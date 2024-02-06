7 Spring Trends That Are Actually Super Easy To Wear
2024, though still young, has already brought about a new crop of fashion trends. The mob wife aesthetic has been hitting hard on social media, plus we got our fair share of monochromatic fashion inspo from the on-point celebs who walked the 2024 Grammys red carpet. But, as the trend cycle, well, cycles, we’ll begin to see even more trends – spring trends in particular – step up to the plate!
All of this isn't to say that last year’s breakout trends like bows, sheer garments, and balletcore are old news. Trends exist for you to wear them, not the other way around. Take these spring trends as simple inspiration for finding your next ‘fit! Whatever your personal style vibes with, we’re positive you’ll resonate with a few spring trends on this list. Let’s get into it!
Brown Is The New Black
Miley Cyrus on stage at the 66th Grammy Awards
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
I’ve been waiting for this one! While spring + summer 2023 was all about Barbie pink, the inklings of spring trends we’re seeing for 2024 is toning down the color a bit and muting it down to a lovely chocolate brown.
Brown is just as accessible as black is, and you really don’t have to go as extra with it like Miley Cyrus did with her sequined Grammys look (though it is gorgeous inspo). You can match brown with tons of other neutral tones for a seamless, on-trend look. I think the color brown also looks amazing with a basic pair of jeans!
Dressed up or dressed down, here are some sweet chocolate brown pieces that you can style this spring.
Marcella New York Cooper Top in Espresso
"Espresso" is a very fitting color profile to help you tackle this trend. This top looks as cozy as can be!
Free People To The Sky Cord Parachute Pants
Loose pants will always win in my book. Wear comfortably with a cropped cardigan to complete the look.
Madewell V-Neck Relaxed Cardigan
The rich, chocolatey brown on this cardi will warm up any outfit.
Amy Lynn Strapless Rose Ruffle Maxi Dress
This color is sure to complement your coolest formal looks.
Indie Sleaze Is Definitely Having A Moment
Alison Oliver as Venetia in Saltburn
Courtesy of MGM / Amazon Studios
One of 2024’s standout spring trends is what the kids are callin’ indie sleaze. Think about the early 2010’s hipster vibe, except a little bit (or a lot a bit) grittier. Though I’d like to attribute indie sleaze to the 2013 cinematic masterpiece, The Bling Ring, the trend’s revival is undoubtedly a product of Emerald Fennell’s black comedy film, Saltburn, that came out last fall.
We could dive super deep into the roots of indie sleaze, but I’ll summarize the trend by listing out a few of its key characteristics: fringe, glitter, sequins, graphic tees, very dark eyeliner, very very messy hair, huge sunglasses, wired headphones, shiny disco pants, black nails, skinny jeans, dirty Doc Martens. You get the gist. It’s like 2010’s Tumblr incarnate… except we can wear it in a way cooler way in 2024.
Nasty Gal Metallic Tiered Tinsel Fringe Open Front Jacket
Get ready to party hardy in this unmissable tinsel jacket.
Urban Outfitters Record Store T-Shirt Dress
Oversized graphic tees are an indie sleaze staple. Style with more oversized garments for a look that hits spring trends right on the nail.
Topshop Sequin Bandeau Top
Sequins that shine will definitely help you fit into this sleazy spring aesthetic.
Gap High Rise True Skinny Jeans
I hate to break it to you, but black skinny jeans are a huge component of this trend. When worn with a big tee and flannel, you've locked down the look.
Wild Fable Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses
Super-big sunglasses will finish off your indie sleaze outfit perfectly.
Rosettes
Leighton Meester at Winter Wonderland hosted by Amazon Freevee and Prime Video
Anna Webber / Getty Images for Prime Video
Floral prints walked so rosettes could run! There, I said it.
Rosettes are flower-shaped decals you can wear on garments or as accessories that would totally make Carrie Bradshaw proud. It’s one of my favorite spring trends of 2024 because it’s just the most fitting for the season. As springtime blooms begin to emerge, try your hand at this darling look to sweeten things up.
Rosettes bring forth flirtatious feminine vibes, especially when worn delicately upon the shoulder or neck. Scroll for the styles I’m eyeing RN to nail this spring trend.
Sunday in Brooklyn Rosette One-Shoulder Ruched Top
This classy top flaunts two florals opposite each other. The ivory white will go with everything, from jeans to printed midi skirts.
WAYF The Adele Rosette Satin Gown
For dressier get-ups, this bright red maxi dress will do.
Kimchi Blue Sheer Rosette Cropped Pant
BRB, adding rosette pants to my wishlist now.
West of Melrose One Shoulder Rosette Top
The soft ruffles on this one-shoulder top pair unbelievably well with the rosette trend.
