while being salaciously satisfying on the texture front.
The excellently thin crackers boast bits of dried jalapeños and strawberries that have some chew to them – the rest of the buttermilk biscuit rounds out every jammy bite, which I’d recommend taking with a generous morsel of goat cheese.
These crisps are ideal for elevated picnics or collaborative charcuterie boards. They go beyond your plain ol’ cracker in terms of flavor and feel, which is why I give the Strawberry & Jalapeño Crisps a favorable 9/10.
BBQ Teriyaki Chicken: 8/10
In the vein of easy dinners, the Trader Joe’s frozen section is a godsend. That’s *exactly* where I landed on this bag of BBQ Teriyaki Chicken, in an effort to spend as little time as possible making a meal.
All it required of me was a few minutes in the skillet – the pre-cooked chicken and BBQ teriyaki sauce packets included made the process easier than easy, and the result was a surprisingly satisfying meal. Each nug of dark meat met a glaze-like coating of sauce that packed in flavor.
And though I’d rather cook something fresh, I have my lazy girl moments from time to time – which is why I’d reach for the BBQ Teriyaki Chicken again. 8/10 rating!
Chai Tea Mints: 8/10
The checkout line is where Trader Joe’s gets the best of even the most streamlined shopper. They’re constantly waving items in front of your face that look wayyyy too good for words – the chocolate and mints section up front is where I get stuck – it’s like a death trap for my wallet, but a serene oasis for my sweet tooth. 🤪
This time, my sweet tooth ushered me right to the Chai Tea Mints. Each leaf-shaped mint genuinely tastes like a chai latte with a minty hint, and provides an easy midday pick-me-up. Spicy yet sweet, the tidbits have a forever home in my purse – and by the time they run out, maybe TJ’s will have another killer mint flavor waiting for me. 8/10 for me.
Sign up for our newsletter for more food rankings and reviews!
Images via Trader Joe's
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.