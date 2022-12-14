72 Yummy, Filling Potato Recipes For Any Day Of The Week
The potato is such a versatile kitchen staple, when you really think about it. We love potatoes in all forms: fries, wedges, mashed, whipped, smashed, skins, baked, roasted... the list goes on and on. Every type of potato can be transformed into the ultimate comfort meal and will shine as an excellent main dish, side dish or bite-sized snack for any occasion. If you own a stove, oven or slow cooker, you need to hop on making these potato recipes ASAP. In this article we explore so many creative and easy ways to whip up a potato dish. Because we often underestimate the potato, we rounded up a ton of recipes to inspire you to put those spare spuds to use! If you're more of a yams person, we have all your desires covered with some delectable sweet potato recipes.
Potato Skin Recipes
Cheesesteak Potato Skins
This popular sandwich recipe turned-baked potato is everything we need right now. The flavors are super hearty and comforting, making this bite perfect for colder months. (via Host The Toast)
Potato Skins Mac and Cheese
Mac and cheese already has us hooked, so adding super crunchy potato skins in the mix makes this recipe all the better. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Loaded Crispy Potato Potato Skins with Mushroom Bacon
These easy paleo potato skins are free of gluten and dairy. Plus, the mushroom bacon that's included in the recipe make this the perfect party appetizer for guests of all diets. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Reuben Stuffed Potato Skins
This unique recipe remixes a classic reuben sandwich with crispy potato skins. Starchy and oh-so-cheesy, what's not to love? (via Cooks With Cocktails)
Small Batch Roasted Potato Skin Crisps
Save those thin potato trimmings to not only reduce food waste, but produce the best tasting salty potato snack! (via Amanda Wilens)
Baked Potato Recipes
Cheesy Spicy Ranch Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Filled with all the goodness, this baked potato will steal your heart. Our mouths are watering, too. (via Cookies & Cups)
Pizza Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Save some time and skip making a pizza crust. Instead, stuff your potatoes with your fave toppings and get ready to munch. (via Maebells)
Shepherd's Pie Stuffed Baked Potatoes
This baked potato recipe is chock full of all those delicious savory flavors to satisfy any comfort food craving. Stuff your potato with cheese, meat and veggies and you're set for dinner! (via Cupcakes & Kale Chips)
Mini Twice-Baked Potatoes
Mini potatoes are a great way to go if you need to prepare some finger foods in a pinch. Whether it's for your next picnic or charcuterie party, count on this recipe for a mouth-watering bite. (via Culinary Hill)
Vegetable Stuffed Baked Potatoes
Add some beautiful colors to your dinner options with these veggie-filled potatoes. (via The Cozy Apron)
Air Fryer Baked Potato
Making baked potatoes in the air fryeris the ultimate kitchen hack. Follow these steps for the basics of air-frying, but feel free to spice up your own version. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Spicy Mesquite Twice-Baked Potatoes
These baked potatoes carry a scrumptious smoky flavor. Between bacon, cheese and the crunch of potato chip crumbs, you'll find yourself wanting more and more of these bites. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Potato Soup Recipes
Easy Spicy Baked Potato Soup
A good soup could never fail, and this one is just excellent. This recipe is mildly spicy and extremely creamy. (via Half Baked Harvest)
French Onion Potato Soup
Potatoes and cheese, yes please. The name of this recipe speaks for its full flavor and hearty feel. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Potato Leek Soup
Potato and leek soup is the perfect pick for when you want to warm up, but crave a lighter flavor. It's pretty easy to prepare, as well! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Creamy Potato and Cauliflower Soup
This recipe uses a fantastic concoction of spices that delivers a mind-blowing spoonful of flavor. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Ham and Potato Soup
This dairy-free soup is a must-make! Your picky eater kids will love it, too. (via Salt & Lavender)
Potato Salad Recipes
