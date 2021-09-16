Which Fall Activity You Should Try, Based on Your Sun Sign
We've talked a little bit about the Moon sign in astrology, and how it represents your emotional responses and intuition. The Sun sign, on the other hand, signifies something very different. When you hear about your "zodiac sign" or "star sign," what people are referring to is actually your Sun sign, the constellation near which the Sun was placed at the moment of your birth. So why do we often use the Sun to represent you in your birth chart? Well, many people identify strongly with their Sun sign because the Sun represents your identity, your sense of self, your self-expression, and your will. While these aspects of your life aren't necessarily the deep-down, nitty-gritty parts of you that make you who you are (for that, we have to take into account ALL of the other celestial bodies), they are very good surface-level factors of how you show up in the world.
Another signification of the Sun is play. Much like self-expression, play and fun are ways to embody your true nature in a light-hearted, public way alongside your friends and family. That's why looking at the Sun sign is a great tool for deciding upon ways to spend your leisure time!
With that in mind, here are some cozy, fall-focused ways to pass the time this autumn, based on your Sun sign.
Photo via Mark Tegethoff/Unsplash
Aries: Have a Bonfire
Hot, fiery Aries will LOVE a good fall bonfire. Aries Suns are also known to enjoy working up a sweat from time to time, so bonus points if the bonfire is proceeded by a physical activity, like chopping wood or raking leaves. Pull out all the stops with some spicy fall cocktails and you have yourself an Aries-approved gathering.
Taurus: Make a Fall Recipe
Taureans are often total foodies, taking pleasure and joy in expressing themselves through delicious eats. So put on some autumnal tunes, light some fall candles, and whip out all your favorite ingredients to concoct some delicious meals. We recommend starting with this recipe. Or this recipe.
Gemini: Have a Staycation
Geminis love travel, but they don't need to go international to enjoy its benefits—Geminis have a gift for seeing novelty everywhere, even just across town. Write down a list of things in your area you've never done... perhaps you've never visited a particular park, tried a certain restaurant, or checked out the local history museum. This fall, take a weekend to do them all. Your Gemini heart will thank us.
Cancer: Gardening and Harvesting
Cancers love cultivating something from start-to-finish, seeing their creations grow and thrive. This is why many Cancers enjoy gardening, building, and DIYing—and fall is the perfect time to do all of the above. If you already have a garden, now's the time to enjoy the fruits of your labor and get it ready for next spring. Pluck ripe tomatoes, prune your basil plants, and make a delicious salad with everything you've grown. Don't have a green thumb yet? You can have a similar experience by picking pumpkins from your local pumpkin patch.
Leo: DIY Your Halloween Costume
Creative, expressive, and proud, Leos love to show off a jaw-dropping Halloween costume. This is the year to go ALL IN. Let your creative juices flow and fashion yourself an outfit that will steal the spotlight, just like you like it.
Virgo: Read A Book At A Coffee Shop
Virgos are smart, down-to-earth, and always love a cozy fall day (their birthday kicks autumn off, after all). Celebrate the season by cozying up at a bookshop with a PSL (or your fall coffee drink of choice) and a page-turning new read. Bonus points if you can find a spot next to a fireplace.
Photo via Priscilla Du Preez/Unplash
Libra: Go Apple Picking
The sign of Libra is associated with beauty, and you know what else are? Apples! Since Libras are known to be social butterflies, grab your bestie or your SO and head to your local orchard for a day spent sampling fruit, holding hands, and admiring the gorgeous fall scenery.
Scorpio: Watch Elevated Horror
It's no coincidence that Scorpio season includes Halloween... this time of year is archetypally dark, mystifying, and deep, just like Scorpios. Scorpios will love a good horror film festival, but since they're so introspective, they really need horror films that make them THINK. Choose new classics like "Get Out," "Hereditary," or "The Witch."
Sagittarius: Try Archery
Hey Sag, every tried archery before? If not, you just might find you like it more than you think. Obviously, fall is hunting season in many parts of the United States, but you don't have to hunt to enjoy archery. Target practice is on, my fiery friend!
Photo via Evelyn Mostrom/Unsplash
Capricorn: Play in the Leaves
Capricorns can be serious folks. They like to prepare, plan, and do the long-term work so they can reap all kinds of rewards later. In autumn, that means winterizing your home and raking leaves so you won't run into any issues come wintertime. But since those aren't really "leisure" activities, you'd do well to enjoy yourself a bit! Play, frolic, make forts, and generally enjoy the leaves like you did when you were a little kid (since Cap is also associated with the passing of time, this makes perfect sense).
Aquarius: Go Ghost Hunting
Aquarians love group activities, especially rebellious or unconventional ones. And what's more unconventional than ghost hunting? Grab your squad and get ready for an epic adventure, whether you check out your local haunted spot or pick a random coordinate on Randonautica.
Pisces: Listen to Fall Music and Make Art
Pisces, it's time to tap into all the weird energy of autumn. Since you can be highly intuitive, you probably enjoy fun activities related to arts and crafts. Put on your favorite sweater-weather album and listen deeply while you paint, sculpt, or knit.
