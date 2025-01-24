Um, Colleen Hoover Just Deactivated Her Instagram Amid Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Legal Battle

Colleen Hoover's Instagram account is no more. Amid Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle — from THAT behind-the-scenes video to Blake Lively's lawsuit to Taylor Swift getting dragged in — the It Ends With Us author has deactivated her Instagram account, which had more than 2M followers.

Colleen Hoover's deactivated Instagram leaves 'It Ends With Us' readers very confused.

Colleen Hoover (and It Ends With Us for that matter) is no stranger to internet drama, even if this is the first time Colleen has taken a step like deactivating her Instagram, although after the cast unfollowed Justin Baldoni and the drama began in August, she did make her TikTok private. And honestly, readers are confused.

"Colleen Hoover deactivated her IG after [Justin's video] came out now idk what the hell that’s supposed to mean," one X user tweeted.

Readers have long discussed whether the book romanticizes domestic abuse, and in January 2023, Colleen issued an apology after collaborating on an It Ends With Us-themed coloring book.

"The coloring book was developed with Lily's strength in mind, but I can absolutely see how this was tone-deaf," the author said on her Instagram stories at the time. "I hear you guys and I agree with you. No excuses. No finger pointing. I have contacted the publisher to let them know I would prefer we don't move forward with it. Thank you for the respectful discourse and accountability. Nothing but love."