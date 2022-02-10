5 Black Female Leaders On Their Experiences In Entrepreneurship
Every February, we are given the opportunity to recognize Black History Month and celebrate the achievements of African Americans and the profound ways they have impacted our country. As history has shown, the journey for Black Americans to be recognized in this way has, and continues to be, an uphill battle.
Five business leaders from the Dreamers & Doers collective sat down with us to share how being a Black woman has impacted their individual journeys in business and entrepreneurship. Their reflections are an important reminder that being a woman of color permeates nearly every aspect of their professional lives, from choosing which career path to take to making everyday business decisions. The topic of intersectionality is often overlooked when it comes to feminism, and we aspire for these first-hand stories to shed more light for all of us.
If you’re currently navigating a leadership role or the rocky waters of entrepreneurship and have felt the impact of being a woman of color, we hope the following stories and pieces of advice serve as a reminder that you aren’t alone on your journey and serve as inspiration to what’s possible.
Tillie Eze
Tillie is the creator of Moon Me, a company offering specialized healing services for individuals embarking on, or enhancing, their journey of self-realization.
My story: I have to over-prove myself to my white counterparts, and, sometimes, other people of color. It can show up as long-winded "chats" where they ultimately receive a free session, take my original content and recycle it as their own, or reach out for a consultation, only to never book. Stronger boundaries have since been put in play, but it's exhausting to be certifiably qualified, while simultaneously having to prove your worth.
My advice: There are innumerable resources to keep you motivated on whatever venture you are undertaking, but none as reliable as your gut. Always check with that center when uneasy, or uncomfortable, with changes you suddenly feel forced to make.
Shani Syphrett
Shani is the founder of Jamila Studio, a boutique consulting firm supporting creative leaders and founders of color.
My story: I founded Jamila Studio after seeking support for my own career after finding non-POC coaches and mentors who were supportive but clueless to their privilege at best, and tone-deaf and dismissive at worst. There is a different set of rules when you're an ambitious, visionary, and skilled person of color. I get to show up as my full self in my work and coach my clients while understanding their lived experiences. It's empowering for them and me.
My advice: Community is a cheat code. There is deep history in collective work and cooperative economics in communities of color.
Mina Black
Mina is the founder of ITB, a wealth advisory collective offering financial, investment and tax guidance for high-achieving women.
My story: Being a woman of color in finance has its challenges. The field is primarily dominated by men, specifically older, white men. Unfortunately, this can lead to many experiences that have left me feeling that, as a woman of color, I am not a cultural fit for the industry.
My advice: Stay the course and be true to yourself. Do not conform just to advance or, if you run your own company like I do, to get clients. The right opportunities, mentors, sponsors, and roles will come along if you work hard.
Antoinette Alexander Adefela
Antoinette is the Founder and CEO of Exp.Design LLC, a creative learning agency that partners with training teams to design and develop unique custom learning solutions.
My story: I remember someone telling me that a person on my team had a problem with me because she couldn’t work with a Black woman manager. It all affected my health and made me doubt and question myself until I stopped taking it personally, took care of myself, and realized that there was a place for me, and it wasn’t there. Being a woman of color is my superpower. I try to be more mindful of how I treat people and what I say and do, and help other women of color along my journey. I also don’t let the color of my skin or gender hold me back from dreaming big and striving for excellence.
My advice: You have to find an active and supportive community of like-mindset professionals to go through the highs and lows with. You must take time for yourself and embed self-care in your life. You can’t help anyone else if you are not well. Plus, you have to remember to use what makes you different as your superpower to shine in the world.
Monique Guevara
Monique is the co-founder and CEO of SoulWell, a boutique digital wellness platform connecting next-gen communities of color to culturally competent practitioner-led holistic care.
My story: As a woman of color, I am very intentional about building a business with community at the center. It is important to me that the experiences I create are both uplifting and create collective power for the good of the whole.
My advice: Be authentically you. Don’t water yourself down for anybody. You are uniquely positioned to push past limiting beliefs about leadership and expand beyond outdated narratives of how to define business success.
