Will Blake Lively Join Taylor Swift At The Super Bowl Amidst 'It Ends With Us' Drama?

taylor swift blake lively super bowl 2025
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 06, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Taylor Swift might have "not a lot going on at the moment" (she did just wrap up the Eras Tour, you know), but Blake Lively is juggling Another Simple Favor, her Justin Baldoni legal battle, and a second lawsuit from Justin's crisis PR firm. But despite her packed schedule and public beef, according to reports, Blake still has the popstar's invite to watch the 2025 Super Bowl, which will see Taylor's BF Travis and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs battle against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's everything we know about Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and the 2025 Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift allegedly invited Blake Lively to the Super Bowl...or did she?

taylor swift and blake lively

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Any Taylor Swift fan will remember last year's Big Game, which featured Tay in a stunning black bodysuit and high ponytail combo, and Blake in a red tracksuit.

"Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes," Blake said in an Instagram post after the 2024 Super Bowl. "I took pictures upside down and had no clue. I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07. I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like."

According to The US Sun, Taylor's sending invites to Blake and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco. "Taylor would like to have some of her close friends and family all together and be there to show love and support her man," an insider says. That's going to be one star-studded box!

However, other sources are saying Blake's starting the rumor about being invited to the Super Bowl...and that she won't actually be there. According to a blind item, Blake "is the one leaking stories that she is going to be in the suite next week with the A+ list singer. That isn't going to happen." We'll have to tune into the Big Game on February 9 to find out.

A Super Bowl invitation would definitely make it seem like things are good as gold between Taylor and Blake, who were rumored to be feuding after Blake allegedly called Taylor one of her "dragons" in a text.

The text in question came after Taylor reportedly joined a meeting between Blake, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni after the It Ends With Us director had less-than-ideal feedback to Blake's script rewrite.

An insider told DailyMailthat "for the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be. Her friends also think that Blake’s 'I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have dragons' text to Justin was uncool and unnecessary because she was essentially used as an intimidation tactic. She was referred to as some kind of pet or possession."

But thanks to a Page Six insider, we also know those feud rumors are supposedly "not true." Here's hoping that's true.

Do you want to see Blake Lively with Tay at the Super Bowl? More importantly, which Super Bowl Appetizer are you making? Let us know on Facebook!

