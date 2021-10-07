Find Your Zen in 5 Easy Steps with Candle Making
Pause for a second, and imagine your ultimate version of calm.
What comes to mind, and how are you visualizing your moment of serenity? Are you running a bath? Getting cozy to the sounds of chillhop R&B vibes? Is CBD involved?
Whatever scene you're conjuring up, my bet is that lighting candles is also on the itinerary. Because let's be real, it's practically a mandate when it comes to setting the stage for self-care. The benefits of burning candles are plentiful, but so is the act of actually making them yourself.
We took a moment to roll up our sleeves and wax poetic (literally and figuratively!) with the team at The Wooden Wick Co. In a virtual candle-making sesh, we geared up for a healthy dose of meditative team-building (with a side of aromatherapy). Let's just say the candles we made weren't the only things glowing!
- Step One: Cover your workspace. Remove the contents of your kit from the box. Clean your vessel(s) with a damp cloth.
- Step Two: Set everything up. Remove the wick(s) from the bag. Press the wick into a wick clip and adhere an adhesive sticker to the bottom of the wick clip. Press the wick and clip into the center bottom of the vessel. Repeat until all vessels have a wick companion.
- Step Three: Heat things up. Remove the lid from your eco mason jar, and microwave each jar (separately) for approximately 3 minutes or until wax has fully liquefied.
- Step Four: Add one bottle of fragrance oil per jar of wax and use the bamboo mixing spoon to stir the fragrance in for 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully pour your wax and fragrance concoction into the vessel.
- Step Five: Chill out. Let your candles set on a flat surface for at least 24 hours.