Menswear For Everyone
Gracie Abrams at Spotify's 2024 Best New Artist Party
Phillip Faraone / Stringer
Menswear has been on a slow, sneaky rise since last summer’s breezy boxer shorts trend and subsequent “It” girl vests– and I’m very here for it! Gracie Abrams’ look for the 2024 Spotify Best New Artist Party definitely solidified this as one of the coolest spring trends for me.
Though more polished, she’s essentially wearing a blazer, a button-up, and trousers – all things that are easy to shop (or thrift for) and easy to style for spring. Here are the pieces I’d wear to pull it off:
Topshop Brushed Blazer Coat
Oversized blazers are a must for any wardrobe, but this one will def help you achieve the menswear trend first and foremost.
Levi's Baggy Dad Jeans
Dad jeans are another great staple to have on-hand. The looser the fit, the more on-trend you'll be.
Pistola Vero Button-Up Vest
As I mentioned, vests are paramount for the menswear spring trend. Grab one in a neutral shade, so you can style it with a range of colors down the line!
J.Crew Winona Penny Loafers in Spazzolato Leather
Penny loafers just make sense for this spring trend. I adore this not-too-light, not-too-dark colorway for wearing with just about anything.
Statement Glasses
IG @bellahadid
I don't think the Y2K fashion trend will ever go away. Its latest reincarnation is through Bayonetta glasses – AKA skinny frames named after the popular video game character. After blowing up on TikTok, I've learned they're the absolute “librariancore” solution for accessorizing any look and adding a touch of sophistication.
Trend-setters from the likes of Bella Hadid, Megan Fox, and Gabbriette have been spotted with such statement glasses, and I love this spring trend because it looks good on literally everyone. Along with the slimmer Bayonetta frames, all eyes are on huge, chunky statement glasses like the blue light-blocking styles I’ve included below.
Giant Vintage Jeane Clear Bayonetta-Style Glasses
Recreate Bella's eyewear with these affordable red frames. The skinny silhouette is just perf.
Feisedy 70s Aviator Frame Blue Light Blocking Glasses
WFH baddies will appreciate that these statement glasses also combat blue light from screens.
Banbé The Kate Sunglasses
Bayonetta frames can be applied to sunnies, too. I adore these sleek ones that match with every color under the sun!
Visoone Blue Light Blocking Glasses
When it doubt, add some color! These green glasses will have everyone on the Zoom call gawking.
Larger-Than-Life Tote Bags
A model walks the runway at the Brandon Maxwell show during New York Fashion Week
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Aside from being very practical pieces to add to your wardrobe, large tote bags make a statement and can take any outfit from 0 to 100 pretty quick.
On the SS24 Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu runways, totes were actually being used for carrying things like keys, shoes, and clothing rather than being left empty, bringing a fresh perspective to bags that would’ve been left empty.
No matter what you’re toting – from workday essentials to a cheeky overnight bag – these larger-than-life tote bags will be there for your needs in a stylish way.
J.Crew Berkeley Bucket Bag in Italian Croc-Embossed Leather
Deep reds are very popular amongst these 7 spring trends. Grab this tote to knock out two trends at once!
Gap Silver Tote Bag
Metallic accessories never fail to make your outfit look magical. This large tote bag can fit a lot of stuff!
Free People Head Over Heels Tote
You can carry this tote two different ways to easily switch up your vibe.
Milaner The Travel Elena Woven Handbag
Black is basic for a reason. If you like your 'fits to match completely, snag this woven style.
Office Siren
20th Century Fox
Byrdie called this spring trend "business casual for hot girls." The office siren aesthetic is one of those spring trends that takes everyday style and just amps it up a bit. This trend flips workwear on its head, instead having a more sensual and sleek take that's also influenced by 90s and vintage looks.
Don't get it twisted – the office siren trend doesn't condone dressing inappropriately for work. It's focused more on modesty but with a squeeze of personal style.
Some have attributed the rising aesthetic to actress and model Gisele Bündchen's quick cameo in The Devil Wears Prada, where she's seen doting the perfect combo of Bayonetta glasses, a tight-fitting blouse, and a pencil skirt. These garments are perfect outfit starters for achieving the trend.
Maeve Ruched Shirt
The ruching detail on this shirt add that extra oomph that the office siren aesthetic calls for.
& Other Stories Wool Blend Midi Pencil Skirt
Pencil skirts can be as flirty as mini skirts, and this design with a slit down the front proves it!
Banana Republic Factory Sculpted Bootcut Pant
Pinstriped anything will help you nail down this spring trend.
Everlane The Supima Micro-Rib Funnel-Neck Tank
Mock-neck tank tops, though modest, are perfect for wearing at your desk. Wear one with some tailored trousers and you're set!
Jeffrey Campbell Gratis Pointed Toe Mule
Kitten heels are calling!
Reformation The Classic Relaxed Blazer
This loose-fitting blazer ensures you're not missing the mark for the office siren aesthetic, and that you're completely comfortable while doing it.