Pesto Potato Salad
Whip up this delicious and filling potato salad recipe packed with protein (via eggs) and flavor. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Italian Potato Salad
For a summery vibe, prepare this fresh and delicious combination of tomatoes, potatoes, onions, and other healthy ingredients. (via The Endless Meal)
Sour Cream and Onion Potato Salad
This recipe turns the best flavor of potato chip into a tangy, creamy salad. It's perfect for hosting because it comes together with ease. (via Cozy Cravings)
Easy Potato Salad with Bacon
Potatos and bacon just make sense together. We're dreaming about snacking on these delicious bites. (via Salt & Lavender)
Vegan Potato Salad
Make this vegan recipe so everyone can have a taste. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Grainy Mustard Potato Salad
This recipe doesn't shy away from the sharp notes of mustard. Sliced horseradish pairs well with its flavors and will keep you going back fore more. (via Salt & Lavender)
Chimichurri Potato Salad
The starchy flavors of small potatoes combine perfectly with the bright impression of chimichurri sauce in this easy recipe. (via Salt & Lavender)
Mediterranean Potato Salad
This healthy dish makes the perfect side to a mediterranean feast! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Smashed Potato Recipes
Crispy Oregano Smashed Potatoes with Feta and Lemon
These baked smashed potatoes carry heavy Greek flavors and are mouthwateringly delicious to serve as a side dish. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Crispy Garlic Smashed Red Potatoes
This recipe is foolproof. It takes just a handful of kitchen staples to come together and makes for an amazing dish. (via The Endless Meal)
Crispy Smashed Potatoes
We're all about the crisp when it comes to smashed potatoes. Get the best crunch from this simple recipe. (via Two Spoons)
Mashed Potato Recipes
Buttery Herbed Mashed Potatoes
Butter is a must on any mashed potato dish. Get into the creaminess with this recipe that uses lots of herbs, too. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
Just when you thought mashed potatoes were worth giving up on, these mashed potatoes take the reins. This recipe comes together in the instant pot, saving you stove space when prepping for large gatherings. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Boursin Mashed Potatoes
This recipe is a game-changer because it leverages the best snack cheese ever. Combine your potatoes with Boursin cheese to add a creamy and tart flavor. (via Culinary Hill)
Garlic Parmesan Mashed Potatoes
Nail your next dinner with this easy side dish that goes well with most staples. Parmesan and garlic will be your new go-to for an easy meal. (via The Endless Meal)
Fries and Roasted Potato Recipes
Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes
These scalloped potatoes just get better with every bite. Happily dig into ultimate cheesiness between thin, perfectly crispy potato slices.(via Half Baked Harvest)
Smoky Roast Potatoes
If you need a smoky flavor component to add to your next meal, look no further than this roasted potato recipe. Toss cubed potatoes into a decadent mix of spices and bake for 45 minutes for the perfect side dish. (via The Endless Meal)
Potato, Egg and Bacon Breakfast Skillet
We could never leave out an amazing breakfast dish like this classic skillet. It has every ingredient that makes the perfect breakfast (or brunch), and the crispy potatoes really shine. (via Cozy Cravings)
Crispy Oregano Roasted Potatoes with Creamy Feta Sauce
These home fries are packed with strong citrus flavor, that's made to compliment a creamy feta sauce. Forget ketchup, this sauce will have you hooked. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Roasted Potatoes with Paprika Mayo
Again, the superstar dip in this recipe stands out. These roasted potatoes can be made in no time, if you're looking for a yummy side dish on the fly. (via Cozy Cravings)
Rosemary Potato Fries
You can make restaurant-quality fries so easily at home; just take this recipe for example. Rosemary is the perfect partner for these thick potato wedges that will leave you astounded. (via Calico and Twine)
Loaded Greek Potato Wedges
No gyro is complete without these Greek potato wedges. They deliver the perfect bright flavor that pairs with homemade tzatziki sauce. (via Salt & Lavender)
Indian Style Potato Wedges
