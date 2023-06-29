Let's Get Loud Because Jennifer Lopez Is Gearing Up For Her New Album Release!
From using her fame for good to being our rom-com queen — I mean who doesn't love The Wedding Planner — Jennifer Lopez is THAT girl. She's had high-profile relationships from P. Diddy to Alex Rodriguez, and she's even shown us that sometimes things do work out with an ex-lover — here's looking at you Ben!
On top of everything, though, J.Lo's released banger after banger over the years. If "Jenny From The Block" is stuck in your head, get excited because this Bronx babe just announced her upcoming new album!
What's the name of her Jennifer Lopez's new album?
Are you ready? As a sequel to 2002's This Is Me... Then, Jennifer will release her latest album, This Is Me... Now. She originally shared news of the project last year on Instagram. The album is set to come out later this summer, so you know we'll be on the lookout for it!
What makes 'This Is Me...Now' different from 'This Is Me... Then'?
Per People, this album "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades." Also, we can't fail to mention that she and Ben Affleck are officially married as opposed to their dating status in 2002 — something sure to add a poetic layer to this follow-up album!
How many songs can fans expect on 'This Is Me... Now'?
This is Me... Now will have 13 tracks, and fans will get "Dear Ben pt. II." BRB, I'm going to scream into an abyss...and maybe get some Dunkin' in honor of Ben. 😉
Header imagevia Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.