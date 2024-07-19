This Birthday Starbucks Hack Will Score You TWO Drinks
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I make my daily beverage at home every morning (anyone else trying to make it through No Spend Summer?). That means going out to a coffee shop like Starbucks is always a treat! And nothing makes me feel more special than getting my free Starbucks birthday drink. If you're looking for some money-saving tips and tricks, then you'll LOVE this hack I use to turn my Starbucks birthday drink into two bevs instead of one.
The Best Starbucks Birthday Drink Hack
My go-to Starbucks drink is a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew (with cold foam on top, of course). I almost always order a Grande with light ice, but when I get my Starbucks birthday drink, I order a Trenta. Yes, you can get a Trenta for free! I order it without ice to maximize how much liquid can fit in the cup.
Then when I get home, I add ice to a glass and pour in half the cold brew. Then I save the other half for the next day! It's an easy hack that gets me an extra drink AND saves me from having to make a drink at home the day after my birthday.
Does Starbucks give a free birthday drink?
Yes! Every year on your birthday, if you're a member of Starbucks Rewards, you're able to order one complimentary handcrafted beverage, one food item, or one bottled beverage.
How do I activate my birthday drink at Starbucks?
Join Starbucks Rewards at least seven days before your birthday to get access to the free Starbucks birthday drink. When signing up, add your date of birth to your account. And every year before your birthday, make sure to make at least one purchase that gets you stars. That way, when your birthday comes around, you can go to your local Starbucks and scan your app to get your free Starbucks birthday drink!
Can you use your Starbucks birthday drink the day after?
No, you can only use you Starbucks birthday credit on your actual birthday. It won't be available the next day.
What size drink can you get at Starbucks for your birthday?
For your free Starbucks birthday drink, you can order any size!
What's your go-to Starbucks birthday drink? Let us know in the comments and check out 11 Low-Sugar Starbucks Drinks That Are Still A Total Treat for your next coffee date.
Lead image via Esma Özer/Pexels
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!