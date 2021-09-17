A Fall Equinox Ritual: Welcoming Creativity Through Balance
The Fall Equinox is a special time for creative and intuitive types. This year, the Equinox falls on Wednesday, September 22, so if you're interested in taking advantage of the unique energies of this time period, that's the day to bookmark.
The equinoxes mark the dates when both day and night are equal in length, and when we're exactly halfway between the Summer and Winter solstices. Because of this focus on perfect balance, the equinoxes are great times to reflect on the role balance plays in our own lives. Are we working too much? Playing too much? Traveling so often we don't feel grounded? Feeling stuck in place?
For those of us who are interested in creativity, balance is absolutely crucial. It's nearly impossible to bring new things of value into the world if you're stressed all the time, and it's similarly difficult if you're stuck on the opposite side of the spectrum, unable to motivate yourself to be productive. Whether it's your work life, your relationships, your self-care routines, your diet, or your finances that need balance, the Fall Equinox is a great day to set an intention to create balance in your life so creativity has an opportunity to come through.
This ritual involves calling upon the energies of the Autumn Equinox to help you set boundaries, regain balance, and create space for your next big idea to come into being.
What You'll Need
Photo by Noelle Australia/Unsplash
- A purple candle and match or lighter
- A black candle
- A pen and two pieces of paper
- A creative work that inspires you, such as a book, a photo, an album or an art print
- Access to a freezer (the one in your fridge will do just fine)
- A plastic sandwich or Ziplock bag
The Ritual
Photo via Hannah Olinger/Unsplash.
Part I: Setting Boundaries
- On Wednesday, during a time when you can be alone and won't be bothered or distracted, sit quietly with your supplies and light the black candle.
- Take some time to breathe deeply, ground and center yourself in the space.
- Pull out your pen and paper. Once you feel like you're in a calm and meditative state, use the paper to write your thoughts on the following prompts:
- What areas of my life are lacking balance?
- Why am I currently prone to imbalance in this area? Is there a deeper reason I'm neglecting the other side of my needs?
- How does this imbalance make me feel? (Be sure to note if it makes you feel angry, sad, frustrated at someone, afraid of change... all of these thoughts and emotions are valid and important to note.)
- When you're done answering the prompts, fold the paper in half, bringing the bottom corners of the paper up to meet the cop corners. Keeping the paper on the table or floor in front of you, turn it half-way to the left. Now, fold it from the bottom to the top again. Turn left again. Repeat until it's difficult to fold the paper anymore.
- Carefully drip some wax from the black candle onto the paper to "seal" it (it doesn't have to be a perfect seal... this is symbolic, after all). Set the paper aside.
- Blow out the black candle and watch the smoke twirl through the air. Envision the smoke as embodying the negative factors that were preventing you from achieving balance. Watch those factors float away into the air.
- Put the paper into the plastic bag, and then put it in the back of your freezer. It's going to stay there for the foreseeable future—try to just forget about it.
Part II: Inviting In Creativity
- Come back to the area where you were sitting before. Light the purple candle.
- Again, take some time to ground and center yourself, breathing deeply and cultivating a meditative mindset.
- Take the inspiring object (your book, art print, album, etc.) into your hands. Close your eyes. Try to feel all the work, energy, and creativity that went into making this inspiring work. Spend a good three to five minutes absorbing its energy (if your object was a musical piece, a comedy sketch, or something more audible than visual, feel free to play it in the background while you concentrate!).
- Put your object aside and take out your second piece of paper. On the paper, write your thoughts on the following prompts:
- What is it about my chosen creative work that inspires me?
- What did it probably feel like to create this work? (Really try to get into the mindset of the creator here.)
- What is one habit I can implement today that will help me make more space for creativity in my life?
- When you're done answering the prompts, fold the paper in half, this time folding it from the top toward the bottom. Turn it half-way to the right, and fold in half again. Just like before, repeat this until you can no longer fold the paper easily.
- As you did in Part I, "seal" the paper, this time with the purple wax. Set the paper aside.
- Blow out the candle, and this time as you're watching the smoke spread through the air, envision that the smoke represents your wishes for creativity being carried out into the universe.
- Take the piece of paper with you and head outside. Bury the paper in the soil to represent the planting of a seed that will eventually grow into a strong and beautiful tree.
Are you planning to celebrate autumn with a Fall Equinox ritual like this one? Tweet us at @BritandCo and let us know!
Featured photo via Shashi Chaturvedula/Unsplash.
