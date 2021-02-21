26 Soulful Recipes to Cook to Celebrate Black History Month
Blogger Aaron Hutcherson from The Hungry Hutch teamed up with Meiko Drew of Meiko and the Dish to host a Black History Month Virtual Potluck. In an article on Tasting Table, Hutcherson wrote, "This virtual potluck is our small part to show society that 'black food' is more than fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, and collard greens (though there's some of that too)." A number of bloggers each created one dish for the occasion, and that means that you can try something new every day. And we're totally here for the diverse cuisines featuring African, Caribbean, Southern, and Creole recipes. We're fixing you a plate so sit back and relax because you're definitely in for a delicious meal.
Pineapple Lemonade: One sip of this lemonade and you'll instantly be transported to a Caribbean island where you can put your bare feet up and bask in the sun all. day. long. (via In the Kitchen With Kmarie)
Better-Than-Jiffy Cornbread from Scratch: Nobody will be able to resist this buttery skillet cornbread that has a beautiful crust on the edges and is super moist on the inside. Who's ready for a slice? (via Brandi's Foodie Diary)
Honey Turmeric Chicken: The word "tender" does not even begin to describe just how moist these chicken thighs are. And honey and turmeric are both known for their healing health benefits so go ahead, have another piece. You have the ultimate built-in excuse. (via The Seasoning Bottle)
Southern-Style Mac and Cheese: No potluck is complete without a tray of ooey-gooey macaroni and cheese made with three types of cheese. (via Butter Be Ready)
Shrimp With a Spicy Cream Sauce: These spicy shrimp are super succulent and pair well with any side. (via HomeMade Zagat)
Sausage-Stuffed Collard Green Wraps: It really is a whole meal rolled into one, and we are *SO* ready to try it. (via Beautiful Eats & Things)
Smothered Turkey Wings: This recipe taught us that we've obviously been eating turkey wings all wrong. We can't wait to dredge the side of rice and beans into what we know is going to be a spice-filled gravy. (via The Kitchenista Diaries)
Carrot and Zucchini Noodles Stir Fry With Shrimp: Three words: oodles of zoodles. Pair the pasta alternative with fresh vegetables and shrimp, and you're in for an easy and delectable meal that'll satisfy your seafood cravings. (via Orchids + Sweet Tea)
Nigerian Jollof Rice: There's rice and then there's THIS spiced rice that's known for its unbelievable flavor which hails from Nigeria. (via Dash of Jazz)
Olive-Oil-Braised Collard Greens: Honestly, it doesn't matter how collard greens are cooked, they will always have a place on our table. Braised in olive oil and seasoned just right, these collard greens have an indescribably amazing taste. (via Eat. Drink. Frolic.)
Braised Short Rib Meatloaf: If the title alone doesn't make your mouth water, we're not sure that we can be friends. We want someone to slice us up a piece with a side of garlic mashed potatoes STAT. (via Cooks With Soul)
Mofongo Relleno: For a spoonful of the Caribbean, dig into this recipe that's made with smashed plantains, garlic shrimp, and a sauce that's so good, you won't be able to stop yourself from drinking it. (via Food Fidelity)
Pilau Masala: We've said it once and we'll say it again: There's nothing better than a generous serving of spiced rice. Trust us, you need to be adding pico to all of your rice dishes. (via Chocolate for Basil)
Orange-Glazed Brussels Sprouts: Nobody (and we mean nobody) will ever frown upon Brussels sprouts again with this medley of nuts, feta, Craisins, and sweet potatoes. Prepare to feed a table of converts. (via Kesha Jeannette)
Bourbon, Peach-Glazed Salmon: For a show-stopping salmon recipe, grab a bag of frozen peaches and cook it down with honey for a tasty peach glaze. The contrast between the peaches and chipotle peppers will release fireworks on your taste buds. (via Marisa Moore Nutrition)
Creole Seafood Courtbouillon: Red snapper, blue crab, and shrimp. Can you really pass on this recipe, pronounced coo-be-yon, that's cooked in stewed tomatoes and a seafood stock with a splash of white wine? (via Beyond The Bayou)
Creamy Seafood Stew: How does fish and shrimp swimming in a pool of coconut cream with leeks, celery, and blackening seasoning sound to you? We think we can all agree — delicious. (via Savory Spicerack)
Crawfish Étouffée: Pronounced eh-too-fay, it means "smothered" in French and consists of mouthwatering seafood in a classic Cajun roux. This 30-minute recipe is made with crawfish but feel free to sub with shrimp too. (via High Heels and Good Meals)
Buttermilk Biscuits With Fried Chicken and Honey Tabasco: Sink your teeth into this perfectly crunchy fried chicken and don't stop until you reach the fluffy biscuits with a drizzle of sauce. (via Food Is Love Made Edible)
Sweet Almond Tea Cakes: These cookies are the perfect way to finish off any meal. They're kind of like a cookie and kind of like a cake, which adds up to a win-win. (via Houston Food Fetish)
Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding With Maple Glaze: There are some classic combos that will never get old and this is definitely one of them. When you combine crusty bread with eggs to make a fluffy bread pudding, you can't possibly just eat one bowl. (via D.M.R. Fine Foods)
Fried Sweet Potato Hand Pie: You're going to want to bookmark this recipe ASAP. Whatever you do, don't buy into the myth that cinnamon and nutmeg cancel each other out, because this recipe is proof that that's just not true. (via Kenneth Temple)
Candied Bourbon Peach Cobbler: Feast your eyes on that buttery, flaky crust enveloping bourbon-drenched peaches. A spoonful of your favorite ice cream is optional, but definitely not necessary. (via Meiko and the Dish)
Fried Peach Pies: Grab a couple of peaches and cinnamon to make these crispy, flaky hand pies. They have all the scrumptious flavor you know and love from your favorite aunt's peach pie, just in a smaller size. (via Domestic Dee)
Orange Bundt Cake With Vanilla Glaze: This cake is so beautiful you'd never guess that it's not made with fresh oranges but rather orange juice instead. (via The Hungry Hutch)
Blackberry Cobbler: Are we the only ones salivating at these beautiful ramekins piled high with homemade crust, sweetened blackberries, and vanilla ice cream? Pro tip: Add some lemon zest to the fruit to intensify the flavors. (via Simply LaKita)
