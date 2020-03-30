6 Travel-Inspired Cocktail Recipes for Your Next Virtual Happy Hour
Meeting up with friends and coworkers virtually for a drink is now a thing and it's making us all feel a little more connected and less alone in all this craziness. We thought we'd add a creative spin with travel-inspired cocktails to make you feel like you're actually on vacay. Here are some of our favorite cocktails from hotels around the world! And when this is all over, you can check out the real thing for a much-needed spring break redo.
Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
This recipe for the Classic Margarita only requires three simple ingredients – your favorite tequila, lime and agave. "The best part is that you can jazz it up with extra ingredients you have at home, based on your preferences," says Jarhn Blutstein, Area Beverage Manager for Gurney's Resorts. For example, add 1 ounce of fresh blood orange to make a Blood Margarita or.5 ounce of fresh juiced ginger to create a Ginger Margarita. "Good tip for readers – here at Gurney's Montauk we do a 1:1 ratio of agave to water to ensure our drinks are never too sweet!," adds Blutstein.
Classic Margarita, Blood Margarita or Ginger Margarita
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of your favorite tequila
- 1oz fresh lime
- .75 oz agave
- **Add 1 oz fresh blood orange (ginger margarita variation) or .5oz of fresh juiced ginger (ginger margarita variation)
Directions:
- Choose your favorite tequila and add 2 oz to a measuring cup
- Mix in 1 oz fresh lime to your drink
- Add in 0.75 oz agave
- Add 1 oz fresh blood orange (Blood Margarita variation) / or .5oz of fresh juiced ginger (Ginger Margarita variation)
Rosewood San Miguel de Allende
With a blend of tequila, lime and lavender essence, this cocktail tastes like an elevated spring break, poolside of course. "Rosewood San Miguel de Allende's Lavender Margarita is a dynamic yet refreshing drink that celebrates two of San Miguel de Allende's authentic traditions – lavender and tequila," says Edgardo Castillo, Rosewood San Miguel de Allende's Head Mixologist.
Lavender Margarita at Luna Rooftop Tapas Bar
Ingredients:
- 2-3 coffee/table spoons of lavender syrup
- 1 oz. of Casa Dragones Joven Tequila
- ½ organic lime juice
- 0.5 oz. of Controy
Directions:
- Start by making the simple syrup: add water, sugar and lavender to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer for one minute and then remove mixture from the heat.
- Allow lavender to steep for approximately 30 minutes before pouring mixture through a fine mesh strainer.
- To make the margarita: add ice and 2-3 tbsp of the lavender
"This Mezcal treat was developed by New York City bartender Phil Ward for the opening of Mayahuel in the East Village in 2009," says Anthony Pratt, Director of Food and Beverage at Rosewood Hotel Georgia of his personal favorite. With five easy-to-find ingredients, it's a good one to practice your cocktail mixing skills at home. "The drink offers an aroma of citrus and smoke followed by perfectly balanced sweet, tart and bitter notes," adds Pratt.
Division Bell, 1927 Lobby Lounge at Rosewood Hotel Georgia
Ingredients:
- 30ml Casamigos Mezcal
- 22ml Aperol
- 15ml Maraschino
- 22ml Lemon Juice
Directions:
- Shake all ingredients hard on cubed ice and pour.
- Garnish with Grapefruit Twist
- Serve in a coupe glass (if you have one handy!)
Hakkasan with locations around the world
"During a time when many stores are closed, most people want to reach for simple cocktails that don't sacrifice any flavor," says Hakkasan Director of Beverage Constantin Alexander. His suggestion? The Hakkatini, which is a spruced up version of a martini. "It's made with just four ingredients that are staples in any kitchen and home bar, but it still packs a punch with perfectly balanced sweet, tart and bitter notes."
Hakkatini
Ingredients:
- 1oz vodka
- 1oz orange liqueur
- ¼oz Italian red bitter liqueur (such as Campari)
- ¾oz pressed apple juice
Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice.
- Shake to mix ingredients and fine strain into a chilled martini glass.
- Garnish with a twist of orange.
Rumored birthplace of the martini, this NYC hotel shared its legendary martini (quarantini?) recipe, dreamed up in 1912.
The Famed Original Martini
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Tanqueray 10 Gin
- 0.75 oz Dolin Dry Vermouth,
- 0.5 oz Cocchi Torino Vermouth,
- Dash of Hella Bitters Truth orange bitters
- Dash of Hella Bitters Truth Citrus Bitters
- Garnish with a lemon twist
Note: This martini is stirred, not shaken!
Finally, press play on your Luau Spotify playlist for this refreshing cocktail from Waikiki's luxe hotel while enjoying your Zoom-time with the girls!
World-Famous Mai Tai
Ingredients:
- 1/3 oz Orgeat Syrup
- 1/3 oz Orange Curacao
- 1/3 oz Rock Candy Syrup
- 2/4 oz Bacardi Gold Rum
- ½ oz Bacardi 151 Rum
- 1 ¼ oz Fresh Lime Juice
- ¾ oz Bacardi Select Rum
Instructions:
- Build over crushed ice and float with ¾ oz Bacardi Select
- Garnish with lime wheel, sugar cane stick (if you have one!), mint leaf and Vanda orchid (totally optional!)
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.