Starbucks’ Valentine’s Cups Are Officially Here – See All The Cute Designs!
Sound the alarms: Starbucks' Valentine's cups have landed in stores! Four adorable cup designs hit shelves on January 3, with plenty of time left for you to snag your favorite design (or a few of 'em) ahead of Valentine's Day. Of course, the Starbucks Valentine's cups are covered in nothing but pinks, reds, and hearts.
You're not gonna want to miss this year's Starbucks Valentine's cups, because just like any reusable cup, they let you take $0.10 off your coffee order, plus earn 25 bonus stars if you're a Starbucks Rewards member.
Scroll on to see the cutest Starbucks Valentine's cups for 2025!
See The New 2025 Starbucks Valentine's Cups
Starbucks
Valentine’s Day Cold Cup
Starbucks' Valentine's Day drop includes some pretty bold designs, including this playful pixelated piece. This 24-ounce cold cup goes for $22.95, and it's perfect for holding your iced lattes and cold brews and keeping them cold all day long.
Starbucks
Pink Floral Cold Cup with Straw Topper
The next cold cup boasts a ton of eye-catching florals and an adorable straw topper for extra curb appeal. This baby hold 24 ounces and will cost you $24.95 at participating Starbucks stores.
Starbucks
Hot Pink Heart Tumbler with Charm
For all you hot drink lovers out there, you're def gonna want to snag this 12-ounce tumbler ($27.95) to help you get nice and caffeinated on your morning commute. It even comes with a heart charm for extra whimsy.
Starbucks
Valentine’s Day Tumbler
The final Starbucks Valentine's cup is this fun ombré tumbler that holds a whole 16 ounces. Find it at your nearest 'Bux for $14.95.
Surprise! Peep The Starbucks Lunar New Year 2025 Cups
Starbucks
Year of the Snake Cold Cup
The Starbucks Valentine's cups aren't all that's new to cafes – the coffee chain also dropped 3 adorable new cup designs for Lunar New Year, the Year of the Snake!
The first item is this 24-ounce cold cup. We simply adore all the colors featured on this one. Plus, it comes with a cutie little snake straw topper! Find it for $24.95.
Starbucks
Year of the Snake Stainless Steel Tumbler
Next up is this stainless steel tumbler that'll keep 12 ounces of hot liquid, well, hot for the entire day. The illustration is just too cute! This baby goes for $22.95 at participating Starbucks locations.
Starbucks
Year of the Snake Ceramic Mug
Finally, the most adorable Starbucks mug of all time! This 14-ounce mug is shaped like a lil' rainbow snake to spark joy every time you sip. Shop it for $16.95 in stores.