This recipe is a take on fries coated in perfectly balanced Indian flavors. Make sure to enjoy the extra crispiness of these potato wedges.(via Nareen's Eats)
Roasted Parmesan Potatoes
Pop off on your food presentation skills with these roasted potatoes. You just can't miss with cheesy flavor and crunchy texture. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Whole 30 and Paleo Crispy Roasted Potatoes
Make these yummy roasted potatoes to be devoured any time of day. (via Olive You Whole)
Air Fryer Potatoes
Again, the air fryercomes to the rescue! Roast your potato of choice for a short time and you have yourself a healthier batch of fries. (viaFeel Good Foodie)
Potato Ribbons
These potato ribbons are a hybrid of chips and scalloped potatoes and we're simply addicted. They're light and crispy, but still retain little moisture for a jaw-dropping snack. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Italian Dressing Potatoes
Italian herbs smother the potatoes in this recipe to boost flavor. The bites are made in less than an hour, making this the perfect last-minute dinner party contribution. (via The Endless Meal)
Sausage, Potato and Egg Skillet
So good-tasting, we would eat this dish straight out of the skillet. Enjoy for a hearty brunch moment! (via Cilantro Parsley)
More Potato Recipes
Cheesy Potato Chive Galette
Everyone can get a taste of delicious chives and potato slices from this galette. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Crispy Cheesy Potato Stacks
Say. Less. We need these crispy, crunchy potato stacks in our mouth right now. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Roasted Hasselback Potatoes with Sweet Figs, Caramelized Onion and Mushroom
The cut on these hasselback-style potatoes is mesmerizing. Between the thin, crispy slices lies a sweet bite from the fig and caramelized onion flavors. (via Two Spoons)
Duchess Potatoes
If you've never indulged in duchess potatoes, you are surely missing out. You'll get a light crunch before reaching the creamy mashed potato inside. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Loaded Mashed Potato Casserole
You can never go wrong with a casserole if you have many mouths to feed. (via Salt & Lavender)
Loaded Hasselback Potatoes
These potatoes are filled with all the good stuff and are an easy way to prep dinner. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Irish Potato Pie
This take on a traditional dish is a must-make for St. Paddy's Day gatherings, but we'd gobble it down any time of year. The crispy outer layers are super addicting. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Cheesy Potato Casserole
This is pretty much heaven in a casserole dish. This potato casserole carries tons of cheesy, creamy flavors. (via Culinary Hill)
Leftover Mashed Potato Croquettes
Take your Thanksgiving mashed potato leftovers and transform them into these scrumptious bites. (via Live Eat Learn)
Crispy Buffalo Cheddar Potato Nachos
Catch us around the table all day to snack on these crispy potato nachos. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Potato Croquettes with Sweet Sriracha Mayo
This recipe pairs a yummy sweet, spicy dip with potato croquettes that deliver the perfect crunch. (via The Endless Meal)
Latke Board
Move over, charcuterie. Pop off with a latke board instead! You can load up your board with your favorite sides and enjoy. (via Amanda Wilens)
Collard Green Potato Curry
Potato was made to put in curry. They become super soft, an excellent texture that mixes well with rice and greens in this potato curry recipe. (via Live Eat Learn)
Vegan Cheesy Hasselback Potato Gratin
Once again, cheese and potatoes band together to steal our hearts. This dish is super easy and will wow your guests with its fancy presentation. (via Two Spoons)
Gourmet Napa Style Potato Chips
Try something a little different and make chips at home! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Potato Shakshuka
This potato shakshuka recipe will be your go-to for large breakfasts. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Chipotle Cheddar Potato Latkes
This recipe adds a cheesy, spicy twist to a traditional latke. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Slow Cooker Potato and Cauliflower Curry
Slow cookers will always save the day! Leaving this curry in the crockpot will allow the potatoes to become super tender and flavorful. (via Half Baked Harvest)
