These Sprinkle Brownie Cake Pops Will Be Your New Favorite Recipe
If there's one sweet treat we'll always be in the mood for, it's most certainly ooey-gooey homemade brownies. And while it's hard to imagine making this dessert fave taste even better, we may have just cracked the code with this sprinkle brownie cake pops recipe.
It leverages the same ingredients of your go-to classic brownie recipe but adds a playful twist with popsicle treat sticks and chocolate ganache frosting. These brownie bites are perfect for any last-minute summer party ideas you might be dreaming up, or if you need to sneak in some not-so-healthy lunch dessert recipes into your kid's lunchbox to get them excited about heading back to school. Have kids who enjoy being in the kitchen with you? Get them involved by inviting them to pour on the sprinkles for a colorful final touch. Keep reading for the full sprinkle brownie cake pops recipe, and enjoy!
Sprinkle Brownie Cake Pops Ingredients
Serves 12-16
Brownies
- 1/2 cup oat flour
- 1 cup cocoa powder
- 3/4 cup coconut sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/8 teaspoon pink salt
- 1/2 cup salted butter, melted
- 1 egg
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Chocolate Ganache
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon butter or coconut oil
- Sprinkles, for topping
- Popsicle or treat sticks
How To Make Sprinkle Brownie Cake Pops At Home
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Prepare an 8 inch baking dish by lining it with parchment paper.
- Add in the oat flour, cocoa powder, coconut sugar, baking soda, and salt to a large mixing bowl and whisk the dry ingredients together until they are well mixed.
- Pour in the melted butter into the dry ingredients and stir until you get a wet batter. Add in the egg and vanilla extract and continue whisking until mixed.
- Next, pour the brownie batter into the prepared baking dish, using a spatula to spread it evenly if needed. Bake the brownies for 20 minutes to get fudge-texture brownies.
- While the brownies are baking, melt the dark chocolate chips with butter or coconut oil in a sauce pan. It’s important to let the brownies cool completely before attempting to cut them and dip them in the melted chocolate. If you’re in a rush, place the brownies on a rack (lift them up by the parchment paper sides), then place the rack inside the freezer for 20 minutes. Cut them into 12-16 squares once they are cooled completely.
- Place a wire rack on top of a sheet pan. Take a brownie square and dip the top half into the chocolate ganache. Place it onto the wire rack and lightly pour sprinkles onto the chocolate. Repeat this with each brownie square, then gently place the popsicle or treat sticks into the bottom half of the brownie. Let the ganache harden before placing the brownie in a lunch box or storage.
- These brownies can be stored in an airtight container for a day on the counter, then store them in the refrigerator. They are naturally gluten free and nut free, perfect for classroom lunches and for sharing!
Photos and recipe by Sarah Anderson.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.